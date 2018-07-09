Authorities: 3-year-old dies after Chicago apartment fire

Authorities say a 3-year-old boy who died over the weekend in a suspicious fire on the city's South Side had been left alone inside a locked apartment.
Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford says Maqkwone Jones was in the foster care of an aunt when an extra-alarm fire broke out Sunday at a multi-unit building.
According to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and police, the aunt was not home at the time, but a friend was sleeping at the apartment.
Not realizing the boy was at home, the woman ran outside when the fire started. DCFS official Neil Skene says the woman was unaware the boy was at home when she fled the building.
The boy suffered cardiac arrest at the scene and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Skene says DCFS is investigating the boy's death.
