Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
July 11-17
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
9269 Devaun Pointe Circle, $79,000
Home
1381 Fence Post Lane, $268,915
693 Landmark Cove Rd., $224,400
679 Meadowbrook Ln., $276,900
307 Ridgewood Dr. NW, $170,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
202 Brookwood Park Ct., $412,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Condo/townhouse
1908 Goose Creek Rd. SW, $120,000
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Home
293 Laughing Gull Ct., $145,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
LOT 24 Shaftsbury St., $8,000
TBD Ferry House Point, $8,000
Home
97 Live Oak Ln., $425,000
115 Roberts Rd., $319,900
412 Garden Ave., $250,000
421 Grain Field Dr., $240,430
615 Antebellum Ln., $234,215
59 Rosewood Dr., $184,732
131 Desurrency Ct., $174,807
Andrews 29510
Land
44 Gapway Rd., $108,500
Home
215 Catclaw Rd., $215,000
Aynor 29511
Land
7133 Louisville Rd., $45,000
Home
113 Highmeadow Ln., $395,000
Conway 29526
Land
4919 Highway 90, $630,000
334 Adoniram Dr., $60,000
3044 Shalimar Dr., $33,000
802 Johnson St., $23,500
743 Embassy Ln., $18,000
Home
5601 Highway 319 E, $418,000
515 River Rd., $415,000
152 Rivers Edge Dr., $400,000
635 Belmont Dr., $369,900
5761 Bear Bluff Rd., $345,990
367 Angler Ct., $322,244
193 Ridge Point Dr., $320,000
122 Bantry Ln., $317,776
1320 Wellfound Ct., $280,000
612 Trawler Bay Ct., $276,800
2729 Sanctuary Blvd., $275,000
1505 Lakeland Dr., $270,400
316 Spruce Pine Way, $265,000
816 Lambeth Ln., $260,689
1107 Millsite Dr., $260,000
268 Jessica Lakes Dr., $257,500
1217 Tiger Grand Dr., $255,000
1117 Millsite Dr., $252,500
908 Castlewood Ln, $252,000
1116 Naomi Ave., $245,000
601 Fieldwoods Dr., $238,000
314 Corinne Ln., $229,000
160 Grier Crossing Dr., $227,000
1617 Carsens Ferry Dr., $197,450
1706 Carsens Ferry Dr., $182,580
1942 West Homewood Rd., $180,000
1744 Fairbanks Dr., $177,500
550 Woodholme Dr., $160,000
3864 Mayfield Dr., $157,000
444 Sand Hill Dr., $148,500
1705 McKeithan St., $120,000
5184 Rush Rd., $85,000
3239 Pandora Dr., $53,000
Condo/townhouse
1052 Fairway Ln., $201,000
310 Kiskadee Loop, $179,900
308 Kiskadee Loop, $115,001
1025 Carolina Rd., $77,000
Conway 29527
Land
Lot 4 Pottery Landing Dr., $85,000
TBD Ivy Creek Ct., $58,000
Home
471 D St., $440,000
1613 Bridgebrook Ln., $350,000
635 Bald Eagle Dr., $311,000
101 Riverwatch Dr., $300,000
7294 Marsh Dr., $267,000
1519 Heirloom Dr., $244,025
133 Riverwatch Dr., $239,000
303 Beulah Circle, $235,000
1503 Heirloom Dr., $213,200
1416 Leatherman Rd., $200,000
2417 Westbrook Dr., $174,500
106 Ivy Creek Ct., $164,900
7755 Hunting Swamp Rd., $115,000
418 Palmetto St., $93,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
4642 Highway 308, $82,500
4744 Highway 308, $82,500
TBD Highway 712, $40,000
Little River 29566
Land
112 Waterway Crossing Ct., $280,900
4396 Baldwin Ave., $17,900
Home
320 Galleon Dr., $472,253
337 Waterfall Circle, $468,000
3815 River Hills Dr., $455,000
274 Juniata Loop, $383,395
104 Swallowtail Ct., $370,000
3917 On Deck Circle, $348,916
676 Wailea Circle, $347,350
136 Swallowtail Ct., $335,000
3804 Park Pointe Ave., $332,261
627 Ginger Lily Way, $332,000
414 Antietam Place, $326,659
248 Sage Circle, $297,200
3440 Cypress Dr., $274,900
4252 Rivergate Ln., $272,000
1884 Melville Ct., $264,646
1400 Jardine Loop, $264,500
1408 Jardine Loop, $263,960
1404 Jardine Loop, $262,560
160 Sage Circle, $244,790
4422 W Nixon Circle, $225,000
586 Vermillion Dr., $221,000
2066 E Twisted Oak Circle, $163,000
186 Queens Rd., $50,000
Condo/townhouse
4501 W Harbour Ct., $235,000
951 Plantation Dr., $170,000
4149 Hibiscus Dr., $165,000
4340 Frye Ave., $151,140
4320 Kingsport Rd., $134,000
4363 Spa Dr., $132,000
4102 Pinehurst Circle, $130,000
4482 Little River Inn Ln., $125,000
102 Scotchbroom Dr., $125,000
4015 Fairway Dr., $119,000
775 Plantation Dr., $116,000
4109 Pinehurst Circle, $104,900
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $87,500
4150 Horseshoe Rd., $68,000
4478 Little River Inn Ln., $63,050
Longs 29568
Land
645 Charter Dr., $48,500
4587 Southland Dr., $45,000
Home
112 Chestnut Estates Rd., $525,000
937 W Pelican Rd., $495,750
523 Quail Ct., $359,900
361 Moulton Dr., $350,000
2105 Goodson Dr., $299,900
880 Twickenham Loop, $276,000
864 Twickenham Loop, $275,110
647 Watercliff Dr., $254,770
701 Watercliff Dr., $253,250
325 Blue Rock Dr., $230,000
149 Tomoka Trail, $197,785
145 Tomoka Trail, $194,050
194 Sussex Ct., $174,000
Condo/townhouse
246 Sun Colony Blvd., $132,500
661 Tupelo Ln., $99,900
Loris 29569
Land
1100 Highway 9 Business W, $90,000
TBD Sand Hill Bay Rd., $32,500
TBD Lions Paw Ct., $27,000
0.57 Acres Woodrow Ln., $25,000
TBD Clio Rd., $16,000
Home
550 Saint James Dr., $280,000
327 Fox Bay Rd., $264,990
2016 Spring Valley Ct., $220,070
184 Winding Path Dr., $214,000
975 Suggs St., $212,505
2519 Rhonda Ct., $176,000
206 Rose Petal Ln., $85,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
309 64th Ave. N, $875,000
5711 Porcher Dr., $675,000
404 66th Ave. N, $550,000
Condo/townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $789,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $462,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $354,900
10200 Beach Club Dr., $329,000
9500 Shore Dr., $319,000
7001 Porcher Dr., $252,200
303 Cumberland Terrace Dr., $243,000
304 Cumberland Terrace Dr., $239,000
201 77th Ave. N, $238,000
9400 Shore Dr., $235,000
501 Maison Dr., $199,900
9670 Shore Dr., $199,000
9661 Shore Dr., $196,500
7601 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000
8121 Amalfi Pl., $190,000
1100 Commons Blvd., $183,000
410 Melrose Pl., $160,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $142,500
6708 Bryant St., $142,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $135,000
200 76th Ave. N, $127,500
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $123,000
1501 Ocean Blvd. S, $103,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $94,000
7100 North Ocean Blvd., $93,500
6315 Wildwood Trail, $92,000
6803 N Ocean Blvd., $75,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $65,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
Lot 11 5th Ave. S, $131,000
TBD Sandy Ln., $105,000
Home
1036 Selma Loop, $390,011
1032 Selma Loop, $379,877
669 Pacific Commons Dr., $370,245
1590 Mason Circle, $360,000
244 Ocean Commons Dr., $319,000
426 Meadowlark Dr., $300,000
554 Rycola Circle, $268,805
59 Evergreen Circle, $250,000
1678 Ibis Ln., $79,250
1147 Links Rd., $450,000
6001 - 1197 S Kings Hwy., $312,000
6001-M5 S Kings Hwy., $290,000
6001-5330 S Kings Hwy., $285,000
6001 S Kings Hwy., $262,500
6001- 5417 S Kings Hwy., $250,000
6001 - T15 S Kings Hwy., $192,500
6001 South Kings Hwy., $185,797
6001 S Kings Hwy., $135,000
6001 - 1494A S Kings Hwy., $119,900
Condo/townhouse
1020 Ocean Blvd. S, $550,000
917 S Ocean Blvd., $379,900
1937 Bent Grass Dr., $165,000
1891 Colony Dr., $122,000
8861 Grove Park Dr., $119,500
1200 5th Ave. N, $105,000
1850 Colony Dr., $94,000
300F Deer Creek Rd., $89,500
8657 Southbridge Dr., $87,000
464 Deerfield Links Dr., $260,000
2257 Huntingdon Dr., $155,400
5905 S Kings Hwy., $147,800
5905 S Kings Hwy., $143,000
2070 Cross Gate Blvd, $142,000
5905 South Kings Hwy., $136,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
TBD Highway 544, $145,000
2134 Highway 17 South, $65,000
Home
300 West End Ct., $665,000
4023 Murrells Inlet Rd., $649,900
175 Summer Wind Loop, $575,000
7 Stillwater Ct., $470,000
6 Turnbridge Ct., $440,000
1521 N Waccamaw Dr., $430,000
416 Westham Dr., $410,000
9612 Indigo Creek Blvd., $405,000
177 Tidal Dr., $359,570
1052 Meadowoods Dr., $320,000
318 Declyn Ct., $320,000
336 Emery Oak Dr., $307,113
304 Emery Oak Dr., $300,000
1016 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $275,880
158 McIlroy Ct., $269,900
1202 Song Sparrow Ct., $235,000
1156 Pollen Loop, $234,999
1032 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $219,825
151 Hawks Nest Circle, $138,000
5 Topsail Ln., $117,000
39 Islander Ct., $99,900
140 Sunset Dr., $94,535
14 Burr Circle, $71,500
20 Musket St., $49,000
178 Offshore Dr., $40,000
133 Victory Lane, $389,900
1535 Schooners Ct., $235,000
Condo/townhouse
502 N Waccamaw Dr., $315,000
310 Marsh Pl., $230,000
34 Woodhaven Dr., $170,000
4284 Santolina Way, $165,000
4304 Lotus Ct., $163,000
167 Chenoa Dr., $149,000
907 Indian Wells Ct., $93,000
814 N Waccamaw Dr., $346,000
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $177,900
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
4707 N Ocean Blvd., $1,295,490
3702 Kinloch Ct., $715,000
832 Mourning Dove Dr., $445,000
1846 Cart Ln., $405,000
2185 Sanibel Ct., $375,000
6352 Longwood Dr., $361,500
2578 Orion Loop, $301,048
2610 Orion Loop, $290,480
4732 Seclusion Ln., $290,000
Condo/townhouse
2600 N Ocean Blvd., $362,000
933 Hendrick Ave., $310,000
2643 Blue Crane Circle, $280,770
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $265,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $265,000
704 S Ocean Blvd., $265,000
3481 Bristol Ln., $250,000
2007 Ocean Blvd. S, $239,900
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $239,000
4891 Luster Leaf Circle, $199,900
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $184,900
3555 Chestnut Dr., $182,000
1719 Low Country Pl., $179,900
1700 N Ocean Blvd., $175,000
4631 Wild Iris Dr., $174,900
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $168,000
2101 Firebird Ln., $165,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $150,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $148,500
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $140,250
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $139,900
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $134,900
1700 N Ocean Blvd. N, $129,000
1200 Benna Dr., $124,900
2300 N Ocean Blvd. N, $106,500
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $101,500
5511 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000
1501 Ocean Blvd. S, $92,000
600 37th Ave. N, $89,400
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $85,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $79,500
2005 Greens Blvd., $70,000
2000 N Greens Blvd., $62,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $60,000
1600 S S Ocean Blvd., $50,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
TBD International Dr., $5,500,000
901 Shipmaster Ave., $87,000
9014 Belvidere Dr., $72,500
Home
833 Bluffview Dr., $715,000
9057 Belvidere Dr., $606,000
9166 Abingdon Dr., $549,999
1013 Planters Pl., $524,110
4017 Chalmers Ct., $487,500
8424 Golden Stone Dr., $485,000
629 Indigo Bay Circle, $470,000
2210 Yellow Morel Way, $465,000
2005 Potomac Ct., $418,000
104 Ocean Sands Ct., $417,500
2531 Brescia St., $398,468
2532 Brescia St., $375,564
2539 Brescia St., $371,314
2535 Brescia St., $371,314
416 Blackberry Ln., $364,900
2842 Farmer Brown Ct., $357,500
1126 Harbison Circle, $347,145
4040 Blackwolf Dr., $299,900
1628 Palmetto Palm Dr., $291,000
1020 Bramshaw Ct., $290,000
1839 Berkley Village Loop, $267,425
104 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $263,775
437 West Perry Rd., $239,900
533 Ambrosia Loop, $235,000
2428 Whetstone Ln., $225,000
400 Terrace View Ct., $204,900
Condo/townhouse
8604 San Marcello Dr., $580,000
8578 San Marcello Dr., $505,000
4488-B Girvan Dr., $275,000
1525 Lanterns Rest Rd., $195,000
5063 Glenbrook Dr., $182,500
606 Waterway Village Blvd., $172,000
4920 Windsor Green Way, $148,500
609 Waterway Village Blvd., $145,000
4990 Windsor Green Way, $143,500
200 Castle Dr., $135,500
109 Ashley Park Dr., $135,000
497 White River Dr., $135,000
1314 River Oaks Dr., $130,400
557 White River Dr., $126,000
560 White River Dr., $120,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1104 Palm Bay Dr., $139,900
1000 Bonnet Dr., $134,900
2011 Lester Ln., $114,900
1421 Hunters Rest Dr., $85,000
TBD Ocean Blvd., $230,000
Home
205 14th Ave. N, $854,500
1702 East Island Dr., $599,900
1019 Thomas Ave., $582,000
318 29th Ave. N, $560,000
302 50th Ave. N, $547,500
316 57th Ave. N, $517,500
4514 Lewis St., $490,000
1504 Magnolia Dr., $490,000
605 B 3rd Ave. S, $465,000
4965 South Island Dr., $460,000
308 53rd Ave. N, $460,000
1304 Jolly Roger Dr., $457,025
1317 Captain Hooks Way, $433,287
670 2nd Ave. N, $417,000
4803 Greenhaven Dr., $410,000
2708 Perrin Dr., $400,000
506 S Hillside Dr., $399,000
1906 Edge Dr., $273,000
5400 Little River Neck Rd., $105,000
Condo/townhouse
100 North Beach Blvd., $615,000
5700 N Ocean Blvd., $549,900
1903 S Ocean Blvd., $525,000
100 North Beach Blvd., $490,000
1401 S Ocean Blvd., $468,900
2180 Waterview Dr., $450,000
2151 Bridgeview Ct., $444,900
820 S Ocean Blvd., $432,000
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $399,900
2180 Waterview Dr., $364,750
4103 N Ocean Blvd., $350,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $348,000
1806 N Ocean Blvd., $328,000
1311 S Ocean Blvd., $295,000
601 N Hillside Dr., $275,000
2405 S Ocean Blvd., $255,603
3500 North Ocean Blvd., $249,900
601 Hillside Dr. N, $234,000
215 3rd Ave. N, $197,500
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $196,000
201 N Hillside Dr., $191,500
5001 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000
4000 N Ocean Blvd., $187,500
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $187,000
4000 N Ocean Blvd., $185,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $165,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $155,900
501 S Ocean Blvd., $145,000
1101 Possum Trot Rd., $140,000
1500 Cenith Dr., $130,000
909 S Ocean Blvd., $125,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $110,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 3 Section D Parker Dr., $450,000
Lot 138 Canvasback Ln., $256,000
Tuckers Rd., $215,000
190 Emerson Loop, $190,000
Lot 12 Friendship Pl., $185,000
30 Sandy Pine Ct., $158,000
TBD McKenzie Circle, $39,800
Home
612 Doyle Ave., $705,000
212 Hunters Oak Ct., $630,000
65 Mandarin Ct., $565,000
286 Red Tail Hawk Loop, $480,000
233 Hamby Dr., $449,000
51 Northwoods Ct., $443,795
44 Great Egret Ct., $443,257
639 Camden Circle, $425,000
448 Tradition Club Dr., $420,000
44 Porch Ln., $323,870
Condo/townhouse
195 South Dunes Dr., $664,000
669 Retreat Beach Circle, $499,900
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $460,000
307-3 Golden Bear Dr., $300,000
649 Algonquin Dr., $183,500
14290 Ocean Highway, $137,000
62 South Cove Pl., $263,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Stump Blind Trail, $60,600
Home
707 Smith Blvd., $599,000
539 Chamberlin Rd., $570,000
837 Jeter Ln., $440,000
721 Bonita Loop, $365,000
426 Moss Pond Rd., $364,000
170 Copper Leaf Dr., $355,000
3031 Rockwater Circle, $347,000
318 Brookmont Dr., $340,000
318 Camrose Way, $340,000
644 Brynfield Dr., $339,900
719 Oyster Bluff Dr., $304,450
3324 Prioloe Dr., $296,000
646 Norwich Ln., $295,610
203 Southbury Dr., $290,000
295 Hampton Park Circle, $286,251
228 Black Pearl Way, $285,550
207 Leadoff Dr., $279,900
418 Three Rivers Rd., $264,999
291 Hampton Park Circle, $262,735
203 Ashton Circle, $249,900
619 Norwich Ln., $247,070
8550 Ternberry Dr., $234,500
589 Calypso Dr., $225,000
204 Gray Fox Trail, $199,000
412 Foxbrook Dr., $199,000
2555 Wild Game Trail, $181,000
5519 Green Bay Circle, $145,000
6630 Heron Point Blvd., $140,000
600 Cavendish Dr., $135,000
Condo/townhouse
160 Lazy Willow Ln., $142,000
500 Fairway Village Dr., $95,000
