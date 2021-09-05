Sound Off for Sept. 5, 2021

Showing compassion

To the person complaining about Louisiana residents coming to Mississippi to buy gas, I have a thought for you. If we all cut down on some of our non-essential trips, we could help insure that we have gas for everyone. There’s no one who has lived on the Coast any length of time who doesn’t understand what it’s like to go through a bad storm. Let’s be more patient and compassionate, please.

Trust science

Thousands of Americans have died from COVID based on their refusal to get the shots. The tragedy is that those deaths could have been avoided if the deceased had placed their confidence in science instead of political beliefs.

An analogy

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

To continue the poker analogy, Mr. Biden, blaming the dealer after playing a poor hand badly is a sure sign of weakness that we all recognize.

Another one

Here’s a poker analogy for Mr. Biden. We have no control over the hand we are dealt. We do have control over how well that hand is played … and we usually can recognize a bad hand played well. Afghanistan was a bad hand played very poorly.

Old quote

Mark Twain said: “The man who doesn’t read the paper is uninformed and the man who does is misinformed.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Giving in

After nine weeks I finally had to pay $200 to a private contractor to remove a debris pile in the alley behind my house on Second Street. The pile was definitely a fire hazard.

Roe v. Wade

While I oppose abortion on moral grounds except in certain circumstances such as rape, the recent law passed in Texas is yet more proof why Roe Vs. Wade must stand unquestioned as the law of the land. The far-right radicals in state legislatures and governor’s mansions cannot be trusted to safeguard these rights for the women in need of them.

Not a problem

If California were a sovereign nation it would be the fifth richest in the world. California has an 82 Billion (yes B) dollar working surplus. Alcohol is sold seven days a week and marijuana is legally bought and smoked in the home. I’m not seeing the problem with all of that.

Low salaries

Businesses are faltering everywhere because they can not find workers. The reason is obvious. These particular businesses don’t pay enough. The minimum wage has not been raised, and business profits are skyrocketing. With low wages, businesses suffer with low quality of employees and turnaround. Research shows businesses offering higher wages attract better and loyal employees.

Not good

Americans remain in Afghanistan and the last plane has left. The stain on the Biden administration will last for eternity. It’s a embarrassment to all who served, including me.

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com