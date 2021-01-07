Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in North Carolina on Jan. 7

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in North Carolina. Check back for updates.

Case count hits a record high

At least 592,746 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 7,213 have died, according to state health officials.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday reported 10,398 new COVID-19 cases — up from 6,952 the day before and the highest single-day total reported since the start of the pandemic. The previous statewide record of 9,527 cases was set on Jan. 1.

On Thursday, 137 deaths were reported.

A record 3,960 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Thursday, marking another all-time high.

As of Tuesday, the latest day for which data are available, a 13.5% of COVID-19 tests were positive. That’s above health officials’ goal of 5% or lower.

UNC-Chapel Hill delays start of in-person classes

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill announced Thursday that undergraduate students will start the spring semester online instead of in person, citing the climbing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Classes will still begin Jan. 19 but will remain online for the first three weeks of the semester, The News & Observer reported. In-person classes are now slated to begin Feb. 8.

“We are making these changes with the health of our campus and the community in mind,” Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz and Provost Bob Blouin said in a message to the campus community.

Dorms and residence halls will be available for move-in starting Jan. 13, but students will have the option to delay moving in until Feb. 7.

Most students, faculty and staff will also be tested for COVID-19 before returning to campus.

COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg could stay high in February

The rising number of coronavirus cases in Mecklenburg County could remain high into February, Public Health Director Gibbie Harris warned Thursday.

She urged residents to stay home under the state guidelines, which ask people to limit their travel to work, school, exercise, medical appointments and grocery stores.

County medical director Dr. Meg Sullivan also said more than 2,450 Mecklenburg County residents have been vaccinated, with another 400 doses expected to be doled out Thursday.

“We know that our appointments filled up quickly,” she said. “We are working to open up additional appointments. We really encourage people to continue to check on our website.”

Students could have to wait for coronavirus vaccine

Health officials aren’t sure when K-12 students in North Carolina will be vaccinated against COVID-19, even as teachers prepare to receive the first doses in the coming months.

In some counties, school employees are next up to receive the vaccine after it’s given to people over the age of 75, The News & Observer reported.

“We get asked the question a lot are kids going to be able to get vaccinated before the next academic year, and the answer right now is whether we can do that depends on the clinical trials that are right now planned or underway,” Dr. Charlene Wong, a chief health officer at DHHS, said at Thursday’s State Board of Education meeting.

While two vaccines have received emergency authorization in the U.S. for adults, neither has been approved for kids under the age of 16, according to The N&O.

Some Triangle cities won’t require employee vaccinations

Two of North Carolina’s most populous cities won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines for their employees.

Though experts have said it’s legal for employers to require vaccines, the cities of Raleigh and Durham aren’t requiring them, The News & Observer reported Thursday.

Raleigh said it will concentrate on sharing information and urging people to get vaccines.

“Right now, it’s a personal decision people have to take,” said city spokesperson Julia Milstead.

Also in the Triangle, the Duke University Health System on Wednesday started to vaccinate members of the public.

Duke is one of the area’s first medical providers to give the COVID-19 vaccine to people ages 75 or older under Phase 1B of the statewide vaccine plan.

Previously, vaccines were only available to health care employees who had patient contact as well as people who lived and worked in long-term care centers, The News & Observer reported.

“We expect there will be strong demand for the vaccine,” said Dr. Thomas Owens, senior vice president of the health system. “We are prepared to vaccinate aggressively. Our limiting factor is vaccine supply.”

Vaccine clinics begin in Charlotte area

Some clinics offering COVID-19 vaccines in the Charlotte area on Wednesday hit capacity.

A clinic in Iredell County reached its limit by noon, and the Cabarrus Health Alliance in a Facebook post said it wouldn’t let more people get in line.

Gaston County, which received thousands of calls to its vaccine line, said a clinic scheduled for Friday is fully booked, The Charlotte Observer reported.

In Mecklenburg County, home to Charlotte, a line of cars formed near the Bojangles Coliseum on Wednesday as it offered doses to people ages 75 or older, medical workers exposed to the coronavirus as well as people who live and work in long-term care centers.

Health care providers Atrium Health and Novant Health have also started vaccinating older adults.

Cooper extends curfew

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday said he would extend a modified stay-at-home order in North Carolina.

The extension continues a curfew that goes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The new order is set to go through Jan. 29, The News & Observer reported.

The extension of Phase 3 of Cooper’s reopening plan brought mixed reactions from business owners who face restrictions under the current plan.

While the managing partner of one restaurant said he was relieved there weren’t additional limits, another restaurant leader said continued extensions could make it difficult for businesses to stay afloat, The Charlotte Observer reported.

84 of 100 counties in red zone on new COVID map

North Carolina on Wednesday updated its COVID-19 alert map. In the latest version, 84 of 100 counties are at the most critical tier.

Meanwhile, 12 counties were in the orange zone, which means community spread there is “substantial.” The remaining four counties were marked in yellow, an indication of “significant” coronavirus spread, data show.

The latest map came as the secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services urged people to remain at home unless they were doing essential activities. Dr. Mandy Cohen said it will take time to get all residents vaccinated.

“It will take many months to vaccinate everyone who wants it,” Cohen said. “Until then, I don’t want to lose any more North Carolinians to this pandemic.”

Some NC hospitals postpone non-emergency procedures

Medical centers in North Carolina are delaying some procedures as the coronavirus continues its spread.

While some facilities have put a pause on elective surgeries, others are weighing which procedures can be moved to free up hospital beds, The News & Observer reported Wednesday.

“We are really, really cautious about scheduling cases where people are going to need an inpatient stay,” said Dr. Chris DeRienzo, chief medical officer for WakeMed.