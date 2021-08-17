Sound Off for Aug. 18, 2021

Country first

I want my representatives in DC to vote for the good of the country instead of being strictly partisan and causing harm to the people. All this partisan mess is destroying this country. Country over party!

Bridge lights

Why is MDOT installing bigger brighter lights on side of the BSL bridge? I think it won an award because of the string of pearls lights that are so pretty. These huge new lights overpower and cancel out the effect. And they both stay on 24 hours now. Guess MDOT has money to burn.

Wicker

I’m a Republican and agree with Senator Wicker’s vote. Elected officials voting strictly along party lines is nonsense. That’s why our government is stagnant. Each side has good ideas occasionally. If Democrats put forth legislation that would cure cancer, should Republicans vote against it?

Your decision

Fully vaccinated and wearing a mask I went into a company to do business, the person who assisted me was not vaccinated and not wearing a mask. The next day that person tested positive for COVID. I am now home for 10 days quarantined. The decision someone else made affected me.

Mayors step up

How many more people have to die before our city’s Mayors require masks everywhere except in our own homes. Some just fluff it off — they are healthy, young, think I do not need it, etc. then it hits home. Some recover, but too many die. Too bad the dead cannot tell us they made a mistake.

Consistency

I think all the monoclonal antibodies used for treatment of COVID are currently operating under Emergency Use Authorization. Since lack of full FDA approval is one of the objections anti-vaxxers have, you’d think they’d also decline this treatment once they get COVID, wouldn’t you think?

Scarcity

This opinion is for the individual who said “nurses are a dime a dozen.” I hope for this person”s health and well being that the statement is true. Nurses are scarce and hospital systems are offering bonuses to help fight this pandemic. These nurses deserve all our respect and gratitude.

