5th former football player pleads guilty in hazing case

Another former member of a Christian college football team in suburban Chicago who faced felony charges in a 2016 hazing incident has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
James Cooksey of Jacksonville, Florida pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor count of attempted unlawful restraint. The 23-year-old Cooksey was sentenced to a month of court supervision.
Three former players, Samuel TeBos; Noah Spielman and Kyler Kregel, have previously entered guilty pleas to the same reduced charges.
Five Wheaton players were arrested last year in connection with a 2016 incident in which they allegedly duct-taped a teammate and dumped him half-naked in a park.
In September, a grand jury approved a nine-count indictment against the players, charging them with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint in the hazing of then-teammate Charles Nagy.
Benjamin Pettway is expected to stand trial next year.
Comments