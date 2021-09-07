Sound Off for Sept. 7, 2021

Just shocked

I am shocked, shocked I say, at how quickly the Taliban overran Texas.

Bad treatment

My wife and I have been Walmart customers for over 40 years and Subway customers for over 25 years. This week we spent $300 in Walmart, yet my 91-year-old wife, using a cane, was not allowed to sit in the Subway, which I am sure is paying Walmart to be in their store, unless she made a purchase, which she did. Shame on you both.

Curious tone

Watched President Biden’s speech yesterday which had quite an angry, defensive and defiant tone to it. Who was he mad at?

California money

This is a response to “not a problem.” Here are the real numbers about California, as obtained from the State of California Debt Clock: California has a deficit of $589,160,200,900 - and that number is spiraling up as I post this Sound Off. Spending is $58 billion higher this year, as opposed to revenue. Just looked again. The deficit just rose another $300,000 while I wrote this.

Opinion page

Please try to print a balance of opinions on subjects rather than one-sided views. We are a diverse group of readers who have different views.

Saving lives?

The article says “state and local governments provide few to no real-time disaster updates in Spanish.” What about the responsibility of citizens learning the language of the country in which they live? Doing so would not only enhance their lives in that country but might save their lives.

Slow down

To people speeding through red lights at the Highway 67 and Lickskillet Road intersection, or any other for that matter, it’s only a matter of time before you cause the next deadly accident. Don’t ignore lights warning you the traffic light is about to change. We don’t need another cross on the side of the road.

Check it out

The storm damage was minor for Mississippi. Highway 26 was tragic and flooding in Hancock County was bad. The alley between Second and Third streets is washed out at Roberts Avenue and no one has even looked at it.

Dead wrong?

One Sound Off said COVID was here to stay and there’s nothing we can do about. While it may be here to stay, vaccinations, masks, and following health official recommendations have been proven to reduce the number and severity of the disease. I hope the disbeliever is not dead wrong in his/her decision to do nothing.

