Canadian teenager Davies joins Bayern for MLS record fee

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018 file photo, Alphonso Davies of Canada speaks at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of the 2018 soccer World Cup in Moscow, Russia. Bayern Munich has on Wednesday, July 25 agreed to sign Canada’s teenage forward Alphonso Davies from MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps. The Bundesliga powerhouse says the 17-year-old Ghana-born Davies will join on Jan. 1, 2019 and that his contract will run through June 2023. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file) Alexander Zemlianichenko AP