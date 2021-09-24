Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Morning Newsletter

July 18-24

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Land

709 E 5th St., $5,000

Home

605 Hickman Rd., $390,000

462 Cox Town Rd., $44,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

1408 Fence Post Lane, $367,975

1358 Fence Post Lane, $334,260

1477 Fence Post Lane, $271,226

2114 Stonecrest Dr. NW, $352,000

334 Snowdrop Ct., $319,900

1022 Palm Ct., $194,900

Condo/townhouse

1940 Coleman Lake Dr., $245,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

906 Bourne Dr., $291,046

Condo/townhouse

1 Via Dolorosa Dr., $495,000

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Land

1559 Saint Lucia Dr., $44,500

Georgetown 29440

Home

517 Antebellum Ln., $339,990

2819 Grassland Ln., $314,840

2510 South Bay St., $189,900

Condo/townhouse

117 Finch Dr., $267,500

40 Bamboo Loop, $173,500

Andrews 29510

Land

LOT #4 Cantley Landing Rd., $15,000

Lot 2 Brantly Rd., $14,000

Home

12583 Saints Delight Rd., $171,000

101 N Farr Ave., $104,000

Aynor 29511

Land

7182 Cartrette Rd., $68,000

Conway 29526

Land

3655 Highway 19, $410,000

1252 Wood Stork Dr., $185,000

1033 Muscovy Pl., $162,500

TBD Yawnoc Dr., $80,000

Lot 17 Rowe Pond Dr., $10,500

Home

1133 Spoonbill Dr., $454,000

294 Rivers Edge Dr., $386,500

857 Windsor Rose Dr., $355,000

1004 7th Ave., $350,000

301 Barlow Ct., $349,000

541 Hillsborough Dr., $300,000

215 Pine Forest Dr., $285,610

409 Rowells Ct., $281,380

390 Lenox Dr., $255,000

3128 Ivy Lea Dr., $250,000

1225 Midtown Village Dr., $245,100

319 Borrowdale Dr., $244,500

106 Citadel Dr., $225,000

1101 Oak St., $220,000

1622 Carsens Ferry Dr., $202,200

1610 Carsens Ferry Dr., $189,980

1604 Carsens Ferry Dr., $189,364

1700 Carsens Ferry Dr., $185,510

1502 Oak St., $180,000

2604 9th Ave., $139,900

1200 Lakeside Dr., $120,000

875 Meadowbrook Dr., $119,000

1980 Lees Landing Circle, $112,500

958 Jamestown Rd., $104,000

878 Highway 544, $67,500

Condo/townhouse

300-F Myrtle Greens Dr., $81,000

260-J Myrtle Greens Dr., $79,900

Conway 29527

Land

7170 Highway 701 South, $215,000

Lot B T J Sod Ln., $200,000

Home

1460 Pitch Landing Rd., $435,000

7032 Highway 134, $397,900

124 Ole Nobleman Ct., $389,000

978 Knotty Branch Rd., $340,000

462 Riverfront South, $335,000

2107 Kara Dr., $316,939

3120 Merganser Dr., $274,990

1508 Churchill Dr., $251,500

505 Paul St., $247,490

327 Georgia Mae Loop, $232,000

3306 Holly Loop, $230,000

172 Springtide Dr., $202,000

1017 Augustus Dr., $195,000

1828 9th Ave., $184,900

2504 Spain Ln., $175,000

2204 Fourth Ave., $170,500

6576 Shawn Ln., $115,000

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

TBD Louisville Rd., $38,000

Lot 4 Saint John Rd., $12,900

Home

213 Baylee Circle, $190,110

221 Baylee Circle, $175,050

Green Sea 29545

Land

TBD Bertie Rd., $222,500

TBD Mount Olive Church Rd., $63,000

Little River 29566

Land

Lot 18 Golf Ave., $95,000

1 Old Tram Rd., $45,000

28 Old Tram Rd., $38,500

4396 Baldwin Ave., $14,000

Home

278 Juniata Loop, $371,895

3900 On Deck Circle, $336,392

3527 Cedar Creek Run, $322,000

3929 On Deck Circle, $319,904

3724 Line Dr., $298,358

600 Twinflower St., $285,000

3025 Viceroy Loop, $279,181

1412 Jardine Loop, $276,000

2108 Georgetown Circle, $203,000

192 Nature Trail, $200,000

254 Captains Dr., $175,000

3628 N Pointe Blvd., $130,000

Condo/townhouse

4417 Eastport Blvd., $195,000

108 Scotch Broom Dr., $129,000

4251 Hibiscus Dr., $92,000

Longs 29568

Land

6989 Highway 90, $190,000

Bombing Range Rd., $120,000

126 AP Thompson Rd., $99,000

120 AP Thompson Rd., $99,000

Home

1035 Snowberry Dr., $265,000

495 Weymouth Ct., $265,000

145 Cypress Tree Loop, $250,000

308 Red Maple Loop, $240,883

164 Tomoka Trail, $212,189

199 Heath Dr., $185,000

Condo/townhouse

830 Foxtail Dr., $244,900

619 Tupelo Ln., $113,500

Loris 29569

Land

TBD Whispering Hills Rd., $71,000

TBD Bullard Rd., $53,000

TBD Highway 66, $38,500

Home

671 W G Rd., $306,000

675 Liberty Church Rd., $185,000

2621 Southern Crest Dr., $166,200

3486 Bethel Chapel Rd., $159,795

4320 Rose St., $130,000

3222 Lake Pond Rd., $92,000

3113 Clemmons Rd., $82,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

9406 Lake Dr., $1,500,000

7019 Belancino Blvd., $844,632

7117 Spoleto Dr., $570,965

67 Cypress Ln., $560,000

6731 Ocean Breeze Loop, $499,000

6578 Sabbioni St., $467,240

697 Providence Dr., $450,000

956 Briarwood Dr., $313,500

Condo/townhouse

9840 Queensway Blvd., $590,000

8420-B Sandlapper Way, $445,482

8420-A Sandlapper Way, $426,818

7401 N Ocean Blvd., $400,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $349,900

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $255,000

7603 N Ocean Blvd., $230,000

9501 Shore Dr., $205,000

201 74th Ave. N, $200,000

9400 Shore Dr., $190,000

9550 Shore Dr., $187,500

9550 Shore Dr., $185,000

311 N 69th Ave. N, $180,000

250 Maison Dr., $179,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $162,500

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $155,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $152,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $148,000

513 65th Ave. N, $140,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $139,000

1100 Commons Blvd., $138,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $104,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $101,500

7000 N Ocean Blvd., $89,900

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $79,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

214 Melody Ln., $851,000

121-B 14th Ave. S, $736,000

111 S Pinewood Dr., $650,000

1510 Dizzy Ct., $429,900

345 Mikita Dr., $403,710

1462 Berkshire Ct., $374,900

1486 Southwood Dr., $335,000

523 Rycola Circle, $327,735

708 Yokley Ct., $313,138

550 Rycola Circle, $303,420

1767 Starbridge Dr., $285,000

555 Rycola Circle, $272,240

177 Palladium Dr., $250,000

1729 Ibis Dr., $205,000

1736 Egret Dr., $152,900

4931 Woodview Ln., $515,000

1288 Strathmill Ct., $440,000

809 Abalone Ct., $295,000

6001-1077 S Kings Hwy., $283,500

6001 S Kings Hwy., $265,000

6001-5405 S Kings Hwy., $145,000

Condo/townhouse

416 N Ocean Blvd., $355,000

1833 Crooked Pine Dr., $150,000

1925 Bent Grass Dr., $134,900

1200 N 5th Ave. N, $123,000

207 Double Eagle Dr., $113,500

1500 Deer Creek Rd., $89,500

5905 S Kings Hwy., $200,000

5905 South Kings Hwy., $165,500

2275 Essex Dr., $142,500

5905 S Kings Hwy., $139,000

1849 Crooked Pine Dr., $132,000

Garden City Beach, N.C./Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

201 Wood Cut Ct., $811,000

40 Knotty Pine Way, $635,000

4558 Carriage Run Circle, $570,000

1311 North Waccamaw Dr., $450,000

3894 Cow House Ct., $440,000

337 Green Creek Bay Circle, $420,000

1150 Kiawah Loop, $400,000

629 Chatman Ct., $372,000

826 Riven Oak Dr., $345,000

236 Pin Oak Dr., $338,180

308 Emery Oak Dr., $337,295

388 Emery Oak Dr., $336,310

352 Emery Oak Dr., $330,110

1497 Canterbury Ct., $325,000

561 Martinsville Dr., $315,000

801 Planters Trace Loop, $305,000

1802 Rawlings Ct., $267,000

2490 Oriole Dr., $255,000

9671 Holladay Dr., $246,500

817 Jensen Dr. S, $135,000

1559 Park Ln., $124,900

8 Poolside Dr., $72,000

144 Offshore Dr., $55,000

2104 S Waccamaw Dr., $2,300,000

212 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,450,000

744 S Waccamaw Dr., $706,000

734 Ashley Ct., $285,000

Condo/townhouse

720 N Waccamaw Dr., $325,000

901 Knoll Shores Ct., $247,500

140 Madrid Dr., $235,000

448 Mahogany Dr., $205,000

4448 Ladybanks Ln., $195,000

128 Wimbledon Way, $195,000

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $194,500

621 Sailbrooke Ct., $159,900

416 Cambridge Circle, $59,000

1990 North Waccamaw Dr., $390,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

503 Chester St., $115,000

Home

4004 N Ocean Blvd., $2,535,000

6407 N Ocean Blvd., $728,000

3014 Old Bryan Dr., $450,000

5626 Woodside Ave., $380,000

914 Culbertson Ave., $345,000

2542 Orion Loop, $335,000

2260 Blue Crane Circle, $299,515

100 Ebb Tide Harbour, $272,000

100 Dorman Circle, $237,500

1856 Jacqueline Ct., $224,000

119 Whitehaven Ct., $140,000

Condo/townhouse

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $420,000

959 Hendrick Ave., $340,000

2701 Ocean Blvd. N, $330,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd. N, $305,000

798 Shine Ave., $290,000

2592 Heritage Loop, $276,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $275,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd. N, $230,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $227,500

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $225,000

3527 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $195,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd., $184,900

4073 Fairway Lakes Dr., $177,000

4879 Luster Leaf Circle, $170,000

4655 Wild Iris Dr., $170,000

1605 Ocean Blvd. S, $150,500

2006 N Ocean Blvd., $146,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $142,500

3761 Citation Dr., $139,900

1701 Yaupon Dr., $134,000

1200 Ocean Blvd. N, $129,000

2970 Old Bryan Dr., $128,000

400 20th Ave. N, $127,000

1200 N Ocean Blvd., $115,000

1702 North Ocean Blvd., $111,000

2001 Ocean Blvd. S, $105,000

2000 Greens Blvd., $100,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000

4715 47th Ave. N, $90,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $85,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $83,500

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $83,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $75,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

205 West Isle of Palms Ave., $82,000

873 Crystal Water Way, $79,900

927 Henry James Dr., $68,000

Home

8032 Bird Key Ct., $675,000

1119 East Isle of Palms Ave., $659,000

1305 East Isle of Palms Ave., $617,500

966 Crystal Water Way, $534,713

528 Starlit Way, $512,631

3901 Riley-Hampton Dr., $499,999

808 Gammon Dr., $466,138

570 Carnaby Loop, $460,000

264 Walnut Grove Ct., $425,045

451 Seabury Ln., $423,475

5433 Sunset Lake Ln., $399,000

2475 Windmill Way, $390,000

2543 Brescia St., $384,994

5245 Casentino Ct., $383,750

3019 Hannon Dr., $382,190

1144 Harbison Circle, $348,775

1180 Harbison Circle, $345,165

567 Hay Hill Ln., $330,000

184 Barclay Dr., $289,900

3060 Ellesmere Circle, $281,415

200 Chickasaw Ln., $275,000

1847 Berkley Village Loop, $260,550

444 Dandelion Ln., $248,000

3857 Deer Run Dr., $229,000

4351 Dew N. Ct., $211,500

426 Terrace View Ct., $199,900

Condo/townhouse

805 Arezzo Way, $287,450

932 British Ln., $259,000

900 Barn Owl Ct., $215,000

243 Connemara Dr., $190,000

1210 Harvester Circle, $180,000

152 Sardis Dr., $180,000

462 Swanson Dr., $165,000

1230 Harvester Circle, $164,000

5080 Windsor Green Way, $162,500

4850 Meadowsweet Dr., $142,000

485 White River Dr., $140,000

208 Castle Dr., $140,000

628 River Oaks Dr., $139,900

4810 Innisbrook Ct., $135,000

628 River Oaks Dr., $130,000

109 Ashley Park Dr., $125,000

1302 River Oaks Dr., $104,900

597 Blue River Ct., $99,000

755 Burcale Rd., $80,100

801 Burcale Rd., $55,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1312 Marina Bay Dr., $220,000

Home

1303 S Ocean Blvd., $1,250,000

1016 Marsh View Dr., $950,000

1002 S Ocean Blvd., $820,000

1701 Summer Bay Dr., $523,500

5300 Sea Coral Way, $440,000

509 14th Ave. S, $435,000

5220 Sea Coral Way, $405,000

Condo/townhouse

5404 N Ocean Blvd., $550,000

507 S Ocean Blvd., $525,000

102 N Ocean Blvd., $465,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $425,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $374,900

2212 Tidewatch Way, $350,000

4605 Ocean Blvd. S, $342,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $340,000

2500 N Ocean Blvd., $335,000

202 N Ocean Blvd., $325,000

1401 Lighthouse Dr., $305,101

105 S S Ocean Blvd., $304,999

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $298,000

715 Shell Creek Circle, $295,000

4719 S Ocean Blvd., $290,000

3513 S Ocean Blvd., $285,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $272,500

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $269,900

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $260,000

4800 N Ocean Blvd., $247,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $234,900

6253 Catalina Dr., $224,900

1709 S Ocean Blvd., $214,900

201 N Hillside Dr., $211,000

613 2nd Ave. S, $185,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $180,000

4003 N Ocean Blvd., $180,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $176,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $175,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $162,950

211 N Hillside Dr., $129,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 41 Hunters Oak Ct., $158,000

Lot 8 Tuckers Rd., $128,000

87 Seagrass Ct., $125,000

Home

107 Atlantic Ave., $1,225,000

522 Lakeshore Dr., $720,000

101 Commons Ct., $635,000

11 Gray Man’s Loop, $560,000

47 Federation Loop, $485,000

104 Great Egret Ct., $478,300

388 Linden Circle, $478,000

14 Ludlow Ct., $459,000

1200 Heritage Dr., $444,000

226 Natures View Circle, $420,000

82 Castaway Key Dr., $411,125

94 Grace Bay Ct., $393,200

196 Clamdigger Loop, $339,900

371 - D23 South Dunes Dr., $675,000

Condo/townhouse

29 Maritime Circle, $650,000

741 Retreat Beach Circle, $615,000

429B Tuckers Rd., $510,000

23 Red Skiff Ln., $433,693

19 Red Skiff Ln., $411,800

203 Lumbee Circle, $400,000

14 Lumbee Circle, $381,500

9 Lumbee Circle, $332,900

971 Blue Stem Dr., $245,000

215 Pembroke Ln., $225,000

478 Pinehurst Ln., $164,000

14290 Ocean Hwy., $135,000

14290 Ocean Hwy., $132,500

14290 Ocean Hwy., $130,000

24 Beaver Pond Loop, $129,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

9449 Freewoods Rd., $524,000

11349 Freewoods Rd., $430,000

3339 Prioloe Dr., $380,000

5191 Stockyard Loop, $365,878

756 Oyster Bluff Dr., $348,472

912 Blue Point Dr., $343,765

161 Hampton Park Circle, $320,872

5426 Longhorn Dr., $315,000

924 Blue Point Dr., $303,730

224 Black Pearl Way, $301,778

220 Black Pearl Way, $296,640

801 Clarion Ct., $295,000

911 Blue Point Dr., $292,980

309 Foxridge Dr., $292,900

709 Oyster Bluff Dr., $291,750

743 Oyster Bluff Dr., $291,390

1443 Brighton Ave., $290,000

505 Affinity Dr., $282,000

522 Running Deer Trail, $279,000

648 Ruthin Ln., $261,612

1387 Brighton Ave., $255,000

361 Winslow Ave., $249,900

927 Green Side Dr., $245,070

1506 St. George Ln., $235,000

157 Hampton Park Circle, $226,915

149 Red Cedar Ave., $219,000

285 La Patos Dr., $194,500

6642 E Sweetbriar Trail, $146,000

4413 Misty Ln., $130,000

101 Intracoastal Village Ct., $115,000

7574 Lacey Dr., $99,900

Condo/townhouse

701 Sovereign Ct., $261,540

701 Sovereign Ct., $257,470

701 Sovereign Ct., $252,900

701 Sovereign Ct., $243,000

186 Ella Kinley Circle, $176,000

172 Olde Towne Way, $175,000

165 Olde Towne Way, $163,500

118 Ella Kinley Circle, $156,500

181 Olde Towne Way, $154,900

500 Fairway Village Dr., $115,000

923 Fairwood Dr., $81,150

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $60,900

6850 Blue Heron Blvd., $47,000

6850 Blue Heron Blvd., $45,000

6850 Blue Heron Blvd., $42,700

