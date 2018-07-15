West Ham breaks transfer record to sign Felipe Anderson

FILE - In this Thursday, April 5, 2018 file photo, Lazio’s Felipe Anderson, celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal during a Europa League quarterfinal first leg soccer match against FC Red Bull Salzburg in Rome. West Ham has broken its transfer record to sign Brazil midfielder Felipe Anderson for a reported fee of 35 million pounds ($42 million) in what the club says was a “real statement of intent.” Anderson has joined from Italian side Lazio and becomes West Ham’s seventh signing since the appointment of Manuel Pellegrini as manager in May. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file) Gregorio Borgia AP