Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

June 20-26

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

130 New Warehouse Rd., $283,000

Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

7 Court 3 Northwest Dr., $28,000

Home

10 Pinewood Dr., $290,000

1 Bayberry Circle, $267,900

5 Court 3 Northwest Dr., $197,500

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

6829 Roberta Rd., $860,000

Condo/townhouse

6482 Green Fennel Ave SW, $254,375

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 19 Ocean Park Loop, $855,000

542 Harvest Moon Dr., $36,500

000 Sarg-Mary Ct., $36,000

567 Francis Parker Rd., $22,000

Home

120 Haig Ct., $289,000

203 Wraggs Ferry Rd., $270,000

671 Harrelson Rd., $269,000

120 Tradd Rd., $250,000

Condo/townhouse

214 Collins Meadow Dr., $652,000

Andrews 29510

Land

Lot 1 Brantly Rd., $13,000

4070 Salem Rd., $105,000

Aynor 29511

Home

3612 Edwards Rd., $257,465

132 Rosedale Dr., $149,900

2436 Highway 319, $145,900

Conway 29526

Land

5200 Highway 90, $425,000

8700 Padgett Lane, $399,000

1001 Wigeon Dr., $150,000

TBD Palmetto St., $21,000

Home

3935 Long Avenue Ext., $700,000

228 Tilly Ct., $380,000

821 Tilly Lake Rd., $316,500

2238 Blackthorn Dr., $312,310

920 Wild Leaf Loop, $309,290

425 Rowells Ct., $307,985

421 Rowells Ct., $296,423

744 St. Albans Loop, $272,646

119 Dunbarton Ln., $265,000

2245 Blackthorn Dr., $263,180

4050 Tupelo Ct., $259,045

2256 Blackthorn Dr., $256,170

339 Palm Terrace Loop, $254,990

652 Tattlesbury Dr., $254,000

131 Pine Forest Dr., $248,500

187 Pine Forest Dr., $243,000

375 Dunbarton Ln., $242,515

379 Dunbarton Ln., $240,480

207 Pine Forest Dr., $230,000

1346 Rodney Rd., $230,000

1023 Brown Dr., $218,500

668 Tattlesbury Dr., $210,000

128 Rhine Ct., $199,900

4205 Rockwood Dr., $197,100

1616 Carsens Ferry Dr., $183,300

1804 Fairbanks Dr., $181,000

116 Mayberry Ln., $174,900

5108 Converse Dr., $171,500

1047 Palm Dr., $105,000

1021 Kinsington Ct., $79,000

5359 Rush Rd., $60,000

1701 Freeman Dr., $49,000

Condo/townhouse

320 Kiskadee Loop, $147,250

1025 Carolina Rd., $100,000

200 Myrtle Greens Dr., $76,900

Conway 29527

Land

TBD T J Sod Ln., $203,000

8875 Henrietta Bluff Rd., $80,000

Home

325 Igonish Ct., $275,000

1320 Iron Ct., $217,990

1531 Heirloom Dr., $209,000

552 Shallow Cove Dr., $207,000

1762 Heirloom Dr., $205,000

1546 Heirloom Dr., $185,000

3630 Wayside Dr., $175,000

825 Spyderco Rd., $175,000

1104 Blue Juniper Ct., $175,000

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

TBD J H Martin Rd., $99,000

Home

350 Frye Rd., $246,000

212 Farmers Grove Dr., $210,000

120 Blue Jacket Dr., $205,000

5417 Highway 712, $100,000

124 Baylee Circle, $199,555

204 Baylee Circle, $198,590

Little River 29566

Land

00 Highway 57 N, $176,500

Lot 8 Carriage Ln., $23,500

Lot 7 Carriage Ln., $23,000

Home

409 Antietam Place, $371,885

152 Juniata Loop, $361,450

230 Rolling Woods Ct., $349,445

3327 Kings Mill Pl., $345,000

156 Swallowtail Ct., $340,000

3839 Park Pointe Ave., $333,796

1200 Palm Crossing Dr., $325,000

323 Juniata Loop, $324,355

131 Juniata Loop, $324,130

519 Patapsco St., $316,030

3083 Alice Ln., $315,000

948 Cypress Way, $309,056

3746 Cypress Dr., $292,800

341 Blackpepper Loop, $290,000

156 Juniata Loop, $284,700

800 Sultana Dr., $280,000

1851 Melville Ct., $274,380

1825 Melville Ct., $273,460

1847 Melville Ct., $269,512

1837 Melville Ct., $267,600

1836 Melville Ct., $263,460

1868 Melville Ct., $257,290

1855 Melville Ct., $257,100

400 Cordgrass Ln., $255,500

1840 Melville Ct., $254,450

148 Sage Circle, $227,000

4447 Barcelona Ln., $220,000

2216 Jackson Circle, $213,000

148 Retreat Pl., $197,000

3790 Woodridge Circle, $130,000

Condo/townhouse

4137 McLamb Ave., $228,166

4149 McLamb Ave., $225,809

4141 McLamb Ave., $220,742

4145 McLamb Ave., $219,701

404 Papyrus Circle, $219,000

2012-C Willow Run Dr., $217,592

4430 Turtle Ln., $205,000

108 Barnacle Ln., $135,000

4105 Pinehurst Circle, $118,900

4150 N Horseshoe Rd., $94,900

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $44,000

Longs 29568

Land

9774 Anchor Dr., $114,000

Home

1170 Bear Lake Dr., $420,000

175 Belclare Way, $315,000

712 Watercliff Dr., $312,255

712 Hackberry Way, $290,405

684 Watercliff Dr., $276,280

125 Edwards Ln., $270,000

82 Palmetto Dr., $254,900

222 Silverbelle Blvd., $250,000

209 Craigflower Ct., $234,470

1743 Sapphire Dr., $221,500

127 Pickerel Blvd., $215,000

321 Boxcar Dr., $205,000

221 Silverbelle Blvd., $200,000

Condo/townhouse

125 S Shore Blvd., $162,000

646 Tupelo Ln., $69,150

Loris 29569

Land

710 Mitchell Swamp Rd., $190,000

582 Timber Creek Dr., $25,000

TBD Southern Crest Dr., $10,500

Home

1514 Simpson Creek Dr., $475,000

1441 Herman Rd., $350,000

517 Allen St., $258,496

221 Winding Path Dr., $235,000

1870 Highway 9 Business W, $210,000

188 Winding Path Dr., $205,000

5064 Spring St., $199,900

668 Timber Creek Dr., $179,900

121 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $85,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

9512 Cove Dr., $834,900

7126 Spoleto Dr., $656,040

7148 Sarteano Dr., $607,690

6537 Anterselva Dr., $509,215

6565 Anterselva Dr., $501,065

605 63rd Ave. N, $240,000

Condo/townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $714,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $565,000

9547 Edgerton Dr., $540,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $440,000

1330 Villa Marbella Ct., $350,000

141 Hartland Dr., $341,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $320,000

151 Wetherby Way, $307,000

9820 Queensway Blvd., $290,000

159 Wetherby Way, $289,000

215 77th Ave. N, $288,000

6810 N Ocean Blvd., $285,000

111-4 Gully Branch Ln., $270,000

311 69th Ave. N, $267,500

410 Melrose Pl., $239,000

7100 Ocean Blvd. N, $228,500

201 76th Ave. N, $227,000

223 Maison Dr., $215,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $210,000

8121 Amalfi Pl., $181,500

9501 Shore Dr., $172,600

9501 Shore Dr., $166,000

306 Westbury Ct., $164,900

9501 Shore Dr., $159,000

206 Westleton Dr., $156,000

9738-10 Leyland Dr., $135,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $123,500

201 74th Ave. N, $106,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $102,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $94,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $87,000

9550 Shore Dr., $65,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

680 Pacific Commons Dr., $427,465

616 Hickman St., $413,214

1020 Selma Loop, $409,426

654 Pacific Commons Dr., $389,940

342 Mikita Dr., $372,058

662 Pacific Commons Dr., $334,847

1735 Gibson Ave., $330,000

212 N Hollywood Dr., $289,000

469 Rycola Circle, $285,950

530 Rycola Circle, $267,085

476 Rycola Circle, $255,194

489 Rycola Circle, $252,081

612 6th Ave. S, $250,000

455 Pampas Dr., $185,000

207 Rhea Dr., $117,000

1673 Cassiopia Dr., $57,500

2114 Jacana Dr., $50,000

1044 Links Rd., $445,000

1478 Highland Circle, $410,000

534 Kessinger Dr., $375,000

6001 South Kings Hwy., $290,000

6001-1679 S Kings Hwy., $120,000

6001-1368 S Kings Hwy., $111,500

6001-1646 S Kings Hwy., $108,000

6001 - S-31 S Kings Hwy., $90,000

Condo/townhouse

1213 N Ocean Blvd., $340,000

111 16th Ave. N, $260,000

310 N 5th Ave. N, $252,500

8861 A Cloister Dr., $145,000

1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $122,900

5905 S Kings Hwy., $144,000

Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Lot 19 Lake Pointe Dr., $85,000

4952 Fulton Pl., $85,000

648 Whispering Pine Ct., $69,900

Home

324 Woodcreek Dr., $724,900

154 Hawks Nest Circle, $669,000

342 Jay St., $435,100

321 Green Creek Bay Circle, $389,900

905 Wachesaw Rd., $378,000

849 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $375,265

179 Stone Gate Blvd., $345,000

512 Chanted Dr., $340,000

1173 N Blackmoor Dr., $332,900

144 Bucky Loop, $324,000

400 Emery Oak Dr., $316,310

263 Grove Park Loop, $302,472

359 Emery Oak Dr., $293,000

160 Woodlake Dr., $230,000

9565 Sullivan Dr., $225,000

1004 Autumn Dr., $196,000

9443 Old Palmetto Rd., $185,000

5078 Pee Dee Ln., $170,000

12 Poolside Dr., $75,000

19 Buccaneer St., $50,000

2018 N Waccamaw Dr., $1,125,000

980 S Waccamaw Dr., $980,000

529 Laurel Dr., $125,000

377 McFarlan Circle, $121,000

Condo/townhouse

1970 Governors Landing Rd., $375,000

2080 Silver Island Way, $310,000

1824 Laurel Trail, $215,000

4385 Daphne Ln., $167,000

4430 Lady Banks Ln., $167,000

1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $549,900

1990 N Waccamaw Dr., $394,000

1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $365,000

912 N Waccamaw Dr., $244,700

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

TBD N 10th Ave. N, $500,000

6028 Bolsena Place, $145,900

6009 Sandy Miles Way, $120,000

6053 Sandy Miles Way, $100,000

714 Charlotte Rd., $100,000

6033 Sandy Miles Way, $70,000

Home

1979 Silver Spring Ln., $420,000

1687 Essex Way, $398,000

2097 Oxford St., $385,000

3796 Cagney Ln., $380,000

2229 Blue Crane Circle, $358,750

2631 Ophelia Way, $355,000

2223 Blue Crane Circle, $339,815

2215 Blue Crane Circle, $332,205

2232 Blue Crane Circle, $332,045

2518 Orion Loop, $299,659

2207 Blue Crane Circle, $295,610

2641 Orion Loop, $284,460

1599 Landing Rd., $240,000

735 Columbia Dr., $225,000

1502 King St., $220,000

114 Cambridge Circle, $140,000

1723 Club House Dr., $117,500

1656 Perry Circle, $115,000

Condo/townhouse

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $540,000

3549 Willow St., $275,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $270,000

2651 Blue Crane Circle, $259,540

602 Hibiscus Ave., $252,500

2805 N Ocean Blvd., $245,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $243,000

4328 Willoughby Ln., $224,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $222,000

4817 Magnolia Lake Dr., $220,000

3566 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $205,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $199,000

4877 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $180,000

4879 Luster Leaf Circle, $169,000

107 S Ocean Blvd., $167,000

210 25th Ave. S, $162,000

3768 Citation Way, $148,500

504 Ocean Blvd. N, $140,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $138,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $129,000

2504 North Ocean Blvd., $124,000

121 Carriage Row Ln., $123,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000

4703 Wild Iris Dr., $119,057

4793 Wild Iris Dr., $118,000

504 N Ocean Blvd., $118,000

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $117,000

1700 N Ocean Blvd., $115,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $100,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $86,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd. S, $73,900

1207 S Ocean Blvd. S, $64,000

28 F Magnolia Pointe Dr., $36,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

TBD Carolina Exchange Dr., $355,000

1615 Serena Dr., $295,000

5008 Fiddlers Run, $161,000

1348 Fiddlehead Way, $75,000

9011 Belvidere Dr., $70,000

163 West Palms Dr., $70,000

Palo Verde Dr., $45,000

Home

2126 Macerata Loop, $1,262,500

1069 East Isle of Palms Ave., $595,000

187 W Palms Dr., $535,000

1049 Safe Haven Dr., $495,064

2016 Royal Blue Court, $477,245

450 Noah Ave., $476,790

5017 Westwind Dr., $460,000

924 Pelagic Loop, $459,558

706 Indigo Bay Circle, $458,790

263 Walnut Grove Ct., $450,640

939 Shipmaster Ave., $420,000

707 Indigo Bay Circle, $370,000

611 Woodbine Ct., $345,000

404 Emerson Dr., $340,000

2904 Scarecrow Way, $335,000

1196 Harbison Circle, $327,350

919 Harrison Mill St., $316,185

5905 Flour Mill Ct., $310,000

121 Mountain Ash Ln., $310,000

5408 Sunset Lake Ln., $305,000

8048 Brogdon Dr, $298,875

609 Twisted Willow Ct., $295,000

847 Brookline Dr., $283,000

1024 Laurens Mill Dr., $272,500

5019 Sandlake Ct., $232,000

2038 Haystack Way, $224,900

4853 Southgate Pkwy., $222,500

4854 Southgate Pkwy., $200,000

3900 Heron Circle, $199,000

Condo/townhouse

830 San Marco Ct., $275,000

749 Salerno Circle, $230,000

108 Cypress Point Ct., $229,000

401 Branigan Ct., $215,000

108 Cypress Point Ct., $175,000

1033 World Tour Blvd., $172,500

1017 World Tour Blvd., $170,100

1302 Harvester Circle, $164,000

208 Castle Dr., $164,000

1033 World Tour Blvd., $163,000

4834 Innisbrook Ct., $154,258

4834 Innisbrook Ct., $150,000

1242 River Oaks Dr., $131,000

208 Castle Dr., $130,400

444 Red River Ct., $119,000

4578 Girvan Dr., $92,000

100 Cypress Point Ct., $74,900

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Home

2205 S Ocean Blvd. S, $1,510,000

5909 Channel St., $1,035,000

2719 Ship Wheel Dr., $825,000

507 Sea Island Way, $719,900

4744 Bucks Bluff Dr., $659,000

310 N 52nd Ave. N, $640,000

2381 Tidewatch Way, $551,000

302 55th Ave. N, $540,000

405 29th Ave. N, $531,000

500 11th Ave. N, $435,000

1792 Spinnaker Dr., $390,000

1113 Coral Sand Dr., $370,000

1213 Inlet View Dr., $366,000

3002 Nixon St., $355,000

4608 Lewis Circle, $330,000

306 21st Ave. N, $280,000

2403 Park St., $250,000

2601 Duffy St., $225,000

5400 Little River Neck Rd., $145,000

2600 Willow St., $145,000

Condo/townhouse

108 N Ocean Blvd., $374,900

2151 Bridge View Ct., $365,000

202 N Ocean Blvd., $355,000

1806 N Ocean Blvd., $350,000

6108 N Ocean Blvd., $330,000

1425 S Ocean Blvd., $310,000

3401 N Ocean Blvd., $305,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $302,000

2151 Bridge View Ct., $280,000

4604 S Ocean Blvd., $272,500

300 N Ocean Blvd., $257,500

613 Ocean Blvd. S, $255,100

6203 Catalina Dr., $255,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $251,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $236,900

4613 S Ocean Blvd., $232,000

501 S Ocean Blvd., $230,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $230,000

403 Colony Dr., $225,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $220,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $199,900

901 W Port Dr., $190,000

2100 N Ocean Blvd., $184,900

948 Perrin Dr., $180,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $173,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $172,500

300 N N Ocean Blvd., $169,900

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $169,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $156,000

1900 Duffy St., $145,000

1500 Cenith Dr., $132,962

501 Ocean Blvd. S, $125,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $109,900

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $97,000

2701 Ocean Blvd. S, $89,000

2701 Ocean Blvd. S, $68,500

613 Sea Mountain Hwy., $130,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

275 Old Cypress Circle, $160,000

TBD Waverly Rd., $65,000

TBD Nailah Ln., $55,000

58 B Noble Pl., $40,000

Home

1357 Norris Dr., $2,225,000

60 Sandy Meadow Loop, $760,000

97 Enclave Pl., $478,500

37 Mandarin Ct., $470,000

1589 Club Circle, $460,000

90 Berry Tree Dr., $449,000

164 Boatmen Dr., $395,500

33 Sandbar Ln., $391,380

235 Gilman Rd., $340,000

55 Porch Ln., $326,890

17 Grace Bay Ct., $325,000

370 Minnow Dr., $300,000

79 Parkglen Dr., $279,900

34 Saint Thomas Ct., $248,000

1573 Petigru Dr., $159,000

Condo/townhouse

117 Inlet Point Dr., $778,500

645 Retreat Beach Circle, $520,000

72-9A Billfish Ct., $489,900

30 Spartina Ct., $372,500

529-B Golden Bear Dr., $347,500

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $226,751

219 Salt Marsh Circle, $225,000

253 Salt Marsh Circle, $192,000

320 Pinehurst Ln., $174,900

14290 Ocean Hwy., $123,900

14290 Ocean Hwy., $120,000

14290 Ocean Highway, $120,000

14290 Ocean Highway, $117,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

5741 Recreation Rd., $145,000

2692 Henagan Ln., $89,900

TBD Crossing Ct., $72,000

Home

127 Henry Middleton Blvd., $840,000

6912 Bay Rd., $535,000

4688 Clardy Ln., $399,900

117 Faust Lane, $345,280

908 Blue Point Dr., $335,570

916 Blue Point Dr., $315,685

618 Norwich Ln., $309,610

232 Black Pearl Way, $300,550

3017 Rockwater Circle, $300,000

517 Brooksher Dr., $285,000

524 Hobie Cat Rd., $265,000

609 Old Fox Ct., $264,900

1207 Brighton Ave., $262,000

139 Tibton Circle, $262,000

568 Pennington Loop, $245,000

913 Silverton Dr., $238,900

2653 Corn Pile Rd., $235,000

522 Carolina Woods Dr., $234,000

132 Marsh Hawk Dr., $230,000

316 Aqua Vista Ct., $214,400

6508 Royal Pine Dr., $200,501

1033 Starcreek Circle, $152,000

1011 Weslin Creek Dr., $115,000

514 Folly Estates Dr., $75,000

Condo/townhouse

216 JE Edward Dr., $266,429

216 JE Edward Dr., $266,420

216 JE Edward Dr., $250,860

813 Pafko St., $215,000

126 Ella Kinley Circle, $150,000

3811 Maypop Circle, $135,000

3943 Gladiola Ct., $135,000

135 Butkus Dr., $132,000

3915 Gladiola Ct., $126,000

6738 Blue Heron Blvd., $109,900

860B Tall Oaks Ct., $94,500

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $87,000

