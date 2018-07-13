Devin Booker, friends confront men who attacked Suns teammate, TMZ video shows

Moss Point product Devin Booker and some of his friends came to the defense of Phoenix Suns teammate Tyler Ulis following an fight on an apartment elevator in 2017, according to a report by TMZ Sports.
TMZ Sports posted video Friday that shows Ulis being beaten up by a group of men in an elevator. The fight, which took place on May 27, 2017, spilled out into the hallway.
Not long after, the 6-foot-6 Booker and some of his friends took the elevator down to where the fight had happened and found the men who attacked Ulis. Wearing a hoodie, Booker covered his face with a bandana.
While Ulis and other men in the group were shown throwing punches, the video did not show Booker taking any swings in the second altercation.
The video wraps up with Booker and the rest of his group chasing the attackers from the building.
The TMZ Sports report says that police were called to the scene but no arrests were made.
Booker, a former Kentucky standout, just wrapped up his third season with the Suns, averaging 24.9 points and 4.7 assists a game.
Ulis played the last two seasons with the Suns, averaging 7.8 points and 4.4 assists during the 2017-18 campaign.
