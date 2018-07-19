FIBA bans players, coaches over basketball brawl in Manila

FILE - In this July 2, 2018, file photo, Philippines and Australian basketball players react during their FIBA World Cup qualifying basketball game at the Philippine Arena in suburban Bocaue township, Bulacan province, north of Manila, Philippines. Australian basketball player Daniel Kickert was given a five-match ban for unsportsmanlike behavior by international body FIBA on Thursday, July 19, 2018, for his part in a brawl during the Asian qualifier against the Philippines for the 2019 World Cup. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File) Bullit Marquez AP