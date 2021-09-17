Morning Newsletter

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

July 11-17

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

9269 Devaun Pointe Circle, $79,000

Home

1381 Fence Post Lane, $268,915

693 Landmark Cove Rd., $224,400

679 Meadowbrook Ln., $276,900

307 Ridgewood Dr. NW, $170,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

202 Brookwood Park Ct., $412,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Condo/townhouse

1908 Goose Creek Rd. SW, $120,000

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Home

293 Laughing Gull Ct., $145,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

LOT 24 Shaftsbury St., $8,000

TBD Ferry House Point, $8,000

Home

97 Live Oak Ln., $425,000

115 Roberts Rd., $319,900

412 Garden Ave., $250,000

421 Grain Field Dr., $240,430

615 Antebellum Ln., $234,215

59 Rosewood Dr., $184,732

131 Desurrency Ct., $174,807

Andrews 29510

Land

44 Gapway Rd., $108,500

Home

215 Catclaw Rd., $215,000

Aynor 29511

Land

7133 Louisville Rd., $45,000

Home

113 Highmeadow Ln., $395,000

Conway 29526

Land

4919 Highway 90, $630,000

334 Adoniram Dr., $60,000

3044 Shalimar Dr., $33,000

802 Johnson St., $23,500

743 Embassy Ln., $18,000

Home

5601 Highway 319 E, $418,000

515 River Rd., $415,000

152 Rivers Edge Dr., $400,000

635 Belmont Dr., $369,900

5761 Bear Bluff Rd., $345,990

367 Angler Ct., $322,244

193 Ridge Point Dr., $320,000

122 Bantry Ln., $317,776

1320 Wellfound Ct., $280,000

612 Trawler Bay Ct., $276,800

2729 Sanctuary Blvd., $275,000

1505 Lakeland Dr., $270,400

316 Spruce Pine Way, $265,000

816 Lambeth Ln., $260,689

1107 Millsite Dr., $260,000

268 Jessica Lakes Dr., $257,500

1217 Tiger Grand Dr., $255,000

1117 Millsite Dr., $252,500

908 Castlewood Ln, $252,000

1116 Naomi Ave., $245,000

601 Fieldwoods Dr., $238,000

314 Corinne Ln., $229,000

160 Grier Crossing Dr., $227,000

1617 Carsens Ferry Dr., $197,450

1706 Carsens Ferry Dr., $182,580

1942 West Homewood Rd., $180,000

1744 Fairbanks Dr., $177,500

550 Woodholme Dr., $160,000

3864 Mayfield Dr., $157,000

444 Sand Hill Dr., $148,500

1705 McKeithan St., $120,000

5184 Rush Rd., $85,000

3239 Pandora Dr., $53,000

Condo/townhouse

1052 Fairway Ln., $201,000

310 Kiskadee Loop, $179,900

308 Kiskadee Loop, $115,001

1025 Carolina Rd., $77,000

Conway 29527

Land

Lot 4 Pottery Landing Dr., $85,000

TBD Ivy Creek Ct., $58,000

Home

471 D St., $440,000

1613 Bridgebrook Ln., $350,000

635 Bald Eagle Dr., $311,000

101 Riverwatch Dr., $300,000

7294 Marsh Dr., $267,000

1519 Heirloom Dr., $244,025

133 Riverwatch Dr., $239,000

303 Beulah Circle, $235,000

1503 Heirloom Dr., $213,200

1416 Leatherman Rd., $200,000

2417 Westbrook Dr., $174,500

106 Ivy Creek Ct., $164,900

7755 Hunting Swamp Rd., $115,000

418 Palmetto St., $93,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

4642 Highway 308, $82,500

4744 Highway 308, $82,500

TBD Highway 712, $40,000

Little River 29566

Land

112 Waterway Crossing Ct., $280,900

4396 Baldwin Ave., $17,900

Home

320 Galleon Dr., $472,253

337 Waterfall Circle, $468,000

3815 River Hills Dr., $455,000

274 Juniata Loop, $383,395

104 Swallowtail Ct., $370,000

3917 On Deck Circle, $348,916

676 Wailea Circle, $347,350

136 Swallowtail Ct., $335,000

3804 Park Pointe Ave., $332,261

627 Ginger Lily Way, $332,000

414 Antietam Place, $326,659

248 Sage Circle, $297,200

3440 Cypress Dr., $274,900

4252 Rivergate Ln., $272,000

1884 Melville Ct., $264,646

1400 Jardine Loop, $264,500

1408 Jardine Loop, $263,960

1404 Jardine Loop, $262,560

160 Sage Circle, $244,790

4422 W Nixon Circle, $225,000

586 Vermillion Dr., $221,000

2066 E Twisted Oak Circle, $163,000

186 Queens Rd., $50,000

Condo/townhouse

4501 W Harbour Ct., $235,000

951 Plantation Dr., $170,000

4149 Hibiscus Dr., $165,000

4340 Frye Ave., $151,140

4320 Kingsport Rd., $134,000

4363 Spa Dr., $132,000

4102 Pinehurst Circle, $130,000

4482 Little River Inn Ln., $125,000

102 Scotchbroom Dr., $125,000

4015 Fairway Dr., $119,000

775 Plantation Dr., $116,000

4109 Pinehurst Circle, $104,900

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $87,500

4150 Horseshoe Rd., $68,000

4478 Little River Inn Ln., $63,050

Longs 29568

Land

645 Charter Dr., $48,500

4587 Southland Dr., $45,000

Home

112 Chestnut Estates Rd., $525,000

937 W Pelican Rd., $495,750

523 Quail Ct., $359,900

361 Moulton Dr., $350,000

2105 Goodson Dr., $299,900

880 Twickenham Loop, $276,000

864 Twickenham Loop, $275,110

647 Watercliff Dr., $254,770

701 Watercliff Dr., $253,250

325 Blue Rock Dr., $230,000

149 Tomoka Trail, $197,785

145 Tomoka Trail, $194,050

194 Sussex Ct., $174,000

Condo/townhouse

246 Sun Colony Blvd., $132,500

661 Tupelo Ln., $99,900

Loris 29569

Land

1100 Highway 9 Business W, $90,000

TBD Sand Hill Bay Rd., $32,500

TBD Lions Paw Ct., $27,000

0.57 Acres Woodrow Ln., $25,000

TBD Clio Rd., $16,000

Home

550 Saint James Dr., $280,000

327 Fox Bay Rd., $264,990

2016 Spring Valley Ct., $220,070

184 Winding Path Dr., $214,000

975 Suggs St., $212,505

2519 Rhonda Ct., $176,000

206 Rose Petal Ln., $85,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

309 64th Ave. N, $875,000

5711 Porcher Dr., $675,000

404 66th Ave. N, $550,000

Condo/townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $789,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $462,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $354,900

10200 Beach Club Dr., $329,000

9500 Shore Dr., $319,000

7001 Porcher Dr., $252,200

303 Cumberland Terrace Dr., $243,000

304 Cumberland Terrace Dr., $239,000

201 77th Ave. N, $238,000

9400 Shore Dr., $235,000

501 Maison Dr., $199,900

9670 Shore Dr., $199,000

9661 Shore Dr., $196,500

7601 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000

8121 Amalfi Pl., $190,000

1100 Commons Blvd., $183,000

410 Melrose Pl., $160,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $142,500

6708 Bryant St., $142,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $135,000

200 76th Ave. N, $127,500

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $123,000

1501 Ocean Blvd. S, $103,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $94,000

7100 North Ocean Blvd., $93,500

6315 Wildwood Trail, $92,000

6803 N Ocean Blvd., $75,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $65,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

Lot 11 5th Ave. S, $131,000

TBD Sandy Ln., $105,000

Home

1036 Selma Loop, $390,011

1032 Selma Loop, $379,877

669 Pacific Commons Dr., $370,245

1590 Mason Circle, $360,000

244 Ocean Commons Dr., $319,000

426 Meadowlark Dr., $300,000

554 Rycola Circle, $268,805

59 Evergreen Circle, $250,000

1678 Ibis Ln., $79,250

1147 Links Rd., $450,000

6001 - 1197 S Kings Hwy., $312,000

6001-M5 S Kings Hwy., $290,000

6001-5330 S Kings Hwy., $285,000

6001 S Kings Hwy., $262,500

6001- 5417 S Kings Hwy., $250,000

6001 - T15 S Kings Hwy., $192,500

6001 South Kings Hwy., $185,797

6001 S Kings Hwy., $135,000

6001 - 1494A S Kings Hwy., $119,900

Condo/townhouse

1020 Ocean Blvd. S, $550,000

917 S Ocean Blvd., $379,900

1937 Bent Grass Dr., $165,000

1891 Colony Dr., $122,000

8861 Grove Park Dr., $119,500

1200 5th Ave. N, $105,000

1850 Colony Dr., $94,000

300F Deer Creek Rd., $89,500

8657 Southbridge Dr., $87,000

464 Deerfield Links Dr., $260,000

2257 Huntingdon Dr., $155,400

5905 S Kings Hwy., $147,800

5905 S Kings Hwy., $143,000

2070 Cross Gate Blvd, $142,000

5905 South Kings Hwy., $136,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

TBD Highway 544, $145,000

2134 Highway 17 South, $65,000

Home

300 West End Ct., $665,000

4023 Murrells Inlet Rd., $649,900

175 Summer Wind Loop, $575,000

7 Stillwater Ct., $470,000

6 Turnbridge Ct., $440,000

1521 N Waccamaw Dr., $430,000

416 Westham Dr., $410,000

9612 Indigo Creek Blvd., $405,000

177 Tidal Dr., $359,570

1052 Meadowoods Dr., $320,000

318 Declyn Ct., $320,000

336 Emery Oak Dr., $307,113

304 Emery Oak Dr., $300,000

1016 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $275,880

158 McIlroy Ct., $269,900

1202 Song Sparrow Ct., $235,000

1156 Pollen Loop, $234,999

1032 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $219,825

151 Hawks Nest Circle, $138,000

5 Topsail Ln., $117,000

39 Islander Ct., $99,900

140 Sunset Dr., $94,535

14 Burr Circle, $71,500

20 Musket St., $49,000

178 Offshore Dr., $40,000

133 Victory Lane, $389,900

1535 Schooners Ct., $235,000

Condo/townhouse

502 N Waccamaw Dr., $315,000

310 Marsh Pl., $230,000

34 Woodhaven Dr., $170,000

4284 Santolina Way, $165,000

4304 Lotus Ct., $163,000

167 Chenoa Dr., $149,000

907 Indian Wells Ct., $93,000

814 N Waccamaw Dr., $346,000

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $177,900

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

4707 N Ocean Blvd., $1,295,490

3702 Kinloch Ct., $715,000

832 Mourning Dove Dr., $445,000

1846 Cart Ln., $405,000

2185 Sanibel Ct., $375,000

6352 Longwood Dr., $361,500

2578 Orion Loop, $301,048

2610 Orion Loop, $290,480

4732 Seclusion Ln., $290,000

Condo/townhouse

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $362,000

933 Hendrick Ave., $310,000

2643 Blue Crane Circle, $280,770

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $265,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $265,000

704 S Ocean Blvd., $265,000

3481 Bristol Ln., $250,000

2007 Ocean Blvd. S, $239,900

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $239,000

4891 Luster Leaf Circle, $199,900

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $184,900

3555 Chestnut Dr., $182,000

1719 Low Country Pl., $179,900

1700 N Ocean Blvd., $175,000

4631 Wild Iris Dr., $174,900

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $168,000

2101 Firebird Ln., $165,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $150,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $148,500

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $140,250

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $139,900

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $134,900

1700 N Ocean Blvd. N, $129,000

1200 Benna Dr., $124,900

2300 N Ocean Blvd. N, $106,500

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $101,500

5511 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000

1501 Ocean Blvd. S, $92,000

600 37th Ave. N, $89,400

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $85,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $79,500

2005 Greens Blvd., $70,000

2000 N Greens Blvd., $62,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $60,000

1600 S S Ocean Blvd., $50,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

TBD International Dr., $5,500,000

901 Shipmaster Ave., $87,000

9014 Belvidere Dr., $72,500

Home

833 Bluffview Dr., $715,000

9057 Belvidere Dr., $606,000

9166 Abingdon Dr., $549,999

1013 Planters Pl., $524,110

4017 Chalmers Ct., $487,500

8424 Golden Stone Dr., $485,000

629 Indigo Bay Circle, $470,000

2210 Yellow Morel Way, $465,000

2005 Potomac Ct., $418,000

104 Ocean Sands Ct., $417,500

2531 Brescia St., $398,468

2532 Brescia St., $375,564

2539 Brescia St., $371,314

2535 Brescia St., $371,314

416 Blackberry Ln., $364,900

2842 Farmer Brown Ct., $357,500

1126 Harbison Circle, $347,145

4040 Blackwolf Dr., $299,900

1628 Palmetto Palm Dr., $291,000

1020 Bramshaw Ct., $290,000

1839 Berkley Village Loop, $267,425

104 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $263,775

437 West Perry Rd., $239,900

533 Ambrosia Loop, $235,000

2428 Whetstone Ln., $225,000

400 Terrace View Ct., $204,900

Condo/townhouse

8604 San Marcello Dr., $580,000

8578 San Marcello Dr., $505,000

4488-B Girvan Dr., $275,000

1525 Lanterns Rest Rd., $195,000

5063 Glenbrook Dr., $182,500

606 Waterway Village Blvd., $172,000

4920 Windsor Green Way, $148,500

609 Waterway Village Blvd., $145,000

4990 Windsor Green Way, $143,500

200 Castle Dr., $135,500

109 Ashley Park Dr., $135,000

497 White River Dr., $135,000

1314 River Oaks Dr., $130,400

557 White River Dr., $126,000

560 White River Dr., $120,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1104 Palm Bay Dr., $139,900

1000 Bonnet Dr., $134,900

2011 Lester Ln., $114,900

1421 Hunters Rest Dr., $85,000

TBD Ocean Blvd., $230,000

Home

205 14th Ave. N, $854,500

1702 East Island Dr., $599,900

1019 Thomas Ave., $582,000

318 29th Ave. N, $560,000

302 50th Ave. N, $547,500

316 57th Ave. N, $517,500

4514 Lewis St., $490,000

1504 Magnolia Dr., $490,000

605 B 3rd Ave. S, $465,000

4965 South Island Dr., $460,000

308 53rd Ave. N, $460,000

1304 Jolly Roger Dr., $457,025

1317 Captain Hooks Way, $433,287

670 2nd Ave. N, $417,000

4803 Greenhaven Dr., $410,000

2708 Perrin Dr., $400,000

506 S Hillside Dr., $399,000

1906 Edge Dr., $273,000

5400 Little River Neck Rd., $105,000

Condo/townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd., $615,000

5700 N Ocean Blvd., $549,900

1903 S Ocean Blvd., $525,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $490,000

1401 S Ocean Blvd., $468,900

2180 Waterview Dr., $450,000

2151 Bridgeview Ct., $444,900

820 S Ocean Blvd., $432,000

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $399,900

2180 Waterview Dr., $364,750

4103 N Ocean Blvd., $350,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $348,000

1806 N Ocean Blvd., $328,000

1311 S Ocean Blvd., $295,000

601 N Hillside Dr., $275,000

2405 S Ocean Blvd., $255,603

3500 North Ocean Blvd., $249,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $234,000

215 3rd Ave. N, $197,500

3601 N Ocean Blvd., $196,000

201 N Hillside Dr., $191,500

5001 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000

4000 N Ocean Blvd., $187,500

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $187,000

4000 N Ocean Blvd., $185,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $165,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $155,900

501 S Ocean Blvd., $145,000

1101 Possum Trot Rd., $140,000

1500 Cenith Dr., $130,000

909 S Ocean Blvd., $125,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $110,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 3 Section D Parker Dr., $450,000

Lot 138 Canvasback Ln., $256,000

Tuckers Rd., $215,000

190 Emerson Loop, $190,000

Lot 12 Friendship Pl., $185,000

30 Sandy Pine Ct., $158,000

TBD McKenzie Circle, $39,800

Home

612 Doyle Ave., $705,000

212 Hunters Oak Ct., $630,000

65 Mandarin Ct., $565,000

286 Red Tail Hawk Loop, $480,000

233 Hamby Dr., $449,000

51 Northwoods Ct., $443,795

44 Great Egret Ct., $443,257

639 Camden Circle, $425,000

448 Tradition Club Dr., $420,000

44 Porch Ln., $323,870

Condo/townhouse

195 South Dunes Dr., $664,000

669 Retreat Beach Circle, $499,900

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $460,000

307-3 Golden Bear Dr., $300,000

649 Algonquin Dr., $183,500

14290 Ocean Highway, $137,000

62 South Cove Pl., $263,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Stump Blind Trail, $60,600

Home

707 Smith Blvd., $599,000

539 Chamberlin Rd., $570,000

837 Jeter Ln., $440,000

721 Bonita Loop, $365,000

426 Moss Pond Rd., $364,000

170 Copper Leaf Dr., $355,000

3031 Rockwater Circle, $347,000

318 Brookmont Dr., $340,000

318 Camrose Way, $340,000

644 Brynfield Dr., $339,900

719 Oyster Bluff Dr., $304,450

3324 Prioloe Dr., $296,000

646 Norwich Ln., $295,610

203 Southbury Dr., $290,000

295 Hampton Park Circle, $286,251

228 Black Pearl Way, $285,550

207 Leadoff Dr., $279,900

418 Three Rivers Rd., $264,999

291 Hampton Park Circle, $262,735

203 Ashton Circle, $249,900

619 Norwich Ln., $247,070

8550 Ternberry Dr., $234,500

589 Calypso Dr., $225,000

204 Gray Fox Trail, $199,000

412 Foxbrook Dr., $199,000

2555 Wild Game Trail, $181,000

5519 Green Bay Circle, $145,000

6630 Heron Point Blvd., $140,000

600 Cavendish Dr., $135,000

Condo/townhouse

160 Lazy Willow Ln., $142,000

500 Fairway Village Dr., $95,000

