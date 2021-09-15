Sound Off for Sept. 16, 2021

Golden arches

The Descher McDonald’s are the best on the Coast. The food taste as it should, the restaurant is clean, and the employees are very courteous!

Natural?

Don’t people realize that the Bonnet Carre spillway was built a 100 years ago to “cut off” the Mississippi River from overflowing naturally into Lake Ponchartrain then into the Mississippi Sound like it did for 1000’s of years. When they open the spillway it’s a inconvenience, but really a natural occurrence.

Finger pointing

Have any vaccinated people complaining about the unvaccinated individuals spreading COVID to others ever thought that it could be you, the vaccinated spreading COVID to both the unvaccinated and vaccinated people? I’ve known people vaccinated that have tested positive for COVID and have no symptoms at all.

Reeves

Good thing Reeves wasn’t around when they lined up all school kids and vaccinated them from polio and small pox. That saved lots of us.

Filling beds

If more than 90% of virus hospitalizations in the U.S. are the unvaccinated, then that alone should convince people that the vaccines are effective. It is the unvaccinated that are filling up hospital beds.

Masks

Do anti-vaxxers realize that we are again wearing masks because you refuse to get vaccinated? If you had been vaccinated, this pandemic would be over, and no one would be wearing masks now.

Unfair

You can drive around Gulfport and see where former mayors and council people and present members live. The streets are nice. But go to poor neighborhoods and see the exact opposite. Crumbling infrastructure, potholes, garbage and high grass in ditches.

