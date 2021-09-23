Sound Off for Sept. 24, 2021

Durability

Thinking of buying a used car? Want to check it for durability and suspension? Drive it to the Gulfport limits on Canal Road. Then drive south. Turn east on Railroad Street to 33rd Avenue. Then go south on 33rd Avenue to 17th Street. If the car is still in one piece, you got a good car, Paw Paw!

Road repairs

Part of Rodenberg Ave., north of Pass Road was dug up last week, and the holes below the standing water would literally loosen your fillings. This is a heavy traffic area, and needs to be repaved quickly.

Laughingstock

America is now really laughing at Mississippi now, not only because our Governor doesn’t do anything about Covid but now the IHL surprised all the public universities and staff with their secret vote to ban vaccine mandate. Why, why, why does Mississippi always have to so backwards in everything?

Losing again

First the Confederacy lost to the Union. Now it’s losing to the coronavirus!

Upkeep

I have lived in areas where I literally sold my home because of the sight of neighborhood, lack of upkeep. It is of no concern to residents, so the neighborhood declines. It has nothing to do with offices held. There are those who respect where they live, and those who can ruin a neighborhood.

Why?

Why is it so many Mississippians refuse to get vaccinated but when testing positive for COVID willingly request monoclonal antibody infusions?

Email Sound Offs fewer than 300 characters to soundoff@sunherald.com