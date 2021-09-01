Sound Off for Sept. 1, 2021

The storm

When Hurricane Katrina came ashore, the Mississippi Gulf Coast took the hit and New Orleans got all the media focus. Now, with Hurricane Ida, New Orleans got the hit. They can keep the media focus, too.

Rewriting history?

It is becoming readily apparent that Trump supporters, when confronted with bad news, simply rewrite history in their own minds. Trump being crushed in the election gets turned into the election being stolen by fraud (which of course it was not.) The attempted coup on January 6 by Trump supporters has been rewritten as a typical tourist visit. Now we have the Trumpian disgraceful kowtowing to the terrorist Taliban. Trump empowered the Taliban to take over Afghanistan by granting them an agreement without the government of Afghanistan even being invited to participate at the meeting. Worst President in history was Trump, no doubt.

Another view

At least Jimmy Carter can go to his grave knowing he was not the worst president. That honor now belongs to Joe Biden and his administration.

The governor

The Sun Herald reported “Mississippi, a state of just over 2.9 million people, is reaching COVID numbers comparable to cities or states four times its population during the pandemic’s peak in January.” And our inept and oblivious governor says, “Get on with your life.”

Love you

I didn’t write the sound off about WLOX’s Wesley Williams, but I could have. The writer expressed what my husband and I say every time we watch him. He gives the facts, but in a calm, reassuring manner. That’s what everyone needs to hear when they’re already stressed about a bad storm. We appreciate you, Wesley.

Bigger please

I know the majority of subscribers are like me. I can barely read the print. Sometimes the print is embedded over grey. Either make the print bold or enlarge it, please.

Think about it

Of the top 12 states with highest COVID cases, all are Republican except Rhode Island. Draw your own intelligent conclusion.

Very interesting

I find it interesting that these “talking heads” from all the networks are so quick to criticize and nitpick the major decisions made by our leaders, regardless of which administration is in power. Yet the biggest decision they ever make is what to wear in front of the cameras.

Good for you

Walking and other exercise is good for your individual health. Vaccines are good for your individual health and also for others’ health. There’s a greater payback in incentives to get vaccinated. And, if you’re a Christian, you shouldn’t need monetary bribes to do what’s right.

