WNBA All-Star coach Dan Hughes to honor father

FILE - In this July 10, 2018, file photo, Seattle Storm coach Dan Hughes gestures during the team’s WNBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Sparks in Seattle. Hughes knows what suit he will wear Saturday for the WNBA All-Star game when he coaches Team Delle Donne. It’s one his father, Harley Hughes, bought for him. The elder Hughes passed away in the fall of 2009, a few months after his son coached his first All-Star game in Connecticut. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo