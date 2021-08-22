Sound Off for Aug. 23, 2021

Talks a good game

How’s that “mission accomplished” for ending the pandemic going for Biden?

Good model

In these times of crisis, Reeves should ask himself “What would Churchill do?” But then he probably has no clue who Churchill was.

Freedom to choose

For those who site that mask mandates take away their freedom to choose to wear or not wear masks, how is this different from the right to have or not have an abortion?

Probability

The writer of “Walmart” does not understand probability. Yes, when those deep-cleaned Walmarts re-open, people with the virus will come in, but the probability that shoppers will catch Covid will have been reduced because a lot of Covid will have been removed or killed. Thank you Walmart!

Backward

Two-thirds of our population refuses to get vaccinated. Another portion of our population is taking horse medications to prevent COVID. And, we wonder why the rest of the country thinks we are illiterate and backward!

ID

So let me get this straight. You need an I.D. to get the COVID vaccine, but liberals don’t want voters to show I.D. to vote? Logical? Enlighten me.

Dog days of MS

Every responsible pet owner vaccinates their animals every year. Hmmmm!

