Sound Off for Aug. 20, 2021

Whatever

HCSD told parents to decide on masks and virtual or in-class instruction. Kids who do well virtually stay home safe. Those who don’t risk their health at school with no masks required. HCSD should go virtual or require masks not tell parents, “whatever.”

Fact check

I enjoy the Sound Off section of the newspaper. It is a good outlet for people to approve or not issues. I wish Sun Herald would fact check the comments and note the inaccurate ones.

Abby Bosarge

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As I read this heartbreaking story, I couldn’t help but tear up a little. What a courageous fight! With the world trying to tear itself apart, I cannot think of a more heartbreaking story than this one. All of my prayers got to Abby today, if not for healing, then for peace.

Well said

The best and most honest description I’ve heard regarding our response to the COVID-19 pandemic was stated by the dean of University of MS School of Medicine. She said that “we as a state, as a collective, have failed to respond in a unified way to a common threat.” So very true… and sad.

Walmart

Dear Walmart, I understand you closed your stores in two locations recently is South Mississippi! When you open your doors at 8 a.m. and someone with COVID, possibly several more, walk through your stores touching things and breathing on people, what good was it to close in the first place?

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Exaggerated

All these years most Coast folks have had an opinion that compared to the rest of the state we enjoyed a more civilized and cosmopolitan life style. Well, that was obviously an exaggerated opinion when you see that the vaccination rate. Folks need to take this virus serious and get the jab.

Repairs

Is there any idea when the lighthouse pier and the Popps Ferry pier and pavilion are going to get repaired? Both good fishing piers but have been torn up for at least 2 years.

Email Sound Offs fewer than 300 characters to soundoff@sunherald.com