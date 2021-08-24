Sound Off
Sound Off for Aug. 25, 2021
Embarrassing
Gov. Tate Reeves likes to boast about “standing up” to the federal government. But now, he very much needs the medical assistance of the federal government in our hospitals.
Exception
I took exception to the writer who gave Reeves an F on his handling of COVID! As a conservative, I don’t need the government to tell me to get vaccinated or wear a mask. I can figure that out.
Too late
Mississippians rightly gave the governor an F for his response to COVID. It suggests it’s time for him to “step up.” Well, that horse has left the barn, it is time for him to “step down.” He put his personal politics ahead of the lives of all Mississippians.
Probation?
Sometimes I can’t believe what I read. Steals $300,000 from her employer and gets probation? Here is the deterrent for all you would be thieves. Actually crime does pay.
It pays
Once again embezzlement seems to pay. A $300K interest-free loan, couple years probation and a 35 year restitution payment schedule. to pay off the balance, which doesn’t include all the lost interest or lost growth in the company from reinvestment.
Please help
Your doctors and nurses take care of you; now it’s time for you to take care of them—by getting vaccinated!
Green waste piles
Indefinitely is here. There is a nine week old debris pile in my alley on Second Street. A week old pile in Bayou Oaks is rare.
