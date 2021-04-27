Coastal areas could see flooding as King tides return to Grand Strand this week

Ultra-high tides are back in the Grand Strand with the new moon this week.

Known as King tides, the unusually high tides started Monday and are expected to continue through Thursday. The highest tides are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, in line with Tuesday’s new moon.

This week’s King tides are the first of the year. The next set of King tides is expected at the end of May, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control tide tables. A King tide is expected once a month through July, according to DHEC.

The mega-high tides often bring an increased risk of flooding to coastal communities. The Pawleys Island Police Department warned of likely flooding caused by the King tides this week.

“Expect water on the road in the p.m. high tide, which is at 9:50 tonight. Please use caution as the sides of the roads may be obscured,” Pawleys Island police tweeted.

The King tide, also known as the perigean spring tide, occurs when the earth, moon, and sun are aligned during a new or full moon while the moon is the closest it gets to the Earth in its orbit.