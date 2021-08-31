Sound Off for Aug. 31, 2021

Good job

Wesley Williams is absolutely the best weather reporter WLOX-TV has. He is precise, and his calming and reassuring demeanor is much appreciated as he explains in terms that alert you to what’s coming. I always watched Bob Breck from New Orleans, but he’s retired and Wesley is following in his footsteps. Keep up the good work, Wesley. We very much appreciate you.

Please hurry

Please hurry with a COVID vaccine for the little ones so we can get them vaccinated. That way we know they’re safe. No more worrying about the unvaccinated infecting our children.

Too much?

I just saw a man, driving alone in his car, with the windows down, wearing a mask. Please people, use the sense God gave you. When will life become sane again? I believe in safety, but crazy.

How much?

So glad Joe Biden was able to get on his knees and make a deal with the Taliban to allow us to evacuate our people. How much did that deal cost us, I wonder?

Read it

I wish every person who refuses the COVID-19 vaccination could have read the editorial from Leonard Pitts in the Sunday paper. I think he would make a believer out of anyone.

Joe Biden

I would like for anyone, regardless of political party, to make me understand what Biden has done with regards to leadership, guidance and instilling confidence in his ability to handle the office. America is a beaten nation today. It is on his watch.

No control

Clearly, President Biden is not in control of the Afghanistan withdrawal. He is held hostage reacting to the Taliban, which is the worst possible position. He cannot blame any of this devastating incompetency on President Trump or anyone. If he had generals paying lip service to his bonkers plan, they should be relieved. Biden should be held accountable, particularly if he hides behind deceptive words like underestimated and things were expected to get messy. No, they weren’t. He’s had months to prepare.

Do what’s right

Everyone is harping on Gov. Tate Reeves for not issuing a statewide mask mandate. I believe mayors and local authorities can issue mandates. So harp on the mayors for a while. Better yet, grow up and do what you think is right for you to do.

Hear it?

I listened carefully. What was it? Then I figured it out. It was the noise of my uncles’ and their buddies turning over in their graves after finding out what has happened to the America that they all sacrificed for. I have no answer. Do you?

Send your Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com