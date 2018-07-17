Golf Glance

ROYAL & ANCIENT GOLF CLUB
BRITISH OPEN
Site: Carnoustie, Scotland.
Course: Carnoustie Golf Links. Yardage: 7,402. Par: 71.
Purse: $10.5 million. Winner's share: $1,890,000.
Television (all times EDT): Thursday-Friday, 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 4:30-7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 4:30-7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (NBC).
Defending champion: Jordan Spieth.
Notes:This is the eighth time the British Open goes to Carnoustie. ... For the last three champions at Carnoustie — Padraig Harrington, Paul Lawrie and Tom Watson — it was their first major championship. ... Tiger Woods returns to the British Open for the first time since he missed the cut at St. Andrews in 2015. ... Michael Kim earned the final spot at Carnoustie by winning the John Deere Classic. ... Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm all have a mathematical chance to reach No. 1 in the world this week. ... Americans in their 20s have won the last five major championships, two of those by Koepka at the U.S. Open. ... Ben Hogan in 1953 is the only Open champion at Carnoustie to have the 54-hole lead. ... The Open has been decided by a playoff the last three times at Carnoustie. ... Harrington in 2007 and 2008 is the last player to successful defend in the British Open. ... Spieth has not won a tournament since his British Open title last year at Royal Birkdale.
Next year: Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.
Online: www.opengolf.com
___
PGA TOUR
BARBASOL CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Nicholasville, Ky.
Course: Keene Trace GC. Yardage: 7,328. Par: 72.
Purse: $3.5 million. Winner's share: $630,000.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Grayson Murray.
Last week: Michael Kim won the John Deere Classic.
FedEx Cup leader: Dustin Johnson.
Notes: The field includes Brittany Lincicome, a two-time major winner on the LPGA Tour and among the longer hitters in women's golf. She is the first woman to receive a sponsor's invitation to a PGA Tour event since Michelle Wie in the 84 Lumber Classic in 2007. ... Murray won last year when it was played in Auburn, Alabama. ... J.B. Holmes, who grew up in Kentucky, did not qualify for the British Open and is taking off this week. ... With four events left in the regular season, William McGirt is holding down the 125th spot in the FedEx Cup by three points over Lucas Glover. Sergio Garcia, who is playing the British Open, is at No. 128. Adam Scott is at No. 121. ... Davis Love III is the only former major champion in the field. He is playing in the same field as his son, Dru, who received a sponsor's exemption. ... Chesson Hadley is the last player to win an opposite-field event while ranked inside the top 100 in the world ranking. He was at No. 92 when he won the Puerto Rico Open in 2014.
Next week: RBC Canadian Open.
Online: www.pgatour.com
___
WEB.COM TOUR
PINNACLE BANK CHAMPIONSHIP
Site: Omaha, Neb.
Course: The Club at Indian Creek.
Purse: $600,000. Winner's share: $108,000.
Television: None.
Defending champion: Sam Ryder.
Last week: Cameron Champ won the Utah Championship.
Money leader: Sungjae Im.
Next week: Price Cutter Charity Championship.
Online: www.pgatour.com/webcom
___
LPGA TOUR
Last week: Thidapa Suwannapura won the Marathon Classic.
Next week: Ladies Scottish Open.
Race to CME Globe leader: Ariya Jutanugarn.
Online: www.lpga.com
___
EUROPEAN TOUR
Last week: Brandon Stone won the Scottish Open.
Next week: Porsche European Open.
Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.
Online: www.europeantour.com
___
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
Last week: Vijay Singh won the Senior Players Championship.
Next week: Senior British Open.
Charles Schwab Cup leader: Jerry Kelly.
Online: www.pgatour.com/champions
___
OTHER TOURS
MEN
USGA: U.S. Junior Amateur, Baltusrol GC (Upper course), Springfield, N.J. Defending champion: Noah Goodwin. Television: Friday, 2-4 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, 1-4 p.m. (FS1). Online: www.usga.org
Sunshine Tour: KCM Karen Masters, Karen CC, Nairobi, Kenya. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.sunshinetour.com
Mackenzie Tour: Osprey Valley Open, Osprey Valley GC (Toot), Caledon, Ontario. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.pgatour.com/canada
PGA Tour China: Qingdao Championship, Tiger Beach GC, Qingdao, China. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: www.pgatour.com/china
WOMEN
USGA: U.S. Junior Girls, Poppy Hills GC, Pebble Beach, Calif. Defending champion: Erica Shepherd. Online: www.usga.org
Symetra Tour: Danielle Downey Credit Union Classic, Brook Lea CC, Rochester, N.Y. Defending champion: Nanna Koerstz Madsen. Online: www.symetratour.com
Korean LPGA: MY Moonyoung Queens Park Championship, Solmoro CC, Paju, South Korea. Defending champion: Jeong-eun Lee. Online: www.klpga.co.kr
Japan LPGA: Century 21 Ladies Golf Tournament, Seta GC (West), Shiga, Japan. Defending champion: Lala Anai. Online: www.lpga.or.jp
