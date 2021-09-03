Morning Newsletter

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

June 27-July 3

Supply, N.C. 28462

Home

720 Deer Dr. SW, $46,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

8731 Nottaway Ave., $16,000

Home

689 Landmark Cove Rd., $232,350

Condo/townhouse

10174 Beach Dr. SW, $126,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Land

1004 SW Crosby Circle SW, $10,000

Home

8991 E Calabash Dr. SW, $144,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Land

6409 Ocean Hwy., $1,050,000

Home

6795 E Lindley Lane, $323,594

6779 E Lindley Lane, $323,543

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Home

3916 Marsh Hen Dr., $280,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 126 Calais Ave., $159,000

LOT 1 Collins Meadow Dr., $145,000

Home

201 Freeman Dr., $916,500

542 Mawtwo Dr., $275,000

38 Craftsman Ln., $272,000

10254 Browns Ferry Rd., $269,000

616 Marshview Ln., $262,000

391 Rolling Oak Dr., $225,000

174 Antwine Dr., $180,000

1902 Oak St., $175,000

404 Glenwood St., $175,000

514 Palm St., $83,000

Condo/townhouse

228 Collins Meadow Dr., $575,000

Aynor 29511

Land

4082 Salem Rd., $88,000

Home

127 Old English Rd., $407,500

3809 Goff Rd., $345,400

618 Sunny Pond Ln., $285,000

578 Sunny Pond Ln., $284,900

3620 Horse Pen Bay Rd., $284,350

Conway 29526

Land

TBD Myrtle Ridge Rd., $500,000

TBD Highway 19, $300,000

4054 Girvan Dr., $170,000

TBD Old Reaves Ferry Rd., $70,000

108 Lure Ct., $55,000

NE Sellers Rd., $54,000

856 Tilly Lake Rd., $40,000

Home

1801 Wood Stork Dr., $490,000

365 River Rd., $465,000

118 University Dr., $369,000

627 Belmont Dr., $354,900

302 Astoria Park Loop, $349,030

132 Furman Circle, $345,900

221 Rivers Edge Dr., $345,000

628 Belmont Dr., $337,478

5757 Bear Bluff Rd., $330,456

647 Belmont Dr., $318,100

433 Rowells Ct., $309,265

601 Tattlesbury Dr., $309,000

307 Milledge Dr., $308,430

855 Helms Way, $287,500

401 Rowells Ct., $279,960

191 Pine Forest Dr., $278,110

604 Ninth Ave., $275,000

777 Lalton Dr., $270,995

408 Stevia Ct., $270,309

2241 Blackthorn Dr., $258,570

142 Pine Forest Dr., $249,000

145 Citadel Dr., $240,000

423 Archer Ct., $236,567

524 Whiddy Loop, $227,265

1444 Tiger Grand Dr., $227,000

157 Grier Crossing Dr., $221,900

330 Borrowdale Dr., $209,315

714 12th Ave., $208,000

511 Whiddy Loop, $202,775

390 Sean River Rd., $190,000

1040 Cadbury Ct., $190,000

1603 Carsens Ferry Dr., $188,324

1881 Athens Dr., $176,000

574 Woodholme Dr., $152,000

700 16th Ave., $149,000

252 Wellspring Dr., $139,900

710 Willard Rd., $99,900

164 Williamson Park Dr., $34,000

Condo/townhouse

130 Cart Crossing Dr., $190,000

1025 Carolina Rd., $92,000

1015 Elm St., $85,400

240-C Myrtle Greens Dr., $78,000

3555 Highway 544, $66,000

Conway 29527

Land

386 Keysfield Circle, $170,000

Home

3744 Faith Dr., $433,000

112 Pottery Landing Dr., $370,000

305 Jasmine Dr., $300,000

109 Riverwatch Dr., $286,000

1865 Ackerrose Dr., $259,900

3132 Merganser Dr., $251,840

604 Elsies Ct., $250,000

3158 Merganser Dr., $249,085

7000 Oak Grove Rd., $240,000

1540 Heirloom Dr., $231,500

3200 Merganser Dr., $231,000

1791 Highway 548, $221,000

1009 Pecan Grove Blvd., $217,000

1320 Red Head Ct., $213,000

149 Windsor Springs Rd., $212,000

424 Warren Springs Dr., $210,000

2856 Green Pond Circle, $180,000

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

TBD Dog Bluff Rd., $68,500

Home

1043 7th Ave., $435,000

2165 Highway 129, $429,000

1284 Pinetucky Dr., $265,500

190 Penn Circle, $262,050

1123 White Oak Ln., $185,000

137 Baylee Circle, $187,375

133 Baylee Circle, $186,330

Green Sea 29545

Land

1475 Olive Dr., $120,000

Home

2715 Southfork Rd., $525,000

2930 Little Bethel Rd., $245,000

2580 Church Rd., $172,000

Little River 29566

Land

T.B.D. Highway 17 North, $160,000

1250 Highway 17 North, $140,000

Home

2382 Island Way, $563,000

216 Waterfall Circle, $550,000

425 Waterfall Circle, $459,900

495 Cascade Loop, $455,693

323 Galleon Dr., $451,312

3036 Calusa Dr., $376,378

138 Marblehead Dr., $359,900

311 Goldenrod Circle, $356,556

223 Goldenrod Circle, $352,943

664 Lafayette Park Dr., $345,000

542 Kapalua Loop, $335,961

315 Goldenrod Circle, $332,287

3154 Viceroy Loop, $328,243

2021 Great Blue Heron Dr., $325,391

653 Wailea Circle, $315,157

389 Vermillion Dr., $312,000

307 Goldenrod Circle, $311,604

3712 Line Dr., $304,030

3744 Cypress Dr., $292,900

935 Callant Dr., $279,900

1815 Melville Ct., $276,180

1843 Melville Ct., $272,570

1844 Melville Ct., $266,056

1856 Melville Ct., $264,570

1860 Melville Ct., $264,570

144 Sage Circle, $205,124

3769 Woodridge Circle, $77,500

Condo/townhouse

4390 Bimini Ct., $299,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $260,500

2012-D Willow Run Dr., $236,460

4153 McLamb Ave., $231,702

2012-A Willow Run Dr., $230,613

131 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $210,000

4522 North Plantation Harbour Dr., $190,000

4139 Hibiscus Dr., $150,000

4265 Villas Dr., $129,900

1095 Plantation Dr., $125,000

4222 Pinehurst Circle, $103,500

4150 Horseshoe Rd. N, $80,000

4350 Intercoastal Ln., $63,000

Longs 29568

Home

130 Cox Ln., $435,000

225 Moulton Dr., $390,000

4065 Comfort Valley Dr., $329,900

201 Craigflower Ct., $323,070

1813 Fairwinds Dr., $322,445

3028 Honey Clover Ct., $298,955

689 Sun Colony Blvd., $295,798

1639 Sapphire Dr., $295,000

104 Emerald Rush Ct., $292,260

1824 Sapphire Dr., $289,740

204 Craigflower Ct., $287,660

643 Bucks Trail, $285,000

724 Hackberry Way, $281,276

216 Moulton Dr., $270,000

488 Craigflower Ct., $269,310

523 Royal Jay Ln., $267,225

809 Twickenham Loop, $263,490

883 Snowberry Dr., $260,900

683 Watercliff Dr., $253,065

455 Charter Dr., $238,000

166 Balsa Dr., $232,000

712 Downing Ct., $225,000

181 Cypress Tree Loop, $220,000

856 Twickenham Loop, $212,000

153 Clover leaf Dr., $210,000

2205 Wedgewood Dr., $160,000

Condo/townhouse

750 Charter Dr., $140,000

890 Fairway Dr., $115,000

Loris 29569

Land

TBD Wilderness Ln., $53,000

300 Russ Rd., $41,000

3121 Deer Dr., $33,500

Home

1830 Gateway Dr., $454,900

1527 Highway 66, $350,000

1448 Wilderness Ln., $320,000

330 Sunshine Rd., $311,000

3208 Main St., $290,000

869 Highway 348, $259,000

861 Highway 348, $254,000

959 Suggs St., $179,935

2629 Southern Crest Dr., $168,900

1104 N Main St., $171,900

238 Center Dr., $1,475,000

9243 Marina Pkwy., $1,050,000

8342 Cape Dutch Loop, $649,000

8444 Cape Dutch Loop, $569,407

7127 Sarteano Dr., $558,640

6756 Ocean Breeze Loop, $511,000

9335 Park St., $506,000

7892 Porcher Dr., $485,000

7116 Sarteano Dr., $482,790

6024 Tramonto St., $362,365

Condo/townhouse

9994 Beach Club Dr., $550,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $437,500

9840 Queensway Blvd., $385,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $352,500

400 Melrose Pl., $337,000

9530 Shore Dr., $275,000

9581 Shore Dr., $245,000

180 Rothbury Circle, $237,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $188,000

1100 Commons Blvd., $186,000

201 74th Ave. N, $179,500

145 Hartland Dr., $168,000

191 Maison Dr., $164,900

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $155,500

6707 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000

404 75th Ave N, $139,900

10301 N Kings Hwy., $108,500

10301 N Kings Hwy., $99,999

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $99,900

9550 Shore Dr., $70,000

7000 Ocean Blvd. N, $67,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

816 17th Ave. N, $152,000

Home

220-B Melody Ln., $799,000

116-A 13th Ave. S, $760,000

1739 Longleaf Dr., $530,000

712 Cedar Dr. N, $449,900

1111 N Poplar Dr., $440,000

612 Hickman St., $432,166

1010 Selma Loop, $410,742

1024 Dizzy Ct., $350,000

1810 Wexford Ct., $299,000

473 Rycola Circle, $279,180

1323 Bermuda Ct., $275,000

542 Rycola Circle, $261,440

453 Rycola Circle, $254,802

140 Dusty Trail Ln., $235,000

525 Oceanside Dr., $199,900

6001-1450 S Kings Hwy., $95,000

6001 - MH-95 S Kings Hwy., $420,000

6001-303 S Kings Hwy., $359,500

6001-1829A S Kings Hwy., $141,000

6001-1572 S Kings Hwy., $132,000

6001 - 1225 S Kings Hwy., $100,000

6001-1540 S Kings Hwy., $99,000

6001-1623 S Kings Hwy., $93,000

6001-1330 S Kings Hwy., $90,000

6001 S Kings Hwy., $85,000

1573 Crystal Lake Dr., $70,000

Condo/townhouse

1931 Bent Grass Dr., $155,000

1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $145,000

1880 Auburn Ln., $140,500

5905 S Kings Hwy., $154,900

5905 S Kings Hwy., $125,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $115,000

1890 Colony Dr., $113,000

5905 South Kings Hwy., $79,900

5905 S Kings Hwy., $79,900

720 N Waccamaw Dr., $256,000

1818 N Highway 17 Business,

Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

517 Woodland Dr., $160,000

Lot 58 Low Country Loop, $105,000

1950 Wachesaw Rd., $40,000

1105 N Dogwood Dr., $250,000

Home

4517 Wagon Run Circle, $680,000

5613 Rosehall Dr., $660,000

414 Rum Gully Rd., $650,000

10 Damon Loop, $632,000

352 Sea Marsh Rd., $630,000

191 Graytwig Circle, $452,000

4573 Firethorne Dr., $439,000

334 Cypress Creek Dr., $424,900

6231 Longwood Dr., $420,000

4323 Old Kings Hwy., $410,000

23 Killian Ct., $395,000

64 Saltwind Loop, $385,000

284 Sherwood Dr., $375,000

5224 Highway 17 Business, $345,000

609 Grand Cypress Way, $345,000

137 Tidal Dr., $343,410

47 Bear Creek Loop, $340,000

5087 Spanish Oaks Ct., $337,500

220 Waties Dr., $336,000

286 Waties Dr., $333,000

9643 Indigo Creek Blvd., $320,000

9645 Indigo Creek Blvd., $315,000

4527 Fringetree Dr., $315,000

4760 New River Rd., $315,000

204 Heron Lake Ct., $294,000

368 Emery Oak Dr., $293,800

325 Grove Park Loop, $292,000

2060 Silver Island Way, $285,000

110 Woodlake Dr., $277,500

1028 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $268,185

9211 Serenity Pl., $249,000

817 Yellowfin Ct., $195,000

9664 Sullivan Dr., $195,000

3236 Pecan Trail, $105,000

59 Saxon Ct., $43,000

43 Ravenel Ct., $25,900

2273 S Waccamaw Dr., $3,101,000

348 South Waccamaw Dr., $1,295,000

208 Dogwood Dr. S, $536,000

844 King James Ct., $177,500

Condo/townhouse

32 Shady Moss Loop, $339,000

912 N Waccamaw Dr., $315,000

5048 Forsythia Circle, $270,000

124 Sea Shell Dr., $264,050

916 Jackline Dr., $252,500

730 Pickering Dr., $229,000

1620 N Waccamaw Dr., $210,000

4382 Daphne Ln., $165,100

4273 Santolina Way, $165,000

400 Cambridge Circle, $95,000

404 Cambridge Circle, $87,500

1530 N Waccamaw Dr., $429,000

912 N Waccamaw Dr., $349,900

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

1940 Arundel Rd., $230,000

404 6th Ave. N, $130,000

Home

401 52nd Ave. N, $995,000

1561 Brookgreen Dr., $950,000

872 Curtis Brown Ln., $607,500

1392 Suncrest Dr., $485,000

1391 Suncrest Dr., $480,000

1518 Buckingham Ave., $430,000

1395 Culbertson Ave., $430,000

1426 Peterson St., $380,000

3811 Pine Lake Dr., $367,500

2235 Blue Crane Circle, $356,610

2238 Blue Crane Circle, $354,145

2211 Blue Crane Circle, $342,035

22 Pioneer Ln., $320,000

1811 High St., $308,000

2538 Orion Loop, $301,790

2528 Orion Loop, $299,175

2556 Orion Loop, $295,670

2588 Orion Loop, $287,875

34 Longleaf Circle, $209,000

105 Galley Harbor Dr., $207,000

1221 Rosehaven Dr., $125,000

1624 Stuart Square Circle, $110,500

Condo/townhouse

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $525,000

2709 S Ocean Blvd., $475,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $425,000

3000 N North Ocean Blvd., $410,000

9650 Shore Dr., $395,000

5515 N Ocean Blvd., $350,000

2651 Blue Crane Circle, $296,160

2643 Blue Crane Circle, $275,190

2643 Blue Crane Circle, $270,195

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $262,000

2643 Blue Crane Circle, $259,985

780 Gabreski Ln., $225,000

400 20th Ave. N, $210,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $200,000

624 Bonaventure Dr., $196,900

2701 N Ocean Blvd., $194,000

3745 Sweetgum St., $191,000

1708 N Ocean Blvd., $187,900

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $180,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $180,000

4833 Luster Leaf Circle, $177,500

3575 Evergreen Way, $174,900

1700 Ocean Blvd. N, $173,000

4687 Wild Iris Dr., $171,300

4785 Wild Iris Dr., $166,000

215 77th Ave. N, $160,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000

600 36th Ave. N, $145,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $144,910

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $138,000

601 Mitchell Dr., $137,500

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $135,000

2000 North Ocean Blvd., $135,000

600 N 37th Ave. N, $130,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $128,000

2001 Ocean Blvd. S, $125,000

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $125,000

4761 Wild Iris Dr., $120,000

2311 Ocean Blvd. S, $120,000

3761 Citation Way, $108,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $105,000

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $100,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $100,000

2310 N Ocean Blvd., $99,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $92,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $90,000

504 N Ocean Blvd., $90,000

201 77th Ave. N, $89,900

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $89,900

2001 South Ocean Blvd., $89,000

2611 S Ocean Blvd., $85,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd. S, $85,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $84,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $82,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $80,500

1501 Ocean Blvd. S, $79,900

1501 Ocean Blvd. S, $79,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $77,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $72,500

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $70,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd. S, $67,500

2005 Greens Blvd., $67,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $66,000

2611 S Ocean Blvd., $65,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $64,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $63,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $59,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $59,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $59,000

5001 Little River Rd., $55,000

5001 Little River Rd., $23,500

5001 Little River Rd., $22,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

814 Waterton Ave., $275,000

Lot 2 Surgeons Dr., $199,000

327 Shoreward Dr., $179,900

4389 Parkland Dr., $150,000

195 W Palm Dr., $77,500

1256 Fiddlehead Way, $75,000

958 Shipmaster Ave., $68,900

2075 Summer Rose Ln., $67,500

4478 Port Rush Trail, $67,000

Home

1005 Fiddlehead Way, $750,000

1558 Malaga Circle, $730,000

2021 Hideaway Point, $708,000

4377 Parkland Dr., $629,000

408 Mingo Creek Ct., $600,000

998 Bluff View Dr., $595,000

1001 Bluffview Dr., $577,000

732 Greta Loop, $524,865

470 Noah Ave., $483,265

8124 Moonstruck Ct., $470,001

847 Gammon Dr., $428,221

1185 Harbison Circle, $398,005

401 Caretta Ct., $375,000

321 Casena St., $375,000

239 Walnut Grove Ct., $365,050

652 Barona Dr., $363,298

1192 Harbison Circle, $361,135

1195 Harbison Circle, $361,125

967 Laurens Mill Dr., $360,000

4341 Hawkins Dr., $352,900

635 Summerhill Ct., $349,000

5597 Plantersville Pl., $340,000

5530 Redleaf Rose Dr., $339,900

5401 Merrywind Ct., $335,000

8024 Brogdon Dr, $334,490

814 Indianola Ct., $331,000

1027 Harbison Circle, $311,705

3492 Arrowhead Dr., $310,500

1184 Harbison Circle, $306,675

2174 Haystack Way, $297,500

342 Casena St., $295,000

5260 Walnutwood Trail, $282,190

8059 Brogdon Dr, $281,980

1200 Harbison Circle, $272,735

1827 Berkley Village Loop, $264,980

502 Bayberry Pl., $255,000

2174 Seneca Ridge Dr., $255,000

378 Thistle Ln., $246,500

2016 Copper Creek Ct., $245,000

424 McKendree Ln., $236,000

1547 Harlow Ct., $233,000

398 Red Fox Rd., $230,200

432 Bellegrove Dr., $226,450

3047 Hollybrooke Dr., $225,000

1208 Mackie Circle, $195,000

Condo/townhouse

773 Salerno Circle, $254,000

105 Villa Mar Dr., $250,000

105 Villa Mar Dr., $239,000

310 Lockerbie Ct., $234,900

1353 Harvester Circle, $195,500

1505 Lanterns Rest Rd., $189,900

383 Seabert Rd., $177,000

1184 River Oaks Dr., $170,000

1250 River Oaks Dr., $165,000

632 Waterway Village Blvd., $162,001

4921 Pond Shoals Ct., $161,000

4918 Twin Pond Ct., $155,000

5060 Windsor Green Way, $152,500

573 Blue River Ct., $145,000

702 Riverwalk Dr., $145,000

2073 Silvercrest Dr., $145,000

440 Red River Ct., $142,000

2029 Silvercrest Dr., $140,000

670 Riverwalk Dr., $134,900

492 River Oaks Dr., $132,000

505 Wickham Dr., $130,250

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

3207 S Ocean Blvd., $625,000

2705 Ships Wheel Dr., $425,000

1712 S Holly Dr., $195,000

1127 Doubloon Dr., $134,900

906 James Island Ave., $84,900

1319 James Island Ave., $82,000

1316 James Island Ave., $79,500

Home

1404 Marina Bay Dr., $1,545,000

4618 Surf St., $895,000

306 49th Ave. N, $600,000

306 N 51st Ave. N, $595,000

4507 Grovecrest Circle, $505,000

522 7th Ave. S, $488,500

213 N 1st Ave. N, $487,500

2201 Nixon St., $475,000

1009 Clubhouse Dr., $470,000

5811 Spinetail Dr., $392,000

705 23rd Ave. S, $392,000

670 2nd Ave. N, $387,000

1005 Thomas Ave., $379,900

1004 Oak Marsh Ln., $299,900

915 Charles St., $244,900

3609 Poinsett St., $200,000

Condo/townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd., $960,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $640,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $620,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $510,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $412,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $410,000

2507 S Ocean Blvd., $410,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $378,900

6244 Catalina Dr., $375,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $350,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $334,900

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $310,000

4915 Market St., $265,000

810 Sea Mountain Hwy., $255,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $255,000

6309 N Ocean Blvd., $252,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd. S, $245,000

3601 N Ocean Blvd., $195,000

4500 S Ocean Blvd., $195,000

1709 S Ocean Blvd., $189,900

2241 Waterview Dr., $185,000

5709 N Ocean Blvd., $185,000

610 3rd Ave. S, $184,900

4000 N Ocean Blvd., $182,000

405 21st Ave. S, $179,900

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $173,000

1221 Tidewater Dr., $172,000

212 Landing Rd., $162,999

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $160,900

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $160,000

4801 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000

2701 Ocean Blvd. S, $153,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $150,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $149,900

706 28th Ave. S, $70,000

720 Main St.,

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

186 Myrtle Ave., $570,000

Lot 2 Winding Creek Dr., $394,000

3429 Vanderbilt Blvd., $300,000

Lot 2 102 Surf Song Ln., $290,000

Lot 1 102 Surf Song Ln., $225,000

99 DeLoach Trail, $87,250

Lot # 36 Crooked Oak Dr., $63,500

Home

528 Myrtle Ave., $2,475,000

732 Springs Ave., $2,310,000

694 Springs Ave., $2,000,000

230 A Atlantic Ave., $1,744,122

752 Springs Ave., $1,400,000

166 Sundial Dr., $949,000

4071 Vanderbilt Blvd., $849,000

59 Running Oak Ct., $705,000

362 Golden Bear Dr., $650,000

245 Cottage Ct., $599,900

139 Harbourreef Dr., $575,000

37 Natures View Circle, $535,000

74 Pipedown Way, $525,000

99 Berry Tree Dr., $520,000

15 Great Egret Ct., $480,820

21 Northwoods Ct., $468,500

683 Aspen Loop, $467,500

102 Rain Tree Ln., $464,900

78 Grace Bay Ct., $386,129

27 Renty Tucker Ct., $380,000

103 Porch Ln., $343,320

34 Porch Ln., $298,570

Condo/townhouse

125 S Dunes Dr., $995,000

320 Myrtle Ave., $695,000

145 S Dunes Dr., $555,000

139 S Dunes Dr., $475,000

135 Chapel Creek Rd., $469,000

104 Landing Rd., $450,000

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $385,000

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $331,000

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $280,000

1135 Blue Stem Dr., $259,900

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $255,000

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $229,500

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $219,000

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $205,000

195 Egret Run Ln., $140,000

1 Norris Dr., $112,000

128 Beaver Pond Dr., $78,000

1 Norris Dr., $77,500

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

8211 Muldrow Ct., $74,500

Home

5000 Hagood Ln., $565,000

403 Lumber River Rd., $430,000

154 Chapel Ridge Circle, $407,000

3758 Kingsley Dr., $390,000

252 Southbury Dr., $364,900

1024 Saluda River Rd., $346,030

723 Oyster Bluff Dr., $339,185

220 Whipple Run Loop, $338,000

3700 Atwood Place, $333,420

2748 Canvas Back Trail, $331,250

3979 Grousewood Dr., $325,000

289 Wateree River Rd., $300,000

7445 Springside Dr., $281,087

301 Hidden Ct., $262,000

7722 Butler Rd., $260,000

1424 Brighton Ave., $255,000

312 Hampton Park Circle, $250,282

105 St. Andrews Ln., $250,000

250 Seagrass Loop, $248,000

605 Towhee Ct., $243,000

662 Norwich Ln., $236,570

98 Plantation Rd., $215,000

276 Palm Cove Circle, $210,000

4334 Pine Ln., $185,000

6624 Royal Fern Crescent, $130,000

Condo/townhouse

441 Rustic Ct., $232,500

1594 Palmina Loop, $225,000

125 Olde Towne Way, $215,000

133 Ella Kinley Circle, $178,000

105 Butkus Dr., $147,200

210 Portsmith Dr., $135,000

6850 King Arthur Dr., $114,900

6737 Blue Heron Blvd., $105,000

1440 Blue Tree Ct., $98,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Ln., $79,900

1280 D White Tree Ln., $78,000

