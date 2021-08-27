Morning Newsletter
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
June 20-26
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Home
130 New Warehouse Rd., $283,000
Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
7 Court 3 Northwest Dr., $28,000
Home
10 Pinewood Dr., $290,000
1 Bayberry Circle, $267,900
5 Court 3 Northwest Dr., $197,500
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
6829 Roberta Rd., $860,000
Condo/townhouse
6482 Green Fennel Ave SW, $254,375
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 19 Ocean Park Loop, $855,000
542 Harvest Moon Dr., $36,500
000 Sarg-Mary Ct., $36,000
567 Francis Parker Rd., $22,000
Home
120 Haig Ct., $289,000
203 Wraggs Ferry Rd., $270,000
671 Harrelson Rd., $269,000
120 Tradd Rd., $250,000
Condo/townhouse
214 Collins Meadow Dr., $652,000
Andrews 29510
Land
Lot 1 Brantly Rd., $13,000
4070 Salem Rd., $105,000
Aynor 29511
Home
3612 Edwards Rd., $257,465
132 Rosedale Dr., $149,900
2436 Highway 319, $145,900
Conway 29526
Land
5200 Highway 90, $425,000
8700 Padgett Lane, $399,000
1001 Wigeon Dr., $150,000
TBD Palmetto St., $21,000
Home
3935 Long Avenue Ext., $700,000
228 Tilly Ct., $380,000
821 Tilly Lake Rd., $316,500
2238 Blackthorn Dr., $312,310
920 Wild Leaf Loop, $309,290
425 Rowells Ct., $307,985
421 Rowells Ct., $296,423
744 St. Albans Loop, $272,646
119 Dunbarton Ln., $265,000
2245 Blackthorn Dr., $263,180
4050 Tupelo Ct., $259,045
2256 Blackthorn Dr., $256,170
339 Palm Terrace Loop, $254,990
652 Tattlesbury Dr., $254,000
131 Pine Forest Dr., $248,500
187 Pine Forest Dr., $243,000
375 Dunbarton Ln., $242,515
379 Dunbarton Ln., $240,480
207 Pine Forest Dr., $230,000
1346 Rodney Rd., $230,000
1023 Brown Dr., $218,500
668 Tattlesbury Dr., $210,000
128 Rhine Ct., $199,900
4205 Rockwood Dr., $197,100
1616 Carsens Ferry Dr., $183,300
1804 Fairbanks Dr., $181,000
116 Mayberry Ln., $174,900
5108 Converse Dr., $171,500
1047 Palm Dr., $105,000
1021 Kinsington Ct., $79,000
5359 Rush Rd., $60,000
1701 Freeman Dr., $49,000
Condo/townhouse
320 Kiskadee Loop, $147,250
1025 Carolina Rd., $100,000
200 Myrtle Greens Dr., $76,900
Conway 29527
Land
TBD T J Sod Ln., $203,000
8875 Henrietta Bluff Rd., $80,000
Home
325 Igonish Ct., $275,000
1320 Iron Ct., $217,990
1531 Heirloom Dr., $209,000
552 Shallow Cove Dr., $207,000
1762 Heirloom Dr., $205,000
1546 Heirloom Dr., $185,000
3630 Wayside Dr., $175,000
825 Spyderco Rd., $175,000
1104 Blue Juniper Ct., $175,000
Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
TBD J H Martin Rd., $99,000
Home
350 Frye Rd., $246,000
212 Farmers Grove Dr., $210,000
120 Blue Jacket Dr., $205,000
5417 Highway 712, $100,000
124 Baylee Circle, $199,555
204 Baylee Circle, $198,590
Little River 29566
Land
00 Highway 57 N, $176,500
Lot 8 Carriage Ln., $23,500
Lot 7 Carriage Ln., $23,000
Home
409 Antietam Place, $371,885
152 Juniata Loop, $361,450
230 Rolling Woods Ct., $349,445
3327 Kings Mill Pl., $345,000
156 Swallowtail Ct., $340,000
3839 Park Pointe Ave., $333,796
1200 Palm Crossing Dr., $325,000
323 Juniata Loop, $324,355
131 Juniata Loop, $324,130
519 Patapsco St., $316,030
3083 Alice Ln., $315,000
948 Cypress Way, $309,056
3746 Cypress Dr., $292,800
341 Blackpepper Loop, $290,000
156 Juniata Loop, $284,700
800 Sultana Dr., $280,000
1851 Melville Ct., $274,380
1825 Melville Ct., $273,460
1847 Melville Ct., $269,512
1837 Melville Ct., $267,600
1836 Melville Ct., $263,460
1868 Melville Ct., $257,290
1855 Melville Ct., $257,100
400 Cordgrass Ln., $255,500
1840 Melville Ct., $254,450
148 Sage Circle, $227,000
4447 Barcelona Ln., $220,000
2216 Jackson Circle, $213,000
148 Retreat Pl., $197,000
3790 Woodridge Circle, $130,000
Condo/townhouse
4137 McLamb Ave., $228,166
4149 McLamb Ave., $225,809
4141 McLamb Ave., $220,742
4145 McLamb Ave., $219,701
404 Papyrus Circle, $219,000
2012-C Willow Run Dr., $217,592
4430 Turtle Ln., $205,000
108 Barnacle Ln., $135,000
4105 Pinehurst Circle, $118,900
4150 N Horseshoe Rd., $94,900
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $44,000
Longs 29568
Land
9774 Anchor Dr., $114,000
Home
1170 Bear Lake Dr., $420,000
175 Belclare Way, $315,000
712 Watercliff Dr., $312,255
712 Hackberry Way, $290,405
684 Watercliff Dr., $276,280
125 Edwards Ln., $270,000
82 Palmetto Dr., $254,900
222 Silverbelle Blvd., $250,000
209 Craigflower Ct., $234,470
1743 Sapphire Dr., $221,500
127 Pickerel Blvd., $215,000
321 Boxcar Dr., $205,000
221 Silverbelle Blvd., $200,000
Condo/townhouse
125 S Shore Blvd., $162,000
646 Tupelo Ln., $69,150
Loris 29569
Land
710 Mitchell Swamp Rd., $190,000
582 Timber Creek Dr., $25,000
TBD Southern Crest Dr., $10,500
Home
1514 Simpson Creek Dr., $475,000
1441 Herman Rd., $350,000
517 Allen St., $258,496
221 Winding Path Dr., $235,000
1870 Highway 9 Business W, $210,000
188 Winding Path Dr., $205,000
5064 Spring St., $199,900
668 Timber Creek Dr., $179,900
121 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $85,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
9512 Cove Dr., $834,900
7126 Spoleto Dr., $656,040
7148 Sarteano Dr., $607,690
6537 Anterselva Dr., $509,215
6565 Anterselva Dr., $501,065
605 63rd Ave. N, $240,000
Condo/townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $714,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $565,000
9547 Edgerton Dr., $540,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $440,000
1330 Villa Marbella Ct., $350,000
141 Hartland Dr., $341,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $320,000
151 Wetherby Way, $307,000
9820 Queensway Blvd., $290,000
159 Wetherby Way, $289,000
215 77th Ave. N, $288,000
6810 N Ocean Blvd., $285,000
111-4 Gully Branch Ln., $270,000
311 69th Ave. N, $267,500
410 Melrose Pl., $239,000
7100 Ocean Blvd. N, $228,500
201 76th Ave. N, $227,000
223 Maison Dr., $215,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $210,000
8121 Amalfi Pl., $181,500
9501 Shore Dr., $172,600
9501 Shore Dr., $166,000
306 Westbury Ct., $164,900
9501 Shore Dr., $159,000
206 Westleton Dr., $156,000
9738-10 Leyland Dr., $135,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $123,500
201 74th Ave. N, $106,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $102,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $94,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $87,000
9550 Shore Dr., $65,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
680 Pacific Commons Dr., $427,465
616 Hickman St., $413,214
1020 Selma Loop, $409,426
654 Pacific Commons Dr., $389,940
342 Mikita Dr., $372,058
662 Pacific Commons Dr., $334,847
1735 Gibson Ave., $330,000
212 N Hollywood Dr., $289,000
469 Rycola Circle, $285,950
530 Rycola Circle, $267,085
476 Rycola Circle, $255,194
489 Rycola Circle, $252,081
612 6th Ave. S, $250,000
455 Pampas Dr., $185,000
207 Rhea Dr., $117,000
1673 Cassiopia Dr., $57,500
2114 Jacana Dr., $50,000
1044 Links Rd., $445,000
1478 Highland Circle, $410,000
534 Kessinger Dr., $375,000
6001 South Kings Hwy., $290,000
6001-1679 S Kings Hwy., $120,000
6001-1368 S Kings Hwy., $111,500
6001-1646 S Kings Hwy., $108,000
6001 - S-31 S Kings Hwy., $90,000
Condo/townhouse
1213 N Ocean Blvd., $340,000
111 16th Ave. N, $260,000
310 N 5th Ave. N, $252,500
8861 A Cloister Dr., $145,000
1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $122,900
5905 S Kings Hwy., $144,000
Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
Lot 19 Lake Pointe Dr., $85,000
4952 Fulton Pl., $85,000
648 Whispering Pine Ct., $69,900
Home
324 Woodcreek Dr., $724,900
154 Hawks Nest Circle, $669,000
342 Jay St., $435,100
321 Green Creek Bay Circle, $389,900
905 Wachesaw Rd., $378,000
849 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $375,265
179 Stone Gate Blvd., $345,000
512 Chanted Dr., $340,000
1173 N Blackmoor Dr., $332,900
144 Bucky Loop, $324,000
400 Emery Oak Dr., $316,310
263 Grove Park Loop, $302,472
359 Emery Oak Dr., $293,000
160 Woodlake Dr., $230,000
9565 Sullivan Dr., $225,000
1004 Autumn Dr., $196,000
9443 Old Palmetto Rd., $185,000
5078 Pee Dee Ln., $170,000
12 Poolside Dr., $75,000
19 Buccaneer St., $50,000
2018 N Waccamaw Dr., $1,125,000
980 S Waccamaw Dr., $980,000
529 Laurel Dr., $125,000
377 McFarlan Circle, $121,000
Condo/townhouse
1970 Governors Landing Rd., $375,000
2080 Silver Island Way, $310,000
1824 Laurel Trail, $215,000
4385 Daphne Ln., $167,000
4430 Lady Banks Ln., $167,000
1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $549,900
1990 N Waccamaw Dr., $394,000
1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $365,000
912 N Waccamaw Dr., $244,700
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
TBD N 10th Ave. N, $500,000
6028 Bolsena Place, $145,900
6009 Sandy Miles Way, $120,000
6053 Sandy Miles Way, $100,000
714 Charlotte Rd., $100,000
6033 Sandy Miles Way, $70,000
Home
1979 Silver Spring Ln., $420,000
1687 Essex Way, $398,000
2097 Oxford St., $385,000
3796 Cagney Ln., $380,000
2229 Blue Crane Circle, $358,750
2631 Ophelia Way, $355,000
2223 Blue Crane Circle, $339,815
2215 Blue Crane Circle, $332,205
2232 Blue Crane Circle, $332,045
2518 Orion Loop, $299,659
2207 Blue Crane Circle, $295,610
2641 Orion Loop, $284,460
1599 Landing Rd., $240,000
735 Columbia Dr., $225,000
1502 King St., $220,000
114 Cambridge Circle, $140,000
1723 Club House Dr., $117,500
1656 Perry Circle, $115,000
Condo/townhouse
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $540,000
3549 Willow St., $275,000
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $270,000
2651 Blue Crane Circle, $259,540
602 Hibiscus Ave., $252,500
2805 N Ocean Blvd., $245,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $243,000
4328 Willoughby Ln., $224,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $222,000
4817 Magnolia Lake Dr., $220,000
3566 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $205,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $199,000
4877 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $180,000
4879 Luster Leaf Circle, $169,000
107 S Ocean Blvd., $167,000
210 25th Ave. S, $162,000
3768 Citation Way, $148,500
504 Ocean Blvd. N, $140,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $138,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $129,000
2504 North Ocean Blvd., $124,000
121 Carriage Row Ln., $123,000
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000
4703 Wild Iris Dr., $119,057
4793 Wild Iris Dr., $118,000
504 N Ocean Blvd., $118,000
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $117,000
1700 N Ocean Blvd., $115,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $100,500
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $86,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd. S, $73,900
1207 S Ocean Blvd. S, $64,000
28 F Magnolia Pointe Dr., $36,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
TBD Carolina Exchange Dr., $355,000
1615 Serena Dr., $295,000
5008 Fiddlers Run, $161,000
1348 Fiddlehead Way, $75,000
9011 Belvidere Dr., $70,000
163 West Palms Dr., $70,000
Palo Verde Dr., $45,000
Home
2126 Macerata Loop, $1,262,500
1069 East Isle of Palms Ave., $595,000
187 W Palms Dr., $535,000
1049 Safe Haven Dr., $495,064
2016 Royal Blue Court, $477,245
450 Noah Ave., $476,790
5017 Westwind Dr., $460,000
924 Pelagic Loop, $459,558
706 Indigo Bay Circle, $458,790
263 Walnut Grove Ct., $450,640
939 Shipmaster Ave., $420,000
707 Indigo Bay Circle, $370,000
611 Woodbine Ct., $345,000
404 Emerson Dr., $340,000
2904 Scarecrow Way, $335,000
1196 Harbison Circle, $327,350
919 Harrison Mill St., $316,185
5905 Flour Mill Ct., $310,000
121 Mountain Ash Ln., $310,000
5408 Sunset Lake Ln., $305,000
8048 Brogdon Dr, $298,875
609 Twisted Willow Ct., $295,000
847 Brookline Dr., $283,000
1024 Laurens Mill Dr., $272,500
5019 Sandlake Ct., $232,000
2038 Haystack Way, $224,900
4853 Southgate Pkwy., $222,500
4854 Southgate Pkwy., $200,000
3900 Heron Circle, $199,000
Condo/townhouse
830 San Marco Ct., $275,000
749 Salerno Circle, $230,000
108 Cypress Point Ct., $229,000
401 Branigan Ct., $215,000
108 Cypress Point Ct., $175,000
1033 World Tour Blvd., $172,500
1017 World Tour Blvd., $170,100
1302 Harvester Circle, $164,000
208 Castle Dr., $164,000
1033 World Tour Blvd., $163,000
4834 Innisbrook Ct., $154,258
4834 Innisbrook Ct., $150,000
1242 River Oaks Dr., $131,000
208 Castle Dr., $130,400
444 Red River Ct., $119,000
4578 Girvan Dr., $92,000
100 Cypress Point Ct., $74,900
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Home
2205 S Ocean Blvd. S, $1,510,000
5909 Channel St., $1,035,000
2719 Ship Wheel Dr., $825,000
507 Sea Island Way, $719,900
4744 Bucks Bluff Dr., $659,000
310 N 52nd Ave. N, $640,000
2381 Tidewatch Way, $551,000
302 55th Ave. N, $540,000
405 29th Ave. N, $531,000
500 11th Ave. N, $435,000
1792 Spinnaker Dr., $390,000
1113 Coral Sand Dr., $370,000
1213 Inlet View Dr., $366,000
3002 Nixon St., $355,000
4608 Lewis Circle, $330,000
306 21st Ave. N, $280,000
2403 Park St., $250,000
2601 Duffy St., $225,000
5400 Little River Neck Rd., $145,000
2600 Willow St., $145,000
Condo/townhouse
108 N Ocean Blvd., $374,900
2151 Bridge View Ct., $365,000
202 N Ocean Blvd., $355,000
1806 N Ocean Blvd., $350,000
6108 N Ocean Blvd., $330,000
1425 S Ocean Blvd., $310,000
3401 N Ocean Blvd., $305,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $302,000
2151 Bridge View Ct., $280,000
4604 S Ocean Blvd., $272,500
300 N Ocean Blvd., $257,500
613 Ocean Blvd. S, $255,100
6203 Catalina Dr., $255,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $251,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $236,900
4613 S Ocean Blvd., $232,000
501 S Ocean Blvd., $230,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $230,000
403 Colony Dr., $225,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $220,000
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $199,900
901 W Port Dr., $190,000
2100 N Ocean Blvd., $184,900
948 Perrin Dr., $180,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $173,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $172,500
300 N N Ocean Blvd., $169,900
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $169,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $156,000
1900 Duffy St., $145,000
1500 Cenith Dr., $132,962
501 Ocean Blvd. S, $125,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $109,900
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $97,000
2701 Ocean Blvd. S, $89,000
2701 Ocean Blvd. S, $68,500
613 Sea Mountain Hwy., $130,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
275 Old Cypress Circle, $160,000
TBD Waverly Rd., $65,000
TBD Nailah Ln., $55,000
58 B Noble Pl., $40,000
Home
1357 Norris Dr., $2,225,000
60 Sandy Meadow Loop, $760,000
97 Enclave Pl., $478,500
37 Mandarin Ct., $470,000
1589 Club Circle, $460,000
90 Berry Tree Dr., $449,000
164 Boatmen Dr., $395,500
33 Sandbar Ln., $391,380
235 Gilman Rd., $340,000
55 Porch Ln., $326,890
17 Grace Bay Ct., $325,000
370 Minnow Dr., $300,000
79 Parkglen Dr., $279,900
34 Saint Thomas Ct., $248,000
1573 Petigru Dr., $159,000
Condo/townhouse
117 Inlet Point Dr., $778,500
645 Retreat Beach Circle, $520,000
72-9A Billfish Ct., $489,900
30 Spartina Ct., $372,500
529-B Golden Bear Dr., $347,500
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $226,751
219 Salt Marsh Circle, $225,000
253 Salt Marsh Circle, $192,000
320 Pinehurst Ln., $174,900
14290 Ocean Hwy., $123,900
14290 Ocean Hwy., $120,000
14290 Ocean Highway, $120,000
14290 Ocean Highway, $117,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
5741 Recreation Rd., $145,000
2692 Henagan Ln., $89,900
TBD Crossing Ct., $72,000
Home
127 Henry Middleton Blvd., $840,000
6912 Bay Rd., $535,000
4688 Clardy Ln., $399,900
117 Faust Lane, $345,280
908 Blue Point Dr., $335,570
916 Blue Point Dr., $315,685
618 Norwich Ln., $309,610
232 Black Pearl Way, $300,550
3017 Rockwater Circle, $300,000
517 Brooksher Dr., $285,000
524 Hobie Cat Rd., $265,000
609 Old Fox Ct., $264,900
1207 Brighton Ave., $262,000
139 Tibton Circle, $262,000
568 Pennington Loop, $245,000
913 Silverton Dr., $238,900
2653 Corn Pile Rd., $235,000
522 Carolina Woods Dr., $234,000
132 Marsh Hawk Dr., $230,000
316 Aqua Vista Ct., $214,400
6508 Royal Pine Dr., $200,501
1033 Starcreek Circle, $152,000
1011 Weslin Creek Dr., $115,000
514 Folly Estates Dr., $75,000
Condo/townhouse
216 JE Edward Dr., $266,429
216 JE Edward Dr., $266,420
216 JE Edward Dr., $250,860
813 Pafko St., $215,000
126 Ella Kinley Circle, $150,000
3811 Maypop Circle, $135,000
3943 Gladiola Ct., $135,000
135 Butkus Dr., $132,000
3915 Gladiola Ct., $126,000
6738 Blue Heron Blvd., $109,900
860B Tall Oaks Ct., $94,500
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $87,000
Comments