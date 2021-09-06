Sound Off for Sept. 6, 2021

Shopping carts

You can tell the caliber of a community by the number of shopping carts left in parking lots.

Trash pickup

It is disappointing to see no effort made to pick up all this very old debris before a storm comes in and scatters it. Some of the debris could have become dangerous projectiles.

Worst president?

Worst President in history? Surely, you jest? I think old, and I do mean old. Joe Biden has them all beat. Even Jimmy Carter. Biden sees “victory” in such a tragic and embarrassing fiasco in Afghanistan - and still manages to blame Trump? The buck stops with you, Joe. Enough said.

Who decides?

I would like to know who makes the decision to repair all of the public piers along the beach between Biloxi and Gulfport. The responsible person needs a wake up call.

Fighting hard

If Trump had fought the COVID-19 virus as hard as he fought the transition to a new president, the pandemic in our country might be in the rear-view mirror by now.

Do something

According to Scripps Research, Mississippi now leads the world in least unvaccinated COVID cases per capita. That’s right, the world. Younger people are getting ill and dying, yet our governor refuses to take action. Shame on you, governor.

Bad job?

President Biden is such a failure. We know it, our allies know it and our enemies know and celebrate it. What a sad day in our history.

A big joke?

Please name one western alliance that will trust America to have their back. Our strength is a thing of the past given the actions of the current administration. We are the laughing stock of NATO.

Do the right thing

You need to get vaccinated. If you don’t, we will be living and dying with this virus forever. How can you continue to send your children to school without wearing a mask? Do what is right, not what some politician thinks is right. They are not experts.

No excuses

What’s the matter, your turn signal doesn’t work?

