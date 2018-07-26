Sun Herald to add sports betting stories

The Sun Herald is adding content both online and in print focused on sports betting.
Readers should look for these stories online anytime at sunherald.com and in print on Thursdays and Saturdays.
To keep readers up to date with the latest in sports betting, which is expected to start in the near future, the Sun Herald has entered into a content agreement with Vegas Stats & Information Network, which provides sports gambling information.
Sun Herald readers will get access to a regular column by famed sportscaster Brent Musburger and stories on sports betting trends. The Sun Herald will also run lists that includes statistical information about sports betting.
“We expect sports betting to be a game changer for the South Mississippi casino market, and we want to do all we can to help readers understand the myriad of options available to them,” said Shannon Wall, Sun Herald publisher.
“We like to say that we change the way you watch sports — looking at them from a data-driven betting market perspective,” said Brian Musburger, founder of the Vegas Stats & Information Network and Brent Musburger’s nephew. “We hope our stories for the Sun Herald will provide new insights into football and other sports, whether you are a bettor or not.”
The new content starts today.
