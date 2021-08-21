Sound Off for Aug. 22, 2021

Not politicizing?

Gov. Reeves says he won’t politicize the virus, but that is exactly what he is doing. If he weren’t politicizing the virus, he would be giving us leadership according to the recommendations of leading national and local experts. Instead he is doing what anti-vaxxers want: sitting on his hands.

Lead

Exactly where are our state leaders while Mississippi has one of the lowest vaccination rates and thousands of school children in quarantine? Palazzo is nowhere to be seen or heard and our governor has taken a stance of “do whatever you want it’s up to you.” C’mon do what you were elected to do.

Their own space

Instead of insisting on broad policies for COVID precautions in schools, we could reach a solution that makes most people happy. Offer varying levels of precautions at different schools. If some teachers and parents want to work and send their kids to school with zero precautions, let them do it.

We failed

We have failed our children. As a community, we have not gotten the vaccine, we have not worn masks, we have not socially distanced. And now our children — sick and out of school — are suffering the consequences of our apathy and thick-headedness. Lord help us.

Don’t be dense

Two things are speeding the spread of the delta variant: population density and population density.

Fact check

Fact checking is a good idea, if you verify the fact checking by multiple unrelated sources. Otherwise it is called censoring a differing opinion, which is not a good idea and can be very dangerous.

Truth

Thanks for the story by John Walcott about a true American hero Joseph Galloway. What a guy. I would love for all our journalist to be so interested in reporting the truth as this guy was!

