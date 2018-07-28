Patrick Mullins helps Crew beat Red Bulls

Columbus Crew defender Lalas Abubakar (17) makes a save in front of New York Red Bulls forward Bradley Wright-Phillips (99) and Red Bulls midfielder Alex Muyl (19) during the second half of an MLS soccer match on Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Harrison, N.J. Columbus Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen and Crew midfielder Hector Jimenez (16) look on. The Columbus Crew defeated the Red Bulls 3-2. Adam Hunger AP Photo