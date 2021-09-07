Sound Off for Sept. 8, 2021

Don’t complain

For those commenting on the veracity of the Sun Herald, in my opinion, the newspaper prints only the facts and facts relating to science. If readers don’t believe in science or read only social media, they can’t/shouldn’t complain.

Analysis

Thank you to the Sun Herald for printing on Monday’s front-page the article about the hypocrisy of Mississippi’s leaders regarding Common Core and critical race theory. It was an excellent analysis.

Infrastructure

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Everyone is talking about infrastructure upgrades. Courthouse Road and Biloxi infrastructure upgrades missed a huge opportunity. They could have put power lines underground when roads were torn up. Not like we have ever hurricanes that knock down lines.

Left madness

Nothing gets my blood boiling more in the morning than reading the liberal rantings of Leonard Pitts. He’s always good for spouting some off some selective indignation and his piece on Texas’ new anti-abortion law really shows the madness of the left! Abortion is wrong.

Thank you

Thank you Mr. Pitts for your letter in the Opinion section of the Sun Herald. It goes deep into explanations I was not aware of. Puts a very clear focus on some “freedoms” being discussed today, and possibly a new way of looking at them. Makes a lot of sense to me.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Can’t imagine

I’m a retired surgery nurse and I can’t imagine the problems staff face now. If we had a patient with a contagious disease, we had to isolate them in a special room. We donned protective gear and their rooms had to be cleaned after they left. Now, staff have to do this with almost every patient.

Vaccination

It’s very sad to see the increased number of younger people in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s in the obituaries. Many are a result of not getting vaccinated and getting COVID. I wonder how many of them would exchange being in a grave and the obituary section for getting vaccinated?

Email Sound Offs fewer than 300 characters to soundoff@sunherald.com