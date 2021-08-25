Sound Off for Aug. 26, 2021

New state motto?

Borrowing from New Hampshire’s motto, “Live Free or Die,” perhaps we should change Mississippi’s state motto to “Live Free and Die from COVID.”

Reeves

To all of you that gave Gov Reeves an F: If you are an adult do you really need your “daddy” to tell you what to do? You would be the first to scream if he did. Grow up and do what you know you should to protect yourself and others!

Too high

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I think giving Tate Reeves an F is ranking him entirely too high. He has failed the state of Mississippi miserably, and I hope the voters will remember this at election time.

Our governor

Gov. Reeves probably expects people to use their common sense during this new rise in Covid-19! We don’t always need to be told what to do, use common sense!

Running the state

Why is Singing River comingling COVID patients in their ER with regular non-COVID patients? That’s ridiculous! Engage Keesler military to set up COVID tents in the parking lot. Simple. Build a Covid ward. Mississippi is failing. I should be running this state.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Belief

I’ve seen a “war zone” or two. Seen a horror movie or ten. Seen a few hospital ICUs full to capacity. I honestly don’t believe a local hospital ICU would compare to the other two. Sorry, but wild exaggerations won’t help the underlying problem.

Appointed

Since school superintendents are now appointed instead of elected, how do parents get rid of the bad ones?

Email Sound Offs fewer than 300 characters to soundoff@sunherald.com