Sound Off for Aug. 17, 2021

Stop

School is back in session, and buses are running. When they stop and that little red sign pops out, and red lights are flashing, it means both directions of traffic stop.

Stop strategy

When stopping behind someone at a sign or light, you should be able to see the tires of the vehicle in front of you! Why do people have to be so close behind you when they stop or drive? That’s why there’s so many rear-end collisions.

Changing times

As a nurse in the 1980s, I remember AIDs patients pleading for FDA non-approved drugs for treatment. I guess they felt it was their individual right to live.

Not a doc

Reeves is not a doctor so I don’t understand why he is supposed to play one on TV.

Good for society

Articles I have read by sociologists say when individuals think they are more important then the sum of all of society it brings about the destruction of the society. United we stand, divided we fall. I think it is best to do what is best for all and not just the individual.

Historically?

State Sen. England says getting vaccinated for COVID was “historically the right thing to do.” If it was historically right, why didn’t he get the vaccine when it first became available?

Dancing

Wow, Fred and Grace are going to dance through our lives once again!

Inconceivable

Masks have been used since the 1800s (and earlier in the Middle Ages against the black plague) to prevent and protect from bacteria and virus. Why is it so many Mississippians can’t grasp this simple concept: masks work!

