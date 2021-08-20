Sound Off for Aug. 21, 2021

What can you do?

Strengthening the weakest part of our community only serves to better the whole community. What can you do today for the greater good?

Vaxxers

I think you people would poke both your eyes out and cut off your hands for the good of the community just because some idiot in the media or a politician told you to do it. Same idiots confronted with murdering unborn children use the same mantra of my body my choice.

Masks needed

Jackson County School District did pretty good with low numbers of COVID cases last year, this year is looking to be different. The biggest difference from last year to this year is last year a mask mandate was in place, not this year. Put the mask mandate back in place. Protect our children!

Hurricanes

I don’t understand. We prepare for hurricanes, guard our homes and family against hurricanes, close the schools to protect children when storms approach, we help our elderly and neighbors after the storm and mourn those who died. During COVID, it’s a mess. We aren’t doing any of this!

Question

Just wondering: If I am vaccinated, and I have the COVID bug, what are the chances that another person who has also been vaccinated will get sick from exposure to me? And if so, what are the chances that the other person will be hospitalized and/or die? How do the chances compare?

Editor’s note: State health officials have said it’s not yet known how likely it is that an infected vaccinated person could spread the virus to others. But officials have said that the chance of hospitalization or death is much, much lower after being fully vaccinated.

Truth

The truth is hard to accept. We have one of the worst virus spreads in the world. As one of the wealthiest nations it should never have been this way. This virus was controllable. Common sense gave way to misleading politicians and their trusting supporters.

One term

Let’s make sure Gov. Reeves is a one-term governor. One term with him as leader has been enough! The vaccine, face masks and social distancing work but he doesn’t work at what is best for MS.

