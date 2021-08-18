Sound Off Sound Off for Aug. 19, 2021

Failure

If our military and political leaders today had been conducting WWIl, we would all be speaking German.

Biden’s test

President Biden cannot leave behind a single American in Afghanistan nor any Afghan nationals who have assisted America, converted to Christianity or otherwise who will be marked for punitive action up to death by the Taliban. We let hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants pour across our Southern border. We can marshal transport airplanes, military and commercial, to whatever level is necessary.

Worth it?

Consider this: 20 yrs ago we sent troops to take out Osama bin Laden and eradicate al Qaeda. Done. How many innocent Afghan civilian lives did we save? Have we had any attacks on out homeland from radical Afghans in 20 years?

Gained nothing

Afghanistan is just like Korea and Vietnam, a terrible loss of life and for what? America pulls out without an exit plan. My sincerest regrets to all the American soldiers that gave their lives, limbs, sanity, etc. to these countries. We gained nothing but gave our all.

Bagram

We still have military and civilian contractors on the ground at outposts in Afghanistan. The Taliban has the airport in Kabul surrounded. Bagram airbase should have been held. This is bad!

Marshal support

Stay out

Thank God our boys are coming out of Afghanistan. We need to stay out of the Middle East and let the Saudis fight their own wars.

