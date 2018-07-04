Motorsports matriarch Dee Ann Andretti dies at 76

FILE - In this May 13, 2001, file photo, race driver Michael Andretti, of Nazareth, Pa., gets a hug and a kiss from his mother, Dee Ann Andretti, after his qualification run at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Dee Ann Andretti, the wife of legendary driver Mario Andretti and matriarch of one of the most prominent families in motorsports, died Tuesday, July 3, 2018. She was 76. Dee Ann Andretti mostly stayed in the background and raised their three children while her husband became one of the world's most successful and famous race car drivers. Tom Strattman, File AP Photo