Sound Off for Oct. 1, 2021

Why do we vote?

The governor is dragging his heels on having special session. Why? Because he did not support the medical marijuana program. When did “we the people “ become “me the governor?”

Legalized

I know parents think that they are protecting their children from marijuana, but they are not. Drug dealers will sell to kids because they know they are not police. We would be better off with legalized, controlled marijuana.

Travel expert

Coastal search team should interview Connie Moran for Coast promotion Job. Ms. Moran is most qualified person and a Mississippian travel expert.

Cleaning

Nice to see everyone putting so much effort cleaning along Highway 90. But isn’t kinda like false advertisement? It doesn’t look like that the other 51 weeks a year for the local tax-paying voters.

Symptoms

An Ingall’s employee said, “If I’m not showing symptoms, I don’t feel like I need it. If they make me take it, I would just leave.” The purpose of the vaccine is to keep you from getting symptoms. If you are symptomatic, it’s too late. Please stop being so selfish.

Take them down

Diamondhead arts and crafts, it has been two weeks since the show and you still have multiple signs up. It is well past time to store them for next year.

