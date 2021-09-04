Sound Off for Sept. 4, 2021

Kick him out?

The Biden Administration is clearly the winner when it comes to political spin and downright lying to the American public. Sure sounds like impeachment time to me. Right, Democrats?

Selfish people

Seemingly driven by spite, a segment of the U.S. population won’t get vaccinated and won’t wear masks. They seem stubbornly willing to chance catching COVID without considering that they could spread it to others.

No gains

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

All this outrage over how we withdrew from Afghanistan is a distraction from the fact that we gained nothing from a war that lasted 20 years and only benefited contractors.

Not practical

I really don’t think worming people will stop COVID.

An observation

Not much talk about global warming being a hoax lately.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

A conclusion?

A recent WLOX-TV news spot described the present Turkey Creek historical marker as having been “vandalized.” I pass that sign several times each week and suspect “vandalism” is a rush to judgment. The missing part of the sign is closest to the road. A delivery truck smacking it with its passenger-side mirror could easily cause this exact injury to the brittle cast metal of which these signs are manufactured.

Living with it

COVID will not disappear even if everybody wears two masks, social distances and gets the vaccine. We will just have to learn to live with it just like the flu.

What he offered

One of your Sound Offs wondered what Biden offered the Taliban to let the U.S. retreat in the night without honor. I heard the offer was an extended warranty plan for maintenance and parts on all their newly acquired Humvees.

More details

The Aug. 30 article from Mississippi Today on tax fairness totally fails to address the impact of proposed plans on retirees. Mississippi already does not tax retired pay. Eliminating the income tax for all others and raising the sales tax would in effect raise the overall tax on retirees. No politician should want to stand behind such a move.

Climate change

Storms happen. They have for thousands of years, and will continue until the end of days. To proclaim its climate change is true. The climate is constantly changing. To use it politically is bull.

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com