On Basketball: LA will still be there for Paul George

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George is pictured during an NBA basketball media day in Oklahoma City. George has decided not to exercise his $20.7 million option for next season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday. George will become an unrestricted free agent on Sunday. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday, June 28, 2018, because neither George nor the team has publicly announced his decision. Sue Ogrocki, File AP Photo