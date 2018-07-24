AP source: Yanks close to deal to acquire Britton from O’s

FILE - In this July 14, 2018, file photo, Baltimore Orioles’ Zach Britton throws to a Texas Rangers batter during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Baltimore. A person familiar with the talks tells The Associated Press the New York Yankees are close to agreement on a trade to acquire Britton from the rebuilding Orioles for three prospects, a deal that would bolster New York’s bullpen for the stretch run. (AP Photo/Gail Burton, File) Gail Burton AP