Riders start most feared stage in Tour de France

Spain’s Imanol Erviti, left, and Spain’s Alejandro Valverde, right, pass the Formula One-like start grid with overall leader Britain’s Geraint Thomas’s spot marked by the overall leader’s yellow jersey, prior to the seventeenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 65 kilometers (40.4 miles) with start in Bagneres-de-Luchon and finish in Saint-Lary-Soulan, Col du Portet pass, France, Wednesday July 25, 2018. The Tour de France thinks it has some solutions to liven up the action with today’s shorter mountain stage with three grueling climbs, including an uphill finish, intermediate bonus sprints, and a Formula One-like grid start. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Christophe Ena AP