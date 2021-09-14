Sound Off for Sept. 15, 2021

Hatred

I do not understand this apparent hatred for the unvaccinated. Such as, suggesting that an unvaccinated COVID patient should be discharged in favor of someone with a non-COVID ailment. There are legitimate reasons to not be vaccinated other that your likely perceptions.

Tough love

To the unvaccinated. If you get COVID, don’t go to a hospital or seek medical help. It will be a waste of money, time and effort for medical personnel, space taken up that is needed for heart attack, accident and stroke patients. If you don’t care enough to get vaccinated, why should anyone else?

My rights

I am sick of people complaining about their right not to take the vaccine and not wear a mask. What you don’t have is the right to infect me, because I have the same right as you do.

Touching story

All of you that are unvaccinated should read Ross Dellenger’s story about his beloved aunt’s death from the virus.

Family fun

I was wrong. The Aquarium seems to be successfully drawing crowds while providing much needed family entertainment and educational experiences. Keep up the good work.

Road work

Gulfport, please finish road projects already started! The city is putting a new sewer line across from Sams Club, and all they have managed to do is tear up Coleman Road. The heavy equipment has now made a two-lane road, that already needed repaving, into a mostly unusable one lane!

Email Sound Offs fewwer than 300 characters to soundoff@sunherald.com