Sound Off for Aug. 24, 2021

Kudos to firemen

We had an unexpected medical emergency involving a toddler recently, and the firemen of Station 6 by the Margaret Sherry Library were amazing. The men arrived within minutes, were extremely professional and compassionate and brought a sense of calm and peace to us all. God bless you and thank you!

Green waste

There seems to be no more pickup of tree trimmings or any type of green waste in the City of Gulfport. Some of the neighborhoods are looking bad with the waste piles sitting out by the street indefinitely. Is the second largest city in the state without any green waste pickup?

Infusion

My brother caught COVID after being vaccinated. While at hospital being treated, he met two men not vaccinated getting same infusion. They said they didn’t get shot because it wasn’t FDA-approved. But boy they seemed happy to get treated with a infusion that wasn’t FDA-approved.

COVID-19

It’s the only thing on the local media’s mind. You blame the governor for the spread, but ignore events like Barry’s B-day party. You should be ashamed!

Research

Media: please stop saying “research says” without citing the source. Even published research can be poorly done; unpublished research even more so. Without a citation no one can verify the quality or the conclusion of the research.

Spread

COVID here. Just wanted to send out a big thank you to my man Tate Reeves for not doing anything and to Trump for the super-spreader in Cullman, Ala. Also a shout out to the high school, college and pro teams for the super-spreaders every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Keep up the good work.

