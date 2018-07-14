Knox’s glorious summer of golf continues at Scottish Open

Scotland’s Russell Knox prepares to putt for birdie on the 1st during day three of the Scottish Open at Gullane Golf Club, in East Lothian, Scotland, Saturday July 14, 2018. An 11-hour sleep and a hearty Scottish breakfast sparked the latest impressive round in Russell Knox’s glorious summer of golf, putting him in contention to seal back-to-back wins on the European Tour at the Scottish Open on Saturday. (Kenny Smith/ PA via AP) Kenny Smith AP