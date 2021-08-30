Sound Off for Aug. 30, 2021

Selfish people

A Sound Off writer blames Biden for not ending the pandemic. This pandemic got out of control when Trump didn’t do anything about it for months. He kept saying that it would go away like a miracle. When Trump finally agreed to deal with it, it was too late. Now the problem is worse because selfish people refuse to get vaccinated. I got my vaccination in hopes that someone else may be saved from COVID.

Not good

Some people said Trump’s presidency was an embarrassment. Can you look at Biden and Harris and not believe they are an unmitigated national disgrace? Please pray for the fallen Marines and the women and children they were trying to protect.

Lot to learn

Almost a 4 percent jump in inflation just this year, and it’s getting worse. How’s that government stimulus funny money helping you out now? Or didn’t public school teach you about these things?

Not close

Uninformed people keep saying on Sound Off that we are the greatest nation on Earth. That sounds nice, but it is not true. We are way behind the other developed nations. We don’t even have high speed rail. We are not first in anything anymore except infant deaths. We may have a great military weapon complex, but soldiers take second place to huge war weapons in that system. We have dismal economic inequality, and our voting rights are being taken away from us. We are not even close to being the greatest nation on Earth.

Being alone

The only way to get the Biden administration to leave you alone is to be in Afghanistan.

Some advice

If people in Mississippi take ivermectin, a medicine intended for animals, instead of the CDC-approved vaccine, then let them get sick. But stay out of the hospitals and instead go to the veterinarian’s office.

Pay me

Somebody just told me that walking and other exercise is good for my health. Who would like to pay me an incentive to start doing those things? My employer? My government?

The truth?

Isn’t it ironic that big liars have attributed to Donald Trump the “big lie.” One day the truth of election fraud will be exposed.

More encouragement

I think the governor should bring in the Taliban to force vaccinations and separate all COVID people from us regular people. I should be running this state regime.

Prayers needed

Now that California is voting to recall its governor, prayers are needed for it to succeed. It’s been a long time since the state of California was part of our “United States.” It has been the “left coast” for far too long.

