Sound Off for Sept. 23, 2021

Shout out

I want to give a shout out to the D’Iberville library. The librarian and staff are very pleasant and interested in the patrons and the books they read. I go out of my way to visit this library on Auto Mall parkway because of the staff.

‘Enlightened’

CNN praises Gov. Cuomo for his handling of COVID and belittles Gov. Reeves for his. CNN ignores that the “enlightened” states NJ and NY are in the top five states for highest Covid deaths/100K with “unenlightened” MS no. 1. Cuomo is charged by the NY AG as underreporting deaths by 50%.

Higher priority

If you are truly against Cruisin’ the Coast because of COVID, shouldn’t you be lobbying for shutting down football? Millions of people, cramming together in stadiums every weekend certainly seems more dangerous than people riding around in cars.

Sturgis

Another day, more attacks against Tate Reeves for not capitulating to the COVID alarmists. Did you hear about the huge super spreader event at Sturgis this year? Yeah, didn’t think so because of the over 500,00 in attendance there were approximately 100 cases that “might” have come from it.

Abortion

Roe vs. Wade abortion rule is considered “settled law” by previous decisions. If overturned, then all settled Law is at risk, including “Brown Vs Education” that ended segregation in 1954. Will America be in chaos?

Working poor

Mississippi is one of 12 states that refuses to expand Medicaid to give health care to the working poor. The governor, speaker and others say we cannot afford it. However, a state economist found expansion with the infusion of billions in federal funds would actually increase state revenue.

Email Sound Offs fewer than 300 characters to soundoff@sunherald.com