Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By Staff reports

June 6-19

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Land

TBD Dothan Rd., $68,000

503 Green Sea Rd., $18,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 29467

Home

1369 Fence Post Lane, $267,000

39 Swamp Fox Dr., $240,089

705 Landmark Cove Rd., $224,000

701 Landmark Cove Rd., $217,900

65 Cedar Tree Ln., $250,000

Condo/townhouse

1987 Coleman Lake Dr., $220,000

8978 Smithfield Dr. NW, $260,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28467

Land

325 E Second St., $235,000

Home

56 Fairmont St., $742,000

6586 Summerfield Pl., $501,800

6786 E Lindley Lane, $326,380

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Land

4748 Gum Tree Hole Rd. SW, $1,600,000

Georgetown 29440

Home

8 Leeward Ct., $525,000

LOT 39 Lantana Circle, $155,000

Lot 113 Collins Meadow Dr., $137,000

320 Wallace Pate Dr., $122,500

Lot 258 Bonnyneck Dr., $115,000

Lot 49 Wallace Pate Dr., $110,000

1006 Pyatt St., $70,000

2 Blueberry Ln., $62,500

Lot 74 Michau Rd., $34,500

38 Ballard Pl., $32,500

673 Wedgefield Rd., $32,500

1084 Francis Parker Rd., $32,500

580 Buck Dr., $23,000

229 Mohican Dr., $18,000

Home

55 Beachwalker Ct., $1,500,000

175 Sanderling Ave., $887,000

90 Ricefield Pl., $785,000

623 DeBordieu Blvd., $681,000

965 Second Ave., $400,000

480 Golf Dr., $389,000

148 Pinewood St., $367,500

378 Belle Isle Rd., $340,000

312 Cleland St., $275,000

103 Joanna Gillard Ln., $265,000

1735 Rice St., $231,000

483 Summit Ave., $208,000

119 Bragdon Ave., $180,000

1954 Hampton Dr., $146,990

Condo/townhouse

77 Pheasant Loop, $280,000

18 Canvasback Ct., $159,900

Andrews 29510

Home

81 Gamble Ave., $40,000

7841 Louisville Rd., $194,950

168 Rosedale Dr., $179,900

191 Rosedale Dr., $153,000

7193 Cartrette Rd., $150,000

Land

TBD Highway 905, $233,325

1321 Whooping Crane Dr., $99,900

1115 Wigeon Dr., $95,000

TBD W Cox Ferry Rd., $50,000

6 Ave Gene Dr., $19,000

Conway 29526

Home

3127 Wildhorse Dr., $605,000

550 Highway 905, $550,000

1118 Wigeon Dr., $490,310

1017 Black Skimmer Dr., $464,000

1013 Hill Ct., $449,000

1009 Dowitcher Dr., $449,000

1000 Whimbrel Ct., $419,632

130 Wofford Rd., $407,000

1400 Whooping Crane Dr., $383,432

125 Astoria Park Loop, $357,000

2257 Blackthorn Dr., $332,645

1001 Spruce Dr., $322,070

1055 Rowe Pond Rd., $315,000

603 Heritage Downs Dr., $310,690

606 Merrywood Rd., $297,000

212 Marley Ct., $295,000

504 Riviera Ct., $295,000

2008 Hazlette Loop, $292,150

1933 Lees Landing Circle, $290,000

177 Astoria Park Loop, $287,000

760 St. Albans Loop, $284,229

408 Windermere Lake Circle, $282,488

2249 Blackthorn Dr., $280,183

911 Wild Leaf Loop, $279,165

112 Barons Bluff Dr., $278,000

404 Stevia Ct., $273,403

2234 Blackthorn Dr., $270,200

144 Dunbarton Ln., $270,000

2252 Blackthorn Dr., $270,000

409 Stevia Ct., $268,321

2268 Blackthorn Dr., $266,050

888 Wild Leaf Loop, $265,915

415 River Rd., $260,000

4632 Highway 65, $260,000

906 St. Albans Loop, $254,155

506 Wynford Dr., $253,800

1105 Raven Cliff Ct., $250,900

171 Pine Forest Dr., $250,070

168 Palm Terrace Loop, $250,000

1229 Midtown Village Dr., $250,000

156 Sherwood Dr., $250,000

955 Nottingham Lakes Ct., $245,000

147 Pine Forest Dr., $244,500

904 Wild Leaf Loop, $239,340

212 Glenwood Dr., $234,000

4968 Highway 472, $231,100

383 Dunbarton Ln., $226,175

271 Jessica Lakes Dr., $226,101

1038 Kennington Ct., $225,500

127 Pine Forest Dr., $224,410

319 Palm Terrace Loop, $224,163

1012 Morning Dale St., $221,021

704 Adeline Ct., $211,000

1002 Laurel St., $210,000

2506 Reta St., $190,000

380 Copperwood Loop, $189,065

1501 Grainger Rd., $180,000

1323 Heather Ln., $180,000

379 Cherry Buck Trail, $168,000

1965 Athens Dr., $163,500

231 Walden Lake Rd., $155,900

1280 Four Mile Rd., $140,000

1871 Willow Oak Dr., $125,201

1853 Athens Dr., $119,000

810 Rowe Pond Rd., $105,000

986 Cobblestone Ln., $70,000

Condo/townhouse

1010 Fairway Ln., $199,005

1036 Fairway Ln., $184,900

3100 Mercer Dr., $142,000

316 Kiskadee Loop, $140,000

312 Kiskadee Loop, $135,000

336 Kiskadee Loop, $129,000

1025 Carolina Rd., $95,000

320 Myrtle Greens Dr., $85,000

1432 Highway 544, $85,000

Conway 29527

Land

TBD Highway 378, $1,522,206

TBD Highway 701 South, $480,000

24.5 acres Cane Branch Church Rd., $140,000

TBD Highway 378, $136,999

TBD Juniper Bay Rd., $74,000

TBD Ivy Creek Ct., $58,000

Home

9287 Pee Dee Hwy., $385,000

5085 Pitch Landing Dr., $372,000

997 Grace Dr., $365,000

4401 Willow Springs Rd., $350,000

2117 Kara Dr., $305,050

171 Street Rod Ln., $302,000

942 Grace Dr., $294,000

1501 Oconee Ave., $280,500

6620 Highway 981, $259,700

2787 Allen Dew Rd., $257,880

1000 Dunraven Ct., $245,000

170 Booth Circle, $233,000

3065 Dewberry Dr., $229,900

295 Georgia Mae Loop, $224,900

1317 Iron Ct., $218,214

1817 Heirloom Dr., $215,000

1580 Heirloom Dr., $212,000

3126 Merganser Dr., $211,496

1779 Highway 548, $206,200

2811 Allen Dew Rd., $203,370

1714 Magnolia Ave., $200,000

2779 Allen Dew Rd., $199,120

3212 Merganser Dr., $198,990

3150 Merganser Dr., $187,701

1574 Heirloom Dr., $186,190

2005 Belladora Rd., $175,000

387 MacArthur Dr., $172,160

5552 Fern Ridge Rd., $171,000

2419 Farmwood Circle, $161,000

124 Ivy Creek Ct., $160,408

3449 Kates Bay Hwy., $155,000

705 15th Court, $49,500

Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

Lot 1 Vaught Rd., $250,000

TBD Floyd Page Rd., $30,000

TBD Muddy Creek Rd., $85,000

TBD Tomahawk Rd., $65,000

Home

104 Anderson Blvd., $149,000

24 Carver St., $40,000

Little River 29566

Land

TBD Nixon Circle, $75,000

TBD 2 Pecan St., $40,000

2620 Jasper St., $32,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $15,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $14,000

Home

1512 Salt Marsh Trail, $525,000

2390 Island Way, $500,750

3175 Hermitage Dr., $405,000

3012 Calusa Dr., $384,300

3201 Goldenrain Ln., $381,484

138 Juniata Loop, $369,685

3801 On Deck Circle, $368,437

224 Gloucester Way, $357,869

205 Kerriwake Ct., $354,421

3724 Pitchers Pl., $350,637

108 Fincham Dr., $349,900

146 Carriage Lake Dr., $349,000

236 Gloucester Way, $344,900

146 Marblehead Dr., $343,400

208 Davis Ct., $339,900

180 Juniata Loop, $338,080

247 Juniata Loop, $336,445

562 Vermillion Dr., $335,000

382 Flowering Branch Ave., $330,000

119 Juniata Loop, $323,140

3090 Kings Ct., $320,000

392 Vermillion Dr., $315,000

284 Goldenrod Circle, $314,127

554 Kapalua Loop, $313,718

3808 Park Pointe Ave., $312,277

4406 Lakeside Dr., $308,500

4379 Bayshore Dr., $306,880

176 Juniata Loop, $305,410

541 Tourmaline Dr., $295,000

3152 River Bluff Dr., $275,000

1872 Melville Ct., $263,820

1876 Melville Ct., $263,660

1832 Melville Ct., $262,570

1824 Melville Ct., $262,570

1816 Melville Ct., $260,440

1812 Melville Ct., $258,070

1873 Melville Ct., $254,270

460 Mattamushkeet Dr., $250,000

3601 Golf Ave., $246,000

500 Cedar Lakes Dr., $243,000

115 Retreat Pl., $224,900

414 Cordgrass Ln., $210,000

3909 Pinebrook Circle, $175,000

3890 Pinebrook Circle, $159,900

3946 Pinebrook Circle, $149,900

64 Laurel Dr., $149,000

Condo/townhouse

4390 Bimini Ct., $301,000

4760 Lightkeepers Way, $285,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $255,000

4636 Lightkeepers Way, $237,000

4133 McLamb Ave., $235,008

4449 Turtle Ln., $229,500

4440 Nassau Ct., $200,000

4613 Lightkeepers Way, $195,000

4139 Hibiscus Dr., $175,000

4502 West Harbour Ct., $171,000

4241 Hibiscus Dr., $150,000

136 Barnacle Ln., $137,000

4246 Pinehurst Circle, $131,000

1095 W Plantation Dr. W, $129,900

1095 Plantation Dr. W, $129,900

4345 Spa Dr., $123,000

4015 Fairway Dr., $114,750

4350 Intercoastal Dr., $105,000

4191 Hibiscus Dr., $99,900

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $92,000

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $80,000

4282 Pinehurst Circle, $75,500

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $65,000

Longs 29568

Land

912 W Pelican Rd., $125,000

lot 29 Bear Lake Dr., $45,500

3401 Dewitt Rd., $26,000

Home

1060 Yellow Jasmine Dr., $389,900

737 Ashley Manor Dr., $325,000

720 Hackberry Way, $275,039

848 Twickenham Loop, $265,570

212 Golden Bear Circle, $263,070

938 Snowberry Dr., $255,300

518 Grass Fern Ct., $252,070

94 Palmetto Green Dr., $252,000

704 Sun Colony Blvd., $250,468

812 Twickenham Loop, $241,070

876 Twickenham Loop, $239,570

280 Red Maple Loop, $236,900

716 Sun Colony Blvd., $236,050

665 Sun Colony Blvd., $231,900

872 Twickenham Loop, $217,570

710 Wintercreeper Dr., $217,500

704 Trap Shooter Circle, $210,000

120 Balsa Dr., $210,000

571 Mossbank Loop, $203,000

143 Balsa Dr., $202,000

154 Heath Dr., $190,000

481 Irees Way, $178,500

417 Andorra St., $177,400

Condo/townhouse

125 S Shore Blvd., $156,900

820 Fairway Dr., $133,550

242 Sun Colony Blvd., $120,000

790 Charter Dr., $116,500

696 Tupelo Ln., $108,000

181 Charter Dr., $95,000

657 Tupelo Dr., $92,000

660 Tupelo Ln., $83,000

Loris 29569

Land

30 Acres Daisy Rd., $170,000

TBD Highway 66, $65,000

TBD Highway 66, $60,000

Lot 8 Fries Bay Rd., $49,000

3310 Highway 777, $45,000

TBD Rainbow Dr., $38,000

Lot 5 Pleasant Grove Rd., $30,000

Lot 4 Pleasant Grove Rd., $30,000

Lots 8 and 9 Dinkler Ave., $18,500

TBD Clio Rd., $13,000

Home

4541 Woodyard Bay Rd., $289,900

1065 Heritage Rd., $260,000

3305 South Bend St., $218,000

808 McNabb Short Cut Rd., $179,000

116 Adelphia Rd., $177,000

4353 McQueen St., $164,900

2615 Southern Crest Dr., $159,900

11125 W Highway 19, $149,900

1801 Watts Rd., $47,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

7450 N Kings Hwy., $865,000

6944 Belancino Blvd., $149,000

Home

6606 N Ocean Blvd., $1,697,000

7083 Belancino Blvd., $1,248,000

7849 N Ocean Blvd., $795,000

1030 Old Bridge Rd., $575,000

6529 Anterselva Dr., $553,340

218 Green Lake Dr., $519,000

6553 Anterselva Dr., $518,890

6360 Torino Lane, $479,900

6789 Remo Ct., $383,000

961 Cedarwood Circle, $260,000

Condo/townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $625,000

8500 Margate Circle, $618,500

9820 Queensway Blvd., $425,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $362,000

709 Appleby Way, $327,500

306 Westbury Ct., $319,000

9540 Shore Dr., $297,500

9820 Queensway Blvd., $279,000

205 74th Ave. N, $240,000

311 N 69th Ave. N, $238,000

491 Ocean Creek Dr., $235,000

9660 Shore Dr., $230,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $230,000

201 76th Ave. N, $230,000

410 Melrose Pl., $210,000

307 74th Ave. N, $210,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $207,500

112 Westhill Circle, $206,000

223 Maison Dr., $205,000

202 N 74th Ave., $201,000

9661 Shore Dr., $200,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $200,000

1100 Commons Blvd., $197,000

501 Maison Dr., $195,500

9400 Shore Dr., $186,000

9621 Shore Dr., $180,000

215 77th Ave. N, $179,900

9553 Edgerton Dr., $175,000

116 Westhill Circle, $173,900

302 Westbury Ct., $172,000

215 77th Ave. N, $170,000

212 Maison Dr., $169,900

9754 Leyland Dr., $169,900

205 Westleton Dr., $167,000

9550 Shore Dr., $163,000

309 Westbury Ct., $160,000

6813 Porcher Ave., $155,000

9550 Shore Dr., $150,000

158 Seawatch Dr., $135,000

402 75th Ave N, $123,000

7509 N Ocean Blvd., $121,500

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $119,500

7500 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000

6900 Ocean Blvd. N, $108,900

200 76th Ave. N, $100,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $89,000

6900 North Ocean Blvd., $84,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $83,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $82,500

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

710 N Ocean Blvd., $792,135

112 7th Ave. N, $419,365

5722 S Kings Hwy., $900,000

Home

212 S. Dogwood Dr., $1,250,000

213 A Dogwood Dr. S, $675,000

115 N Yaupon Dr., $650,000

215A 13th Ave. S, $605,000

110 8th Ave. N, $555,000

413 Ocean Palms Dr., $508,000

705 Evers Loop, $490,000

1020 10th Ave. N, $480,000

1014 Selma Loop, $453,423

712 5th Ave. N, $410,000

1960 Deerfield Ave., $405,000

1505 Mordecai Ct., $395,000

127 S Reindeer Rd., $315,775

343 S 13th Ave. S, $298,000

465 Rycola Circle, $295,583

481 Rycola Circle, $292,790

115 S Reindeer Rd., $291,310

131 S Reindeer Rd., $287,280

123 S Reindeer Rd., $279,225

277 Palladium Dr., $275,000

501 Rycola Circle, $272,453

497 Rycola Circle, $271,738

534 Rycola Circle, $266,400

493 Rycola Circle, $256,676

485 Rycola Circle, $241,491

626 S 4th Ave. S, $236,000

422 Hazelwood Dr., $229,000

359 Meadowlark Dr., $205,000

403 Meadowlark Dr., $185,000

1790 Egret St., $82,000

1691 Falcon, $75,000

1332 Royal Devon Dr., $679,000

1445 Southwood Dr., $370,000

6001-Q6 S Kings Hwy., $315,000

6001-1060 S Kings Hwy., $300,000

2068 Ayershire Ln., $290,000

6001-T33 S Kings Hwy., $251,000

1118 Plantation Dr., $237,000

6001-1406 S Kings Hwy., $143,900

6001 - 1614 S Kings Hwy., $129,900

6001-1180 S Kings Hwy., $110,000

6001-5520 S Kings Hwy., $110,000

6001-1525A S Kings Hwy., $110,000

6001-1637 S Kings Hwy., $105,000

6001 - 1410 S Kings Hwy., $100,000

6001-1834 S Kings Hwy., $90,000

Condo/townhouse

1113 North Ocean Blvd., $321,000

329 A Lakeside Dr., $300,000

1861 Fairway Ridge Dr., $164,000

2266 Huntingdon Dr., $152,100

1980 Bent Grass Dr., $144,900

8658 Southbridge Dr., $142,500

1940 Bentgrass Dr., $139,900

8550 Hopkins Circle, $137,500

1361 Turkey Ridge Rd., $135,000

1861 Fairway Ridge Dr., $135,000

2040 Cross Gate Blvd., $132,000

2070 Cross Gate Blvd., $128,000

8875 Grove Park Dr., $127,500

1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $124,900

209 Double Eagle Dr., $115,000

1100 Deer Creek Dr., $79,000

2012 Rimsdale Dr., $230,000

2151 Clearwater Dr., $155,000

5905 Souths Kings Highway, $141,000

2269 Essex Dr., $138,500

1949 Bent Grass Dr., $125,000

5905 South Kings Hwy., $85,000

5905 Hwy 17 S, $82,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $80,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $78,000

5905 South Kings Hwy., $67,500

Garden City Beach/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

124 Gillette Pl., $215,000

TBD Vereen Rd., $200,000

878 Berkeley Ct., $150,000

LOT 7 Gator Ln., $100,000

Lot 4B Horry Dr., $90,000

531 S Waccamaw Dr., $499,500

Home

1658 S Waccamaw Dr., $980,000

1311 N Dogwood Dr., $760,000

127-A Sunset Dr., $537,000

47 Long Creek Dr., $499,900

141 Summerlight Dr., $470,000

713 Dreamland Dr., $470,000

29 Ruth St., $460,000

928 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $450,000

1846 Groveway Ct., $424,900

6371 Longwood Dr., $419,900

3565 Cottage Ct., $399,900

136 Lake Pointe Dr., $397,790

130 Sugar Loaf Ln., $396,900

161 Sugar Loaf Ln., $392,000

6478 Somersby Dr., $381,500

745 Cherry Blossom Dr., $376,777

347 Simplicity Dr., $365,000

749 Harbor Bay Dr., $360,000

1165 Kiawah Loop, $353,500

203 Fox Den Dr., $340,000

1030 Nittany Ct., $339,000

312 Emery Oak Dr., $336,310

324 Emery Oak Dr., $332,810

332 Waties Dr., $332,000

392 Emery Oak Dr., $331,190

404 Emery Oak Dr., $330,440

154 Tidal Dr., $328,620

331 Emery Oak Dr., $327,000

1138 Lampwick Ln., $325,000

409 Westmore Ct., $320,000

1135 N Blackmoor Dr., $312,000

425 Westmore Ct., $309,000

537 Martinsville Dr., $305,000

1142 Lampwick Ln., $301,000

220 Pin Oak Dr., $298,770

220 Castle Pines Ln., $297,000

24 Grove Park Loop, $296,786

103 Grove Park Dr., $291,000

37 Bear Creek Loop, $285,000

1807 Bunting Ct., $281,500

1020 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $253,900

216 Golden Oaks Dr., $250,000

671 Bluebird Ln., $249,000

5123 Pee Dee Ln., $140,000

6 Offshore Dr., $138,184

195 Hawks Nest Hawks Nest Circle, $130,000

26 Spinnaker Ln., $75,000

16 Burr Circle, $69,999

162 Offshore Dr., $45,000

1340 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,400,000

1061 S Waccamaw Dr., $1,000,000

322 S Dogwood Dr., $655,000

570 Vista Dr., $550,000

514 Bay Drive Ext., $391,721

1521 N Waccamaw Dr., $340,000

139 Seabreeze Dr., $306,000

Condo/townhouse

226 N Waccamaw Dr., $504,303

814 N Waccamaw Dr., $315,000

104 Sea Shell Dr., $284,925

110 Sea Shell Dr., $283,000

134 Sea Shell Dr., $283,000

129 Parmelee Dr., $279,900

116 Sea Shell Dr., $269,550

300 Nut Hatch Ln., $265,000

233 Madrid Dr., $201,000

5137 Highway 17 Business, $197,000

976 Williston Loop, $195,000

309 Wembley Way, $195,000

17 Pistachio Loop, $194,900

719 Shearwater Ct., $192,500

124 Wimbledon Way, $188,000

116 Brentwood Dr., $173,000

647 Woodmoor Dr., $167,700

4388 Daphne Ln., $165,000

5888 Longwood Dr., $162,000

4273 Santolina Way, $161,500

4276A Santolina Way, $157,500

601 Sailbrooke Ct., $154,500

1108 Sweetwater Blvd., $152,500

147 Chenoa Dr., $146,991

424 Whinstone Dr., $138,000

4203 Sweetwater Blvd., $123,500

400 Cambridge Circle, $80,000

1990 N Waccamaw Dr., $575,000

1310 N Waccamaw Dr., $364,000

1582 S Waccamaw Dr., $250,000

1582 S Waccamaw Dr., $224,900

625 N Waccamaw Dr., $115,000

111 Cambridge Circle, $83,900

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

4801 South Kings Hwy., $1,675,000

105 Dorman Circle, $60,000

Home

1440 Brookgreen Dr., $760,000

5625 Pinckney Ave., $575,000

2094 Silver Spring Ln., $509,000

1703 Suncrest Dr., $467,500

2002 Suncrest Dr., $450,000

5501 N Kings Hwy., $437,000

3396 Pampas Dr., $433,000

409 Pompano Court, $409,571

1138 Prescott Circle, $400,000

1808 Parish Way, $390,000

2763 Stellar Loop, $378,005

2862 Stellar Loop, $375,024

2199 Birchwood Circle, $372,500

2796 Stellar Loop, $370,655

2890 Stellar Loop, $370,540

2890 Mashie Dr., $370,000

1739 Suncrest Dr., $370,000

2785 Stellar Loop, $366,330

1811 Bluff Dr., $360,000

1516 Legacy Loop, $349,900

2524 Orion Loop, $349,495

5806 N Kings Hwy., $329,900

1801-B High St., $325,000

2747 Stellar Loop, $323,430

2559 Orion Loop, $289,316

2653 Orion Loop, $287,560

633 11th Ave. S, $284,900

2521 Orion Loop, $279,000

1429 Shoreline Dr., $275,000

1212 Lexi Ln., $177,000

1218 Lexi Ln., $174,900

658 Jennings Rd., $168,000

1651 Perry Circle, $125,000

Condo/townhouse

730-H Farrow Pkwy., $405,000

926 Iris St., $378,000

257 Venice Way, $377,500

830 A Howard Ave., $345,000

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $325,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $289,900

504 N Ocean Blvd., $279,000

704 S Ocean Blvd., $277,500

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $275,000

3676 Spruce Dr., $275,000

2301 S Ocean Blvd., $265,000

205 74th Ave. N, $259,900

4018 Fairway Lakes Dr., $255,224

2301 S Ocean Blvd., $255,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd., $250,000

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $247,500

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $245,000

2701 N Ocean Blvd., $244,900

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $242,500

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $240,000

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $234,900

4843 Luster Leaf Circle, $229,000

4811 Magnolia Lake Dr., $225,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $223,000

4833 Magnolia Lake Dr., $219,899

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $215,000

720 Walnut Ave., $210,000

4891 Luster Leaf Circle, $209,900

4843 Luster Leaf Circle, $208,500

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $193,600

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $192,900

7603 Ocean Blvd. N, $180,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd., $175,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd., $172,500

4879 Luster Leaf Circle, $169,900

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $169,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd. N, $163,250

4631 Wild Iris Dr., $159,000

2504 Ocean Blvd., $155,100

201 S Ocean Blvd., $155,000

4657 Wild Iris Dr., $155,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $154,500

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $147,500

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $146,100

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $145,888

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $141,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $139,900

1200 N Ocean Blvd., $139,390

1200 Ocean Blvd. N, $133,000

1200 N Ocean Blvd., $127,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000

1216 Pinegrove Dr., $125,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $124,500

2000 North Ocean Blvd., $124,000

5523 #901 N Ocean Blvd., $122,900

4843 Carnation Circle, $122,000

4823 Orchid Way, $122,000

2710 N N Ocean Blvd., $118,500

5511 N Ocean Blvd., $116,500

4643 Wild Iris Dr., $112,900

5511 N Ocean Blvd., $112,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $109,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $107,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $104,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $100,000

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $100,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $95,972

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $94,500

2310 Ocean Blvd. N, $93,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $92,900

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $92,000

3761 Citation Way, $90,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $88,500

1202 Benna Dr., $88,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $80,000

1500 S Ocean Blvd., $78,000

2000 S Ocean Blvd., $77,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd. S, $75,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $67,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $67,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $65,500

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $65,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $62,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $57,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $57,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000

2600 S Ocean Blvd., $49,999

5001 Little River Rd., $40,000

Magnolia Lake Dr., $35,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

TBD Carolina Forest Blvd., $10,135,000

TBD Carolina Forest Blvd., $4,500,000

1513 Cadiz Dr., $365,000

272 West Palms Dr., $286,000

321 Saint Julian Ln., $245,000

373 St. Julian Ln., $239,500

LOT 415 Waterbridge Blvd., $129,900

792 Waterbridge Blvd., $121,000

696 Waterbridge Blvd., $120,000

123 West Isle of Palms Ave., $115,000

5138 Middleton View Dr., $89,000

948 Waterbridge Blvd., $80,000

9019 Belvidere Dr., $72,000

712 Chisholm Rd., $70,000

320 Saint Julian Ln., $70,000

316 Saint Julian Ln., $70,000

953 Crystal Water Way, $70,000

458 Harbour View Dr., $66,000

Home

9553 Bellasera Circle, $2,500,000

341 Harbour View Dr., $789,900

9006 Bella Verde Ct., $785,000

1215 Fiddlehead Way, $780,000

811 Waterton Ave., $715,000

8348 Juxa Dr., $660,000

8423 Juxa Dr., $605,000

793 Waterbridge Blvd., $585,000

8035 Bird Key Ct., $562,500

8472 Juxa Dr., $550,000

332 Capers Creek Dr., $540,000

3014 Barre Ct., $539,900

392 St. Julian Ln., $499,000

1009 Planters Pl., $494,245

1025 East Isle of Palms Ave., $485,000

401 West Palms Dr., $485,000

680 Indigo Bay Circle, $475,000

5135 Alwoodley Ln., $470,000

221 Deep Blue Dr., $460,000

1015 Okatie Creek Ct., $455,000

798 Oxbow Dr., $440,000

3608 Marica Ct., $426,999

259 Walnut Grove Ct., $423,405

6443 Chadderton Circle, $420,000

9151 Abingdon Dr., $419,000

9301 Pond Cypress Ln., $410,000

251 Walnut Grove Ct., $407,867

2528 Brescia St., $405,703

4397 Marshwood Dr., $399,000

252 Walnut Grove Ct., $394,725

729 Churchhill Downs Dr., $390,000

3232 Saddlewood Circle, $389,900

133 Lac Courte, $389,000

2450 Windmill Way, $386,000

211 Walnut Grove Ct., $385,535

1045 Safe Haven Dr., $377,250

248 Walnut Grove Ct., $375,629

601 Barona Dr., $375,000

401 Newburgh Ct., $374,990

240 Walnut Grove Ct., $372,270

235 Walnut Grove Ct., $367,260

5256 Walnutwood Trail, $365,840

244 Walnut Grove Ct., $363,475

5252 Walnutwood Trail, $359,265

582 Summerhill Dr., $349,900

4630 Planters Row Way, $340,000

4429 Marshwood Dr., $338,000

4081 Alvina Way, $326,000

299 Harbison Circle, $322,500

4269 Livorn Loop, $320,000

3608 Angel Ct., $315,000

528 Wildflower Trail, $304,000

5804 Empoli Ct., $300,000

4501 Farm Lake Dr., $295,000

4544 Farm Lake Dr., $290,000

165 Zinnia Dr., $274,900

5562 Plantersville Pl., $266,000

2095 Haystack Way, $265,500

495 Carolina Farms Blvd., $265,000

3909 Bergeron Ct., $263,500

122 Herrmann Ridge Ct., $261,940

1836 Berkley Village Loop, $261,550

1817 Berkley Village Loop, $259,645

1808 Berkley Village Loop, $259,325

1794 Berkley Village Loop, $255,550

607 Hay Hill Ln., $245,000

2149 Buxton Dr., $240,000

237 Vesta Dr., $239,000

2195 Haystack Way, $235,000

123 Fountain Pointe Ln., $235,000

713 W Perry Rd., $234,900

312 McKendree Ln., $228,900

804 Cherry Bark Ct., $222,000

529 Foxglove Ct., $220,000

5005 Wickalow Way, $217,000

3602 Farmington Pl., $210,000

308 Weyburn St., $185,000

Condo/townhouse

128-B Queens Cove Place, $262,000

784 Salerno Circle, $255,000

4660 Livorn Loop, $225,000

1126 Stanton Pl., $196,007

297-C Connemara Dr., $180,000

5063 Glenbrook Dr., $165,000

1009 World Tour Blvd., $165,000

5014 Belleglen Ct., $157,000

2073 Silvercrest Dr., $155,000

611 Waterway Village Blvd., $155,000

674 Riverwalk Dr., $153,000

4933 Crab Pond Ct., $152,900

2158 Longwood Lakes Dr., $150,000

585 Blue River Ct., $148,000

4915 Twin Pond Ct., $143,000

616 River Oaks Dr., $141,000

2081 Silvercrest Dr., $140,100

4532 Girvan Dr., $140,000

801 Crumpet Ct., $140,000

453 Red River Ct., $139,900

5030 Windsor Green Way, $138,900

631 Waterway Village Blvd, $136,500

101 Westhaven Dr., $135,744

488 River Oaks Dr., $135,000

2081 Silver Crest Dr., $130,000

1220 River Oaks Dr., $130,000

801 Crumpet Ct., $130,000

484 River Oaks Dr., $127,450

2005 Silvercrest Dr., $125,000

111 Fountain Pointe Ln., $121,000

804 Crumpet Ct., $120,000

607 Waterway Village Blvd., $115,000

585 Blue River Ct., $93,500

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

209/211 57th Ave. N, $610,000

1005 N Ocean Blvd., $400,000

331 54th Ave. N, $290,000

1700 Seawind Ct., $245,000

1007 Surf Pointe Dr., $230,000

901 Hillside Dr. S, $199,900

606 6th Ave. S, $175,000

804 Bentley Ln., $74,500

1400 Mariners Rest Dr., $70,000

4957 S Island Dr., $42,000

2810 1st Ave. S, $250,000

506 30th Ave. S, $170,000

Home

4501 S Ocean Blvd., $1,385,000

4009 North Ocean Blvd., $939,000

4604 S Island Dr., $899,000

1603 N Ocean Blvd., $860,000

1501 Surf Pointe Dr., $742,832

303 61st Ave. N, $675,000

4982 Salt Creek Ct., $652,500

710 A S Ocean Blvd., $613,500

404 Sea Vista Ln., $605,000

1509 E Island Dr., $579,900

5300 Stonegate Dr., $550,000

305 10th Ave. N, $525,000

308 45th Ave. N, $525,000

305 Spartina Ct., $506,000

1119 Doubloon Dr., $495,000

900 20th Ave. N, $450,000

710 Creek Front Rd., $420,000

1615 James Island Dr., $410,000

98 Ash St., $405,000

2405 Little River Neck Rd., $400,000

1413 Brigantine Rd., $391,000

874 Cardinal Pl., $360,000

1024 Cherry Tree Ln., $349,900

805 Bellamy Rd., $349,000

701 Gayle St., $340,000

3602 Turner St., $340,000

1005 Oak Marsh Ln., $324,900

108 Cedar Ave., $300,000

918 B Perrin Dr., $295,000

3407 Poinsett St., $260,000

902 Charles St., $239,900

1106 Tanglewood Cove, $192,500

5405 Heritage Dr., $930,000

Condo/townhouse

100 N Beach Blvd., $919,900

3805 S Ocean Blvd., $904,000

603 S Ocean Blvd., $679,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $675,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $530,000

102 N Ocean Blvd., $525,000

2001 Ocean Blvd. S, $515,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $500,000

601 N Hillside Dr., $499,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $460,000

102 N Ocean Blvd., $440,000

1321 S Ocean Blvd. S, $429,900

200 N 53rd Ave. N, $429,000

4702 Blackwater Circle, $405,000

5310 North Ocean Blvd., $399,900

208 N Ocean Blvd., $395,000

200 53rd Ave. N, $390,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $385,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $365,000

4103 N Ocean Blvd., $365,000

6244 Catalina Dr., $350,000

4311 S Ocean Blvd., $350,000

304 N Ocean Blvd., $349,900

5014 Old Appleton Way, $347,500

601 Hillside Dr., $340,000

6244 Catalina Dr., $340,000

502 48th Ave. S, $335,000

2200 North Ocean Blvd., $327,500

6302 Ocean Blvd. N, $314,900

6095 Catalina Dr., $310,000

2908 N Ocean Blvd., $305,000

1903 S Ocean Blvd., $300,000

2151 Bridgeview Ct., $290,000

304 N Ocean Blvd., $275,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $275,000

1401 S Perrin Dr., $270,000

503 20th Ave. N, $265,000

2241 Waterview Dr., $262,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $260,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $260,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $260,000

3217 S Ocean Boulevard W, $250,000

300 Shorehaven Dr., $246,000

1401 Lighthouse Dr., $243,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $230,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $227,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $225,000

4915 Market St., $224,000

612 3rd Ave. S, $210,000

616 3rd Ave. S, $210,000

206 2nd Ave. N, $209,900

6001 N Ocean Blvd., $205,000

206 60th Ave. N, $205,000

1000 11th Ave. N, $205,000

214 30th Ave. N, $204,900

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $203,000

200 Landing Rd., $199,999

2301 S Ocean Blvd., $199,900

1551 Spinnaker Dr., $199,900

1551 Spinnaker Dr., $190,000

901 West Port Dr., $189,900

5709 N Ocean Blvd., $185,000

6309 N N Ocean Blvd., $182,000

1221 Tidewater Dr., $179,000

2500 North Ocean Blvd., $175,000

207 3rd Ave. N, $174,900

600 S Ocean Blvd., $173,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $172,900

1221 Tidewater Dr., $169,900

6253 Catalina Dr., $167,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $158,000

1900 Duffy St., $148,500

2701 S Ocean Blvd. S, $148,000

4800 Ocean Blvd. S, $147,000

501 S Ocean Blvd., $143,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $139,900

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $130,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $90,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $58,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

945 Norris Dr., $1,025,000

54 Hunter Oak Ct., $165,000

15 Old Pointe Rd., $152,450

Lot 6 Emerson Loop, $90,000

Lot 18 Red Maple Dr., $57,000

Lot 1262 Brown Pelican Loop, $55,000

141 Carr Rd., $52,000

TBD Blackgum Rd., $25,000

Home

611 Norris Dr., $2,200,000

138 Comfort Ln., $1,700,000

214 Myrtle Ave., $900,000

163 Emerson Loop, $899,500

358 N Boyle Dr., $870,000

300 Widgeon Dr., $805,000

89 Cameron Ct., $734,500

588 Myrtle Ave., $720,000

620 Doyle Ave., $689,000

318 Lakeshore Dr., $669,000

74 Greenbriar Ave., $549,900

62 Byers Trail, $535,000

37 Caulder Ln., $467,000

119 Northwoods Ct., $444,390

38 Catawba Ct., $359,400

107 Clearwater Dr., $350,000

68 Channel Bluff Ave., $325,000

112 Porch Ln., $320,395

54 Porch Ln., $319,900

90 Porch Ln., $315,270

147 Parish Rd., $315,000

111 Porch Ln., $308,570

220 Clamdigger Loop, $305,325

24 Porch Ln., $300,570

102 Porch Ln., $297,890

224 Captiva Cove Loop, $295,000

92 Costa Ct., $287,900

Condo/townhouse

145 S Dunes Dr., $682,500

145 S Dunes Dr., $645,000

320 Myrtle Ave., $630,000

669 Retreat Beach Circle, $505,000

50 Billfish Ct., $470,000

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $415,000

41 Old Mast Ln., $363,000

34-B Sea Eagle Ct., $359,000

39 Old Mast Ln., $350,000

57 Lakeside Dr., $325,000

776 Pinehurst Ln., $285,000

573 Blue Stem Dr., $255,800

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $255,000

423 - 330 Parker Dr., $244,000

145 Golden Bear Dr., $235,000

1125 Blue Stem Dr., $234,500

316 Salt Marsh Circle, $230,000

159-2 Weehawka Way, $219,900

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $210,000

598 Blue Stem Dr., $164,000

1 Norris Dr., $137,500

14290 Ocean Hwy., $118,000

1 Norris Dr., $81,300

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

2636 Henagan Ln., $95,000

809 Edisto River Rd., $75,000

745 McDuffie Dr., $72,500

160 Harbor Oaks Dr., $39,999

Home

5869 Creekside Dr., $659,900

635 Chamberlin Rd., $650,000

2136 Timmerman Rd., $535,000

3288 Plattmoor Dr., $385,000

3633 Kingsley Dr., $370,000

6000 Maplecrest Dr., $330,000

241 Camrose Way, $313,000

630 Black Pearl Way, $311,310

735 Smith Blvd., $310,000

643 Norwich Ln., $309,095

639 Norwich Ln., $305,000

677 Black Pearl Way, $300,000

8431 Highway 814, $300,000

228 Whipple Run Loop, $300,000

272 Fox Catcher Dr., $295,613

7 Cheyenne Rd., $290,499

409 Three Rivers Rd., $290,000

904 Blue Point Dr., $288,750

149 Harmony Ln., $280,000

161 Red Cedar Ave., $275,000

218 Cabo Loop, $274,000

433 Bridleford Dr., $271,000

795 Riverward Dr., $266,770

900 Blue Point Dr., $265,550

175 Governors Loop, $260,800

2636 Corn Pile Rd., $259,000

1330 Brighton Ave., $259,000

205 Forestbrook Cove Circle, $256,000

346 Sea Turtle Dr., $255,000

608 Old Fox Ct., $255,000

149 Belmonte Dr., $251,500

112 Kenzgar Dr., $250,000

8268 Tartan Ln., $249,900

401 Colin Claire Ct., $245,000

335 Ashwood Ln., $242,000

5759 Creekside Dr., $235,000

218 Fox Catcher Dr., $235,000

7393 Springside Dr., $231,300

614 Six Lakes Dr., $228,500

129 Shady View Ln., $218,000

704 Bonnie Dr., $206,110

309 Flagstone Dr., $188,000

6633 East Sweetbriar Trail, $180,000

5786 Dogwood Circle, $89,000

546 Folly Estates Dr., $65,000

Condo/townhouse

216 JE Edward Dr., $278,710

132-A Machrie Loop, $224,623

132-D Machrie Loop, $224,423

132-B Machrie Loop, $208,515

132-C Machrie Loop, $206,915

1505 C Palmina Loop, $200,000

1009 Dinger Dr., $177,000

101 Ella Kinley Circle, $174,900

101 Ella Kinley Circle, $160,500

220 Portsmith Dr., $133,000

133 Ella Kinley Circle, $130,000

6725 Blue Heron Blvd., $103,500

1450-A Blue Tree Ct., $94,500

6010 Dick Pond Rd., $86,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $82,000

418 Tree Top Ct., $74,000

500 Fairway Village Dr., $72,000

