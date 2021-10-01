Sound Off

Sound Off for Oct. 2, 2021

Sun Herald readers

New adventure

We’re going to miss you Meggan Gray on the WLOX morning news. Godspeed on your new life adventure!

Amtrak train

Well, another $700,000 in taxpayer funds will be spent to improve Coast railway stations. We seem not to remember the previous passenger train. At first it had a good number of passengers. Then they started declining and cars were removed one at a time. I envision the same problem.

Employers too

To “Where are workers,” we recognize our patrons are tired of being asked for their patience, but, believe me, we business owners are tired of being shorthanded, too. We will all be glad when the free money runs out and people return to work.

Preservation

Citizens of the Pass need to decide whether they want to preserve their city’s historical aspects or not. To claim they do and then allow multiple violations is pure hypocrisy.

Working poor

Gov. Reeves could have and should have increased Medicaid for the working poor of MS. This would’ve helped many that struggle to see doctors or get medication.

My rights

Dear “Unvaxxed,” for the last time, no vaccine is 100%. Along with the fact that there are too many of you unvaccinated continuing to spread the virus, allowing it to mutate. I have rights too, and one of them is not to get sick because of you.

