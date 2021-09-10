Morning Newsletter
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
July 4-10
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
1373 Fence Post Lane, $313,010
9282 Oldfield Rd., $595,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
6770 E Lindley Lane, $344,851
6790 E Lindley Lane, $343,154
6766 E Lindley Lane, $284,168
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 1 Ocean Green Dr., $449,000
Lot 36 George Washington Trail, $32,000
157 Bridge View Rd., $15,000
Home
213 Greenwich Dr., $675,000
492 Francis Parker Rd., $301,000
600 Antebellum Ln., $299,207
41 Retreat Ln., $239,000
1833 Marion St., $225,000
1105 Palmetto St., $218,000
1014 Whitton St., $190,000
Andrews 29510
Land
20 AC Aimwell Rd., $60,000
Aynor 29511
Home
5323 Valley Forge Rd., $512,000
3618 Edwards Rd., $252,895
2794 Willowdale Rd., $185,000
Conway 29526
Home
1212 Wood Stork Dr., $675,000
1016 Black Skimmer Dr., $464,000
1250 Riverside Dr., $440,000
200 Hillsborough Dr., $350,000
2072 Hazlette Loop, $314,363
2233 Blackthorn Dr., $306,428
2218 Blackthorn Dr., $297,295
429 Gully Store Ct., $289,000
7300 Old Reaves Ferry Rd., $285,000
733 Shaftesbury Ln., $275,000
1054 Kennington Ct., $271,900
2222 Blackthorn Dr., $250,570
304 Spruce Pine Way, $250,570
272 Jessica Lakes Dr., $249,900
615 Trawler Bay Ct., $249,000
294 Lenox Dr., $248,000
541 Whiddy Loop, $241,675
508 Whiddy Loop, $225,930
1439 Corbett Dr., $224,900
544 Whiddy Loop, $220,600
268 Maple Oak Dr., $219,000
561 Whiddy Loop, $188,200
4104 Rockwood Dr., $180,500
1897 Athens Dr., $170,000
319 Walden Lake Rd., $164,900
8364 Huntington Ct., $89,900
Condo/townhouse
1119 Fairway Ln., $198,000
322 Kiskadee Loop, $150,000
1025 Carolina Rd., $112,000
Conway 29527
Home
1617 Norris Rd., $809,500
1527 Heirloom Dr., $214,180
5601 Cates Bay Rd., $207,000
3138 Merganser Dr., $203,797
1803 Magnolia Ave., $198,000
1550 Heirloom Dr., $194,900
1321 Leatherman Rd., $190,000
1329 Valor Rd., $185,500
3343 New Rd., $179,900
277 Cottage Creek Circle, $168,000
1846 Westridge Blvd., $164,900
856 Lynch Rd., $126,000
Little River 29566
Land
4805 Williams Island Dr., $175,000
Home
499 Cascade Loop, $452,578
264 Sage Circle, $334,900
3379 Cypress Dr., $324,750
315 Juniata Loop, $318,895
492 Mattamushkeet Dr., $310,000
1177 Brandy Wine Dr., $295,999
155 Northside Dr., $280,000
132 Sage Circle, $277,000
1819 Melville Ct., $276,940
1831 Melville Ct., $274,570
3011 Hogans Alley, $265,500
1880 Melville Ct., $264,570
1864 Melville Ct., $262,976
1848 Melville Ct., $262,570
1811 Melville Ct., $261,070
139 Retreat Pl., $191,900
199 Nature Trail, $190,000
321 Opal Ave., $160,000
Condo/townhouse
4622 Greenbriar Dr., $199,900
951 Plantation Dr., $135,000
1095 W Plantation Dr. W, $130,000
1095 Plantation Dr. W, $126,000
4101 Pinehurst Circle, $118,900
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $93,000
4202 Pinehurst Circle, $68,500
Longs 29568
Land
1338 Foxtail Dr., $43,000
Home
121 Mesa Raven Dr., $412,000
791 Bear Lake Dr., $349,000
521 Joy Way Ct., $320,000
732 Hackberry Way, $291,058
748 Hackberry Way, $280,822
516 Hyacinth Dr., $260,000
515 Covewood Ct., $259,085
720 Sun Colony Blvd., $254,900
451 Shellbank Dr., $245,000
232 Silverbelle Blvd., $240,000
422 Quinta St., $230,000
868 Twickenham Loop, $226,070
176 Balsa Dr., $205,000
613 Crestview Ct., $193,000
Condo/townhouse
125 S Shore Blvd., $149,900
696 Tupelo Dr., $85,000
Loris 29569
Land
SW Watts Rd., $38,000
TBD Colorado Ranch Rd., $32,000
Home
348 Fox Bay Rd., $278,500
323 Dixielane Rd., $225,000
2878 Hardee Ave., $187,000
1507 Highway 646, $175,000
4218 Holly St., $128,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
201 N 79th Ave. N, $625,000
Home
8051 Cortona Dr., $885,950
8167 Wood Pass Lane, $600,228
924 Carrerra St., $590,000
112 Green Lake Dr., $575,000
1201 Arezzo Ave., $571,540
6730 Ocean Breeze Loop, $515,000
6430 Cascata Dr., $455,000
6020 Tramonto St., $379,815
5 San Marks Ct., $335,000
9510 Knights Ct., $285,000
Condo/townhouse
726 Windermere by the Sea Circle, $480,000
9650 Shore Dr., $375,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $359,000
424 Appledore Circle, $357,000
205 74th Ave. N, $254,900
306 Westbury Ct., $247,000
311 69th Ave. N, $205,000
9400 Shore Dr., $193,000
757 Sycamore Ave., $185,000
180 Rothbury Ct., $170,000
9768 Leyland Dr., $165,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $138,500
7509 Ocean Blvd. N, $113,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $109,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd. N, $105,000
6312 Wedgewood St., $75,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
116B 13th Ave. S, $700,000
1015 Selma Loop, $399,535
1010-B Willow Dr. S, $385,000
449 Rycola Circle, $285,246
538 Rycola Circle, $277,680
1565 Crystal Lake Dr., $84,000
6001 South Kings Hwy., $324,900
2066 Ayershire Ln., $249,900
6001 - 1700 S Kings Hwy., $135,000
6001 S Kings Hwy., $115,500
6001-L45B S Kings Hwy., $95,000
6001-D12 S Kings Hwy., $82,000
Condo/townhouse
5905 S Kings Hwy., $156,000
8830 Cloister Dr., $117,500
1890 Colony Dr., $65,000
Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
4562 Murrells Inlet Rd., $119,000
Home
816 Sawmill Rd., $620,000
62 Knotty Pine Way, $595,100
129 Holiday Dr., $515,000
99 Hyacinth Loop, $461,000
109 Splendor Circle, $349,900
337 Waties Dr., $312,000
3305 Bowen Place, $308,355
4925 First St., $275,000
224 Whitchurch St., $265,000
9607 Kings Grant Dr., $210,000
702 Oliver Dr., $168,500
57 Saxon Ct., $56,000
2016 N Waccamaw Dr., $1,075,000
726 S Waccamaw Dr., $995,000
Condo/townhouse
84 Shady Oak Ln., $338,900
650 Misty Hammock Dr., $314,900
97 Sea Shell Dr., $278,050
850 Sail Ln., $260,000
1100 Louise Costin Way, $240,000
701 Pickering Dr., $235,000
916 Jackline Dr., $206,000
712-B Painted Bunting Dr., $202,500
9 Pistachio Loop, $200,000
916 Jackline Dr., $186,900
126 Brentwood Dr., $180,000
611 Woodmoor Dr., $164,900
428 Whinstone Dr., $162,500
50 Turning Stone Blvd., $160,000
441 Old South Circle, $132,500
11054 Highway 707,
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
5012 Wynfield Ct., $975,000
7060 Belancino Blvd., $676,000
1997 Windrose Way, $540,000
1021 Means Circle, $540,000
1546 Buckingham Ave., $490,000
1259 Berkshire Ave., $405,000
415 Pompano Court, $398,842
2534 Goldfinch Dr., $385,000
731 Berkshire Ave., $372,000
637 11th Ave. S, $279,000
1147 Monticello Dr., $252,500
4115 Little River Rd., $220,000
109 Whitehaven Ct., $151,900
1679 Perry Circle, $137,900
414 2nd Ave. S, $55,000
3200 S Ocean Blvd., $34,000
Condo/townhouse
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $542,000
3460E Pampas Dr., $390,000
3786 Sweetgum St., $289,500
765 Walnut Ave., $255,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $250,000
4837 Luster Leaf Circle, $194,000
4820 Magnolia Lake Dr., $181,000
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $174,900
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $167,000
1604 N Ocean Blvd., $166,000
1012 Palisades Circle, $165,000
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $165,000
4679 Wild Iris Dr., $160,000
830 44th Ave. N, $155,000
2501 S Ocean Blvd. S, $148,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $143,700
3795 Hitchcock Way, $143,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000
4785 Wild Iris Dr., $127,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $121,900
1301 Pridgen Rd., $111,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $99,900
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $93,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $89,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd. S, $87,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd. S, $82,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $78,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $65,000
1205 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000
2000 Greens Blvd., $42,000
Luster Leaf Circle, $35,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
2059 Summer Rose Ln., $127,000
143 Sago Palm Dr., $77,000
895 Waterbridge Blvd., $72,000
Home
9421 Venezia Circle, $999,900
7911 San Marcello Dr., $930,000
469 Saint Julian Ln., $915,000
9017 Loggerhead Ct., $753,750
310 Avenue of the Palms, $699,900
924 Waterbridge Blvd., $695,000
601 Edgecreek Dr., $600,000
1113 Bluffton Ct., $530,000
1221 Bentcreek Ln., $510,000
727 Greta Loop, $487,690
912 Crystal Water Way, $485,000
100 Planters Creek Dr., $465,000
2004 Potomac Ct., $405,650
6440 Chadderton Circle, $376,523
190 Viareggio Rd., $375,000
4893 Westwind Dr., $375,000
3217 Fieldstone St., $360,000
1187 Coinbow Ln., $350,000
4633 Marshwood Dr., $342,000
508 Holland Willow Dr., $324,900
4489 Farm Lake Dr., $315,000
806 Indianola Ct., $300,000
1064 Balmore Dr., $299,950
4601 Marshwood Dr., $299,900
673 Old Castle Loop, $299,000
3017 Corn Pickers Ln., $284,500
9035 Gatewick Ct., $275,000
1835 Berkley Village Loop, $266,515
1822 Berkley Village Loop, $256,550
1052 Burcale Rd., $219,900
327 Botany Bay Pl., $206,450
166 Bellegrove Dr., $205,000
Condo/townhouse
256 Connemara Dr., $199,900
5050 Windsor Green Way, $170,000
2069 Silvercrest Dr., $145,000
224 Castle Dr., $140,000
1290 River Oaks Blvd., $136,000
585 Blue River Ct., $132,000
129 Ashley Park Dr., $129,000
1234 River Oaks Dr., $115,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1705 Seawinds Pl., $230,000
600 17th Ave. S, $184,900
1008 James Island Ave., $124,900
938 Morrall Dr., $95,000
123 Dogwood Pl., $85,000
1405 Hunters Rest Dr., $85,000
1423 Hunters Rest Dr., $82,000
LT 9 Bryan St., $75,000
1750 Cenith Dr., $65,000
Lot 80 30th Ave. S, $52,000
Home
926 Strand Ave., $856,500
204 N 28th Ave. N, $810,000
904 Marsh View Dr., $676,512
305 Rice Circle, $575,000
1312 Hunters Rest Dr., $560,000
1229 Clipper Rd., $555,000
304 44th Ave. N, $550,000
506 16th Ave. S, $525,000
2506 Pointe Marsh Ln., $480,000
1103 Swan Lake Dr., $465,000
1404 Waterway Dr., $449,500
Condo/townhouse
100 North Beach Blvd., $1,160,000
707 S Ocean Blvd., $475,000
1521 Havens Dr., $470,000
1521 Havens Dr., $460,000
1401 S S Ocean Blvd., $445,900
212 4th Ave. N, $409,900
2411 Thoroughfare Dr., $399,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $325,000
4601 N Ocean Blvd. N, $302,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $300,000
6095 Catalina Dr., $270,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $268,500
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $260,000
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $252,000
2001 N Ocean Blvd., $220,000
1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $207,000
1900 N Duffy St., $184,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $180,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $175,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $170,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $169,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $165,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $154,000
203-I Landing Rd., $153,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
347 Hunters Oak Ct., $202,000
Home
96 Grackle Ln., $725,000
214 Spreading Oak Dr., $634,297
85 Windy Ln., $575,000
122 Aspen Loop, $500,000
25 Great Egret Ct., $453,604
604 Linden Circle, $430,000
162 Grey Fox Loop, $430,000
280 Shore Line Dr., $395,000
96 Castaway Key Dr., $330,160
Condo/townhouse
709 - D3F Retreat Beach Circle, $655,000
1135 Blue Stem Dr., $270,000
45 Pinehurst Dr., $163,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
167 Prather Park Dr., $115,000
3001 Dooks Ct., $80,199
Home
2704 Henagan Ln., $549,000
401 Highland Ridge Dr., $360,000
165 Powder Springs Loop, $355,000
923 Blue Point Dr., $351,109
1713 Boyne Dr., $324,900
3519 Queens Harbour Blvd., $315,000
750 Oyster Bluff Dr., $304,000
652 Black Pearl Way, $301,600
4122 Steeple Chase Dr., $289,900
204 Black Pearl Way, $289,550
915 Blue Point Dr., $285,630
300 Hampton Park Circle, $282,118
268 Whipple Run Loop, $275,000
7313 Guinevere Circle, $275,000
7362 Guinevere Circle, $267,500
713 Bonnie Dr., $265,000
303 Troon Ln., $257,500
948 Dunrobin Ln., $255,000
100 Split Oak Ct., $225,000
452 Carolina Woods Dr., $225,000
414 Colin Claire Ct., $225,000
452 Carolina Woods Dr., $225,000
330 Fairwood Terrace, $184,000
151 Nollie Rd., $83,000
