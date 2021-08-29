Sound Off for Aug. 29, 2021

Term limits

Why can’t we have a vote on term limits for the House and Senate? These people are spending too long and getting too rich.

Tate’s views

Governor Reeves is like the dog that bites the hand the hand that feeds it. He trashes the federal government’s mask and vaccination guidance yet asks it for help because of our failures as a state to get vaccinated and mask up.

More Tate

Republican Mississippi governor Tate Reeves fiddles while Rome burns.

Good call

I firmly believe that if a business wants to stay afloat during these hard times they need to step up and require masks so everyone can feel safe in your business. I want to locally commend Steve Marina in Long Beach for at least having their employees wear mask so I don’t have to keep my mask on while ordering. We don’t go as often anymore because it was a full house and maybe 10 of us were wearing them. I would like to commend the New Orleans mayor and the Saints organization who we know need our business and want to stop the virus and make us feel safe and wanted. We want to get back to our lives, unlike the un vaccinated who haven’t stopped living their lives. They are killing us and themselves.

Proving a point

We have no leadership. The governor just wants herd immunity, and that’s by as many people as possible catching the virus and dying. He’s decided my vote next term. If we have to make important decisions like this on our own, what do we need elected officials for except to draw a check? I’m not a socialist, but this is sad look at the lives being lost. And, for what, to prove a point?

A few notes

Dear White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki. It’s not helpful to argue over whether Americans have been “stranded” in Afghanistan by President Biden. By any common definition, they are. The more salient question is can they be rescued before the Aug. 31 deadline? When that fails and Americans are still there in jeopardy, what will be the word for it? Abandonment? Failure?

Election results?

If Trump had been re-elected, there would be no disaster on our southern border. There would be no disaster in Afghanistan. There would be no loss of our energy independence. And I am unconvinced that he wasn’t re-elected.

Drunk drivers?

Unvaccinated adults are just like drunk drivers. They unnecessarily put other people and themselves in danger, and they put unnecessary stress on our medical people and facilities. If you are unvaccinated, please do the smart, compassionate thing. Thanks.

Don’t wait

Why do we need Gov. Tate Reeves to tell us what we must do to curb COVID-19? Most cities, counties and individual citizens must be able to decide for the safety of their communities. If we work together we can stamp out this virus and save our citizens and all health care workers. Do not wait for the governor to tell you what you need to do.

