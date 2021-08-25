Sound Off
Sound Off for Aug. 26, 2021
New state motto?
Borrowing from New Hampshire’s motto, “Live Free or Die,” perhaps we should change Mississippi’s state motto to “Live Free and Die from COVID.”
Reeves
To all of you that gave Gov Reeves an F: If you are an adult do you really need your “daddy” to tell you what to do? You would be the first to scream if he did. Grow up and do what you know you should to protect yourself and others!
Too high
I think giving Tate Reeves an F is ranking him entirely too high. He has failed the state of Mississippi miserably, and I hope the voters will remember this at election time.
Our governor
Gov. Reeves probably expects people to use their common sense during this new rise in Covid-19! We don’t always need to be told what to do, use common sense!
Running the state
Why is Singing River comingling COVID patients in their ER with regular non-COVID patients? That’s ridiculous! Engage Keesler military to set up COVID tents in the parking lot. Simple. Build a Covid ward. Mississippi is failing. I should be running this state.
Belief
I’ve seen a “war zone” or two. Seen a horror movie or ten. Seen a few hospital ICUs full to capacity. I honestly don’t believe a local hospital ICU would compare to the other two. Sorry, but wild exaggerations won’t help the underlying problem.
Appointed
Since school superintendents are now appointed instead of elected, how do parents get rid of the bad ones?
