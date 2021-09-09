Sound Off for Sept. 10, 2021

Not on my dime

Read that the city of Biloxi is going to spend $20,000 on promoting a super-spreader event, Cruisin’ the Coast. Let CTC spend their own money on advertising. How about giving that money back to taxpayers.

Ward meeting

I attended a Biloxi Ward 5 meeting hosted by Councilman Dr. Paul Tisdale. Several city officials were there. Attendance was good and safe COVID protocols were followed. Thanks to the City of Biloxi for keeping us informed and listening to our concerns. This is one way to alleviate misinformation.

Fossil fuel

How would wind and solar generators have fared during Ida? How many fossil fuel generators are providing power for Louisiana today?

Riddle me this?

I cannot believe someone actually sent this, I would be embarrassed by your lack of reason. You get the vaccine passport after you get the vaccine; you choose not to get the vaccine you don’t need the passport! I hope this clears up the simple reason for a passport.

America

This land is your land. This land is my land. This land was made for you and me. It’s for you and me!

Full hospital

I found it interesting that the nurse that died from COVID-19 was sent home from the hospital while still in the early stage of the disease. Instead of being treated she was sent home and told to come back on Tuesday.

D’Iberville flooding

Many areas of D’Iberville flood, and not because of hurricanes or rivers, because of inadequate drainage. Nothing has been done to fix this problem or repair our roads. Yet the city council and mayor gave themselves and the city manager a raise. Do they think they have done a great job?

