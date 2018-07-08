Mourners gather at funeral for slain NY state trooper

Mourners have gathered for the funeral of a New York State trooper killed on duty at the western New York college where he starred on the football field.
Family and friends of Trooper Nicholas Clark are at an arena at Alfred University, joined by numerous other state troopers and other law enforcement. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was also in attendance.
Clark died responding to a call early Monday morning near the Pennsylvania border. Police said the 29-year-old trooper was fatally shot by a barricaded man, who was a school principal.
Clark graduated from Alfred University in 2011. He was a two-time All-America honoree and held the school record for career tackles until 2017.
Clark graduated from the New York State Police Academy in 2015.
